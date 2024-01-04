Jujutsu Kaisen theory proves why Gege Akutami calls Sukuna a natural disaster

While everyone knows that Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna is the King of Curses, he has been dubbed "a natural disaster" by manga creator Gege Akutami. This may lead one to wonder why Akutami called him that. However, there is enough reason to accept the King of Curses as a calamity.

Gege Akutami seemingly called Ryomen Sukuna a Natural Disaster in the series' fanbook. Following that, he made the statement manga-canon in chapter 181. The translated version of the scene by VIZ saw Sukuna being described as a "calamity" instead of a "natural disaster," as seen in the fan translations.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami calling Sukuna a natural disaster was accurate

According to a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on X @Creatormigraine, the reason why Ryomen Sukuna being called a natural disaster was fine because he is extremely destructive in nature. He was called the King of Curses even when he was a human and was in a league of his own. With that, he could easily be compared to any natural disaster of the modern-day world, like hurricanes, typhoons, tsunamis, etc.

One prominent proof of the same is Sukuna's Domain Expansion - Malevolent Shrine. The Malevolent Shrine is effectively a storm of dismantles that wipes out anything living or inanimate within its range. Such power can only be compared to a storm or an explosion.

Hence, considering that Sukuna is capable of turning everything to dust using his ability with no regard for the lives of others, he can easily be classified as a natural disaster.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While people fear storms, they also have some redeeming qualities, mainly in regions that are deprived of rain. A storm in such regions allows new life to thrive, ultimately leading to growth and agriculture in the aftermath.

In this example, he can also be compared to Hindu God - Shiva the Destroyer. He is known to be the great destroyer who will annihilate the universe at the end of time, allowing it to be reborn as part of the endless cycle of death and rebirth.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Considering how Sukuna's destruction does bring about the rebuilding of society, he is naturally a calamity.

In addition, any action Sukuna has taken has only allowed the Jujutsu Sorcerers to sharpen their skills. With Satoru Gojo defeated, the series protagonist Yuji Itadori finally has the opportunity to develop and become stronger in the new age.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, Sukuna's birth could also be the reason why he is called a calamity. Given how strong he was when he was a human being, people may have feared him, causing him to become a Curse. Given that his birth could have ultimately resulted from people's fear, he could be considered a natural disaster.

Some other natural disasters are earthquakes, landslides, volcanic eruptions, etc. Given how Jogo was born from people's negative emotions towards volcanoes, Sukuna may have also become a curse due to people's emotions towards his human self. Thus, Gege Akutami calling Ryomen Sukuna a "natural disaster" may have been accurate.