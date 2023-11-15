Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 all but confirms exactly how Gojo can return

With the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 out, fans witnessed the resumption of Kenjaku's fight with Takaba. While fans were expecting Takaba to get instantly defeated, the comedian managed to survive the battle for a few chapters. While that itself was surprising for fans, new revelations of his ability hint at a possible method for Satoru Gojo to make his return.

Many fans believed that Takaba was just a gag character and was set to be defeated by Kenjaku. However, with every new chapter, it has become pretty evident that Takaba is a force to be reckoned with, and the previous statement claiming that he could have rivaled Gojo might just be true. Surprisingly, the comedian could be the one who might help Gojo return from the promised land.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242: Takaba could help Gojo make his return

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 spoilers saw Fumihiko Takaba fighting Kenjaku by using the full extent of his Cursed Technique as he kept changing the scenarios for the two fighters. This ability saw Takaba materialize vehicles, animals, and people, all out of his and Kenjaku's imagination. The end of the chapter saw Kenjaku challenging Takaba to a comedy one-on-one stage session.

However, if fans remember, the Mangaka Gege Akutami had previously released an illustration that saw Geto and Gojo standing together on a stage. Given that Kenjaku had taken Geto's body, the only person absent from the illustration scenario in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 was Gojo. Unfortunately, he had already passed away at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

This is exactly why fans believe that Fumihiko Takaba could momentarily aid Satoru Goji's return. As evident from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 spoilers, Takaba had the ability to either manipulate reality to create life or create imagery of such. With this ability, Takaba could possibly change reality to materialize Gojo back to life for his session on the stage.

One may be led to think that there is no reason for Takaba to recreate Satoru Gojo for his comedy, given that he did know their past. However, fans should remember that there was a timeskip between Gojo's return and his fight against Sukuna. Hence, Takaba could have learned about Gojo's past with Geto during that time.

Kenjaku as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

With this, the Mangaka could possibly recreate his illustration in the manga's next chapters. As for Takaba, the reason he might resort to such a tactic could be to maybe force the real Geto's emotions to pour out. This scene could end up being similar to how Geto's mind managed to control his hand to strangle Kenjaku during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

That said, the possibility of this scenario is quite low. However, as fans know, Gege Akutami does not hint at anything without reason. There might have been a reason why the manga creator established a debate between Kenjaku and Mahito regarding the body and the soul. Hence, despite the small chances of this happening, the possibility of fans witnessing Gojo's return has increased with every new chapter.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.