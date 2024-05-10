Horikoshi fumbled with Froppy in My Hero Academia and it's awakening

My Hero Academia chapter 422 is set to be released on May 13, 2024. Now, according to the spoilers, Froppy has finally made an appearance in the series. But her brief appearance left a sour taste in the mouths of fans who were expecting Tsuyu to have a bit more screen time than usual.

The chapter was centered around Deku rushing towards All for One as all the students from the U.A. High School supported him. We also saw All Might, who declared his student the greatest hero of all time, remembering when Izuku had no quirk.

Where the final arc gives the spotlight to some students who had never enjoyed the limelight, Froppy could go down as the most underdeveloped character in the series. The author could have utilized her in better ways, but looking at how much she is getting involved at such a critical point, the series could end with her as a supporting character.

Why My Hero Academia could end with Froppy as an underdeveloped character

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers of chapter 422, the chapter commenced with Midoriya rushing towards TomurAFO. Aizawa wanted to ask Shirakumo to create a portal for him, but he seemed out of steam. So, the teacher asked all students to create a path for Midoriya.

While Midoriya rushed towards TomurAFO, the villain kept attacking him, but his fellow students kept deflecting his attacks. This made the villain think about how Midoriya's weakness became his strength, such that his fellow students became stronger after witnessing him.

On the other hand, All Might was seen injured, remembering the day Midoriya forced him to move and save the day (the day Bakugo was attacked by the Sludge villain). As he saw all of his students create a way for Midoriya, the Symbol of Peace couldn't help but admit that Deku became the greatest hero of all time for him.

Tsuyu as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Tsuyu Asui (Froppy) also entered the episode, which excited fans as she is one of the fan-favorite supporting characters of My Hero Academia. Unfortunately, during this chapter, she was only featured for a mere 2-3 panels where she pushed Midoriya using her tongue.

This had fans thinking about how the author, Kohei Horikoshi, under-utilized such a great character. Earlier in the series, Tsuyu had received some development in her personal episodes, which featured her training under Pro hero Oki Mariner.

However, these were only 1-2 episodes long, thus giving her minimal character development, which is fair for a minor protagonist. Moreover, fans are unsatisfied with one of their favorite characters having such an underdeveloped progression throughout the series. Now that the series is about to end, fans aren't expecting Tusyu to get any more screen time.

Final thoughts

U.A. High School faculty as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Tsuyu isn't the only underdeveloped character of My Hero Academia, as the entire class 1-A could be underdeveloped except for the main trio (Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki).

This isn't a surprise, as fans have accused Kohei Horikoshi of not using all his characters in the series. Things looked bright with the entry of all the supporting characters on the battlefield in chapter 419. However, with Midoriya still fighting despite not having One for All or any vestige, the side characters could not enjoy the spotlight they deserved.

