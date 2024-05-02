My Hero Academia fan's Spider-Man take completely disrespects Horikoshi's legacy

My Hero Academia season 7 is just a few days from its premiere, and fans can hardly hold their excitement to see the return of their favorite heroes as they fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front. But one X user's controversial take on a Marvel series could have ruined the hype of the upcoming sequel with how disrespectful it was, as Kohei Horikoshi is a big fan of the Marvel series.

An X user (@Noah_sky9) tweeted that Kohei Horihoshi's series has a better story than any of Marvel's Spiderman series. While some fans mocked the person's tweet, others decided to dig up the past of this person and declare him a hater of every series.

Netizens react to a My Hero Academia fan's take on the Spiderman comic series

My Hero Academia is a Shounen manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It is the author's most prolific work, and it has received several spin-off series, such as the Vigilante and Team-Up Mission series.

The series has received an anime adaptation by animation studio Bones. So far, it has received six seasons of anime adaptation and two spin-off movies. The series' seventh season is set to premiere on May 4, 2024, and the third movie will be released on August 2, 2024.

Spiderman, as seen in the comic series (Image via Marvel Comics)

Spiderman is a superhero comic series written by Stan Lee and illustrated by Steve Ditko. Stan Lee is a legend of the comic world who had a part in creating iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman, and many others. The Spiderman comic series has received various spin-offs in the Japanese manga industry, like Spiderman J and Spiderman: Octo-girl.

The X user's tweet claimed that the My Hero Academia series was better than all of the Spiderman series, branding this as a "hot take." As expected, fans didn't hold back their emotions against the X user who seemingly disrespected one of the best comic book series.

Reactions from fans on the Spiderman comic series take

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The majority of the fandom was shocked, saying that although the My Hero Academia manga series is good, comparing it to a comic series that started decades ago and has a fandom worldwide was unfair.

One person even called the X user's attempt to downgrade the Spiderman series a pathetic way of setting up My Hero Academia. A fan even said that the X user should be respectful of the Spiderman series, adding that the series was better than the manga series.

"MHA is really good but come on bro," a fan commented.

"Trying so hard to set up mha its sad, pathetic and hilarious at the same time lmfao," another one commented.

"THAT'S IF I DON'T ALLOW YOU, THE SPIDERMAN COMICS ARE A THOUSAND TIMES BETTER, AND PLEASE RESPECT," another fan said.

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Some fans decided to dig up the X user's past and found some facts that completely contradicted his current statement. A fan brought out the X user's tier list and stated that the manga series was in the lowest tier, thus questioning where his claim about MHA being better than the comic series comes from.

Moreover, a fan brought out some old posts of the user in which he downgraded My Hero Academia by stating that Jujutsu Kaisen was getting better with each passing chapter whereas the former series wasn't. Lastly, a fan stated the elephant in the room and branded his post as bait for people to comment on.

"But you put MHA in literal sh*t in your tier list," another one commented.

"For who dont know, hes a jjk fan and tries to setup mha," a fan said.

Final thoughts

As the last comment stated, this tweet by the X user was rage bait, intended only to make people rage. Moreover, it was disrespectful to both of the series and especially to Kohei Horikoshi.

Kohei Horikoshi is a fan of the Marvel series, as evident from his series, which is based on heroes. The problem is not about comparing these series; it is about respecting each series for its value and the love it has received worldwide.

