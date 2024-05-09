Chapter 422 spoilers show how My Hero Academia's main character inspired its greatest hero

My Hero Academia's main character shared a moment with his mentor, according to chapter 422's spoilers, as the relationship between Deku and All Might became the talk of the town after this.

The chapter saw Deku's friends help him against TomurAFO as the heroes were adamant about defeating the villain for good. But the villain was also not holding back against the hero students as he kept launching his attacks, but was confused when he couldn't utilize his powers anymore.

While the heroes were fighting the villain and the audience was cheering Deku, All Might was taken aback by the time when the protagonist kept running. This could be a reference to the time Bakugo was being attacked by a villain and Midoriya, who was quirkless at that time, rushed to help him. All Might stated this action could be what motivated him to keep fighting despite not having One for All.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 422 and has the author's opinion.

The relationship between Deku and All Might revealed as My Hero Academia's main character inspires the Symbol of Peace

My Hero Academia's main character as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers of chapter 422, the chapter commenced with Aizawa asking Shirakumo to open various portals around the battlefield for the heroes to attack TomurAFO. Unfortunately, the latter had reached his limit and couldn't create portals anymore.

On the other hand, the heroes kept attacking TomurAFO with everything they had. TomurAFO was still focused on killing My Hero Academia's main character and launched a laser attack at him, which was deflected by Hagakure. Moreover, Momo created a railgun using her quirk and with the help of Kaminari's lightning, they launched a heavy attack on the villain.

TomurAFO as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The villain dodged the attack and attacked My Hero Academia's main character again, who was saved by Shoji and Tsuyu. This confused the villain, who was wondering why he couldn't defeat heroes in their weakest states.

Gentle Criminal appeared and created a trampoline to launch My Hero Academia's main character at TomurAFO. Iida grabbed Deku midway and added speed to him, thus making him go faster.

TomurAFO was also preparing an attack for Deku but he was surprised to witness his hands bleeding. The chapter then focused on the audience, including Ochaco, who was confirmed alive after fighting Toga. Moreover, the president of the United States also sent his forces to Japan to defeat the villain for good.

Lastly, the focus was shifted to All Might, who was being treated. He remembered the time when Midoriya kept running and claimed that this was what motivated him to keep fighting without One for All, thus making My Hero Academia's main character the greatest hero in his eyes.

The Sludge villain as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia chapter 1, the Sludge villain attacked Deku's city and captured Bakugo. His quirk gave him control over Bakugo's quirk, which made him a formidable villain. Unfortunately, no hero was at the scene to save Bakugo from the villain, so Deku started running and threw his bag at the villain.

This distracted the Sludge villain who started taking over the protagonist's body. All Might arrived in time and landed Detriot Smash on him, thus saving the day. This was the start of the relationship between Deku and All Might as apprentice and teacher, as the former was able to see the latter's hero spirit.

Armored All Might as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, the relationship between Deku and All Might progressed to the point that the latter was inspired by the former to keep fighting after losing One for All. During the Final War arc, despite not having One for All, All Might went against All for One as Armored All Might because he could be inspired by My Hero Academia's main character when he ran to save Bakugo.

Although the fight was one-sided against the Symbol of Peace, he still gave it his all, just like how his apprentice did when he had no quirk. This is why the relationship between Deku and All Might is different as the apprentice and teacher are both inspired by each other.

