My Hero Academia: Can Toru Hagakure turn off her quirk? Her 'Invisibility' power explained

The My Hero Academia manga is at its final stage as the battle between Shigaraki and Izuku Midoriya continues, with neither giving the other any opening. As the race to transfer all of the vestiges to Shigaraki continues, Midoriya is trying his best to utilize every opportunity that falls into his hands.

Before the final battle between Izuku and Shigaraki, All for One tries to get ahead of the heroes by using one of the students, Aoyama, as his pawn. However, fortunately, Toru Hagakura overhears Yuga's parents discussing this and goes after him to stop him. Izuku also accompanied her, and they managed to capture the traitor of the U.A. School, who had endangered the lives of students several times.

After a few chapters, while fighting Kunieda, Toru's quirk glitched with Aoyama's laser. It exposed her real body to the human eye, and she could be seen. However, does she possess the capability to control her quirk voluntarily?

My Hero Academia: Explaining whether Toru Hagakure has voluntary control over her invisibility or not

No, Toru Hagakure does not have voluntary control over her 'Invisibility' quirk, as it is meant to stay on permanently. It makes her invisible to the human eye unless she is wearing clothes.

However, she is visible through Aoyama's Navel Laser's light, which refracts light from her body and exposes her. The first glimpse of her face was seen in Chapter 337 after she reflected on Aoyama's Navel Laser before it hit Izuku.

Toru Hagakure as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

'Invisibility' is a quirk that gives its user an invisible body. This quirk has been seen in Toru Hagakure, a U.A. school student who belongs to Class 1-A. She was introduced in My Hero Academia chapter 6.

During the entrance exams for U.A. High School, Toru showed the improvisation she did to her quirk to make it more offensive. As the green robots approached her, she deflected Aoyama's Navel Beam towards them, thus letting her gain some points.

Not only does she have the capability to deflect light-based attacks, but she can also blind her nearby opponents through Warp Reflection, which resembles the effects of a stun grenade. However, she has never shown her face because her quirk never wore off until My Hero Academia chapter 337.

Hagakure's first glimpse as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

During the U.A. Traitor Arc, as Aoyama left the students behind who were going all-out in training for the upcoming war, Toru followed him to see what was wrong with him. As Aoyama reached the nearby forest, his parents asked him to undertake another task given to him, All for One. As they kept explaining everything, every loose thread connected, and Aoyama came out as the traitor.

Toru took this opportunity and informed Izuku, who also followed Aoyama to the forest. Izuku confronted Aoyama and his parents, and Aoyama accepted his fate, attacking him with his Navel Laser. Fortunately, Toru refracted his laser and diverted its trajectory, which revealed a glimpse of her face. Due to the heat of the moment, no one noticed her.

During the Final War arc, as Aoyama and Toru fought against Kunieda, a villain, she had the former captured as Aoyama unleashed his Navel Laser at full output. Toru refracted it towards Kunieda, and they defeated the villain.

Due to the intensity of Aoyama's Navel Laser, Toru's whole body became visible, unlike before, when only her face was visible. And this time, Aoyama also noticed her with his eyes.

