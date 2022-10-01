4 My Hero Academia characters that Hagakure can beat (and 4 she never will)

Toru Hagakure may seem like a weakling in My Hero Academia, but she isn't without a few surprises. For the most part, this Class 1-A student relies on her invisibility powers to get by unnoticed.

However, the nature of her Quirk does work against her, since Hagakure has to remove her clothes to be fully invisible. She doesn't have many ways to protect herself in a direct confrontation.

To be fair to Hagakure, she isn't completely useless in My Hero Academia. On the contrary, she does have some form of light manipulation to blind her opponents. It would be interesting to see who she could take on in My Hero Academia.

Hagakure could reasonably defeat the following characters in My Hero Academia

4) Manga Fukidashi

The Class 1-B student can materialize onomatopoeia with his Comic Quirk. However, despite the versatility of his powers, Manga lacks spatial awareness in My Hero Academia. Hagakure may not be a very good fighter, yet Manga is somehow even worse than her.

During the Joint Training arc, she easily snuck up behind him and started pounding him with her fists. Had it not been for his team, Manga would've been knocked out cold. Hagakure's best approach is to use her expertise in stealth.

3) Tatami Nakagame

My Hero Academia fans may remember this minor character from the Provisional Hero License Exam. Tatami is a member of the Ketsubutsu Academy High School. She could use her Telescopic Quirk to retract select body parts like a turtle.

However, it's a highly situational power, to say the least. Whenever she retracts herself, it takes a few seconds to get back to normal. Realistically, she can only dodge a single attack once.

Tatami also hasn't demonstrated any fighting capabilities in My Hero Academia. By comparison, Hagakure could use her Warp Refraction technique to blind Tatami for a brief moment. The latter would become very susceptible to attacks.

2) Reiko Yanagi

It won't be easy, but Hagakure does have a decent shot at defeating Reiko. The Class 1-B student can use her Poltergeist Quirk to control small objects via telekinesis. Even in full stealth mode, Hagakure would still likely get hit by these high-speed attacks.

Hagakure would have to use Warp Refraction to stun Reiko. Based on her performance in the Joint Training arc, Reiko isn't a very defensive fighter and will go down rather easily. Hagakure just needs to get close enough to land several punches in My Hero Academia.

1) Kaoruko Awata - Bubble Girl

Bubble Girl is a former sidekick to Sir Nighteye, which means she has plenty of combat experience. She can take on grown male adults by herself. As her name suggests, she can use bubbles to distract her enemies.

Hagakure's best course of action is to make sure that she cannot be seen. Whether it's her invisibility powers or the Warp Refraction, she needs to rely on both techniques. Hagakure must close the gap between her and her opponent, then unleash a series of punches.

Bubble Girl doesn't seem physically durable in My Hero Academia, so if she cannot defend herself properly, then Hagakure should win this fight.

Unfortunately, she doesn't stand a chance against these My Hero Academia characters

4) Kojiro Bondo

Hagakure has two major problems with this particular matchup. The first is that she lacks the physical skills to really take down Kojiro. The Class 1-B student is a massive giant in My Hero Academia.

The second problem involves the use of his Cemedine Quirk. He could spray a glue substance all over his surroundings. This means that Hagakure will likely get stuck to the ground with his sticky adhesive. She can't really approach him without getting captured somehow.

3) Mina Ashido

Mina is a very athletic student known for her powerful uppercuts. Her Acid Quirk is also very dangerous against characters without any form of protection. Mina will likely hold back those powers against Hagakure, but she can still overpower her with physical brute strength.

Alternatively, she can also use her Acid Quirk to glide across surfaces and dodge attacks. Her mobility is far superior to Hagakure's in My Hero Academia. Even if she were temporarily blinded by light, Mina would only need to wait for the right moment to knock out Hagakure.

2) Kinoko Komori

With the ability to sprout mushrooms from any surface, Kinoko is a dangerous threat in My Hero Academia. Hagakure wouldn't be able to use her invisibility powers if the mushrooms gave away her position.

More importantly, Kinoko can also block a target's windpipe with her mushrooms. Hagakure will be knocked out within a matter of moments. Unfortunately, Kinoko really does have a deceptively powerful Quirk.

1) Shoto Todoroki

This matchup may seem like overkill at first glance. However, it's important to note why it's not favorable to Hagakure. Even if she had tremendous physical stats like Rikido Sato, she would still have to deal with Todoroki's field control.

Hagakure is only fully invisible if she loses her clothes in My Hero Academia. Questionable writing choices aside, she is unprotected from natural elements. Unfortunately for her, Todoroki can manipulate heat and cold with his Quirk.

For instance, he could easily turn the entire battlefield into an ice skating ring, forcing her to endure the extreme temperatures. Hagakure doesn't have the right hero costume to survive in these conditions.

