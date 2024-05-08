5 characters who'll shine in My Hero Academia season 7 (& 5 who'll take a backseat role)

With My Hero Academia season 7 having begun last weekend, fans are excitedly speculating on what to expect from the remainder of the series’ episodes. Likewise, this discussion has evolved into speculating what role each of the series’ biggest characters will play in the upcoming seventh season.

While there are a few familiar names who’ll be given the spotlight, My Hero Academia season 7 will see select characters be given special focus throughout. This focus will even lead to some major character arcs being concluded, huge storyline developments, and more.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 7 and associated source material. Readers’ discretion is requested.

Neito Monoma & 4 other characters shine brightest in My Hero Academia season 7’s events

1) Katsuki Bakugo

Bakugo as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

The character who’ll shine brightest in My Hero Academia season 7 is undoubtedly Katsuki Bakugo, who’ll serve as a main focal point for the first half of the season’s events. While focus will be given to other characters of similar stature in the second half of the season, what Bakugo does will leave both general viewers and his diehard fanbase in shock.

What’s especially enthralling about Bakugo’s contributions to the events of season 7 is how much it shows his growth both as a fighter and as a person. The latter point is especially impressive as it’s established via the way those around him speak to and of him, emphasizing their respect for the person and Pro Hero has become.

2) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto as seen in the My Hero Academia anime series (Image via BONES)

Series tritagonist Shoto Todoroki also gets similar treatment to deuteragonist Bakugo, although his “shining moments” will be focused more so on his character arc and overall narrative. This is largely due to his My Hero Academia season 7 contribution focusing on fighting his brother Dabi, also known as Toya Todoroki.

That being said, Shoto’s focus does also emphasize his evolution as a fighter, showing him to have incredible resilience and stamina as well as incredible battle IQ. His mastery of his Quirk is likewise heavily emphasized, showing him to reach heights with it he and his father Endeavor previously called impossible.

3) Mezo Shoji

Shoji as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

A fan-favorite by nature of his character design, My Hero Academia season 7 will finally see this Class 1-A “extra” get his fifteen minutes of fame in a very sentimental way. While no backstory is given, the context in which Shoji gets his spotlight is one which will undoubtedly bring a tear to fans’ eyes.

However, fans can mostly expect to see Shoji showing them just how strong he is in a fight, able to keep both himself and others safe as he battles a very narratively fitting opponent. It’s also one of the more action-packed segments of the season, suggesting that animation studio BONES will do everything they can to capitalize on the moment.

4) Neito Monoma

Monoma as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

Neito Monoma is a somewhat unique inclusion on this list, as his My Hero Academia season 7 spotlight doesn’t see him do anything particularly flashy or emotional with it. His role in the coming battle is simply to replicate Shota Aizawa’s Quirk and use it to keep Tomura Shigaraki unable to use any of his own Quirks as others fight him.

It’s exceptional for the fact that the series goes out of its way to put what Monoma is doing over, emphasizing that it’s an incredibly difficult feat which is also an integral part of the Heroes’ plan. While his role is a support one, it’s undoubtedly one of the most meaningful in the entirety of My Hero Academia season 7.

5) Ochaco Uraraka

Uraraka as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

Uraraka, however, will see her My Hero Academia season 7 spotlight be almost exclusively an emotional one, focusing on the conclusions of her and Himiko Toga’s shared character arcs. While there will definitely be some action for fans to enjoy here, most of the reward from the focus on this is emotional in nature.

Fans can also expect to finally see Toga’s backstory during this focus, as well as Uraraka further establishing her own origins, motivations, and values. It’s a rewarding conclusion to their respective characters, and although Uraraka may be further developed slightly via her relationship with Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, the fight with Toga is largely her narrative conclusion.

All Might and 4 other characters don’t do much in My Hero Academia season 7

1) Izuku “Deku” Midoriya

Deku as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

Speaking of Deku, he’ll unfortunately be absent for a majority of My Hero Academia season 7’s events. Fans can expect to see him as a focal point in the early episodes of the season, but outside of appearing briefly for one or two episodes in the middle, he’ll largely be absent. While some brief appearances may come, these are unlikely to be significantly meaningful, instead serving as brief shots of him to satiate fans wanting an update on their protagonist.

2) All Might

All Might as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

Likewise, Deku’s mentor All Might doesn’t do much at all in My Hero Academia season 7, with his largest contribution being some touching words to Shoto Todoroki and others. Likewise, while the season will set him up for greatness in whatever follows season 7, there’s not much else for him to do in the meantime following the full loss of his Quirk in earlier seasons.

3) Momo Yayorozu

Momo as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

One character for whom it’s much less excusable to have a lack of involvement in My Hero Academia season 7 is fan-favorite Momo Yaoyorozu. Unfortunately, this will be the case, as Momo won’t be doing much of anything at all in season 7’s events. Although she will make some brief appearances, her role is largely a behind-the-scenes support one.

Thankfully, she will at least appear, but it’s still somewhat frustrating to see her forced off the front lines even if it does make sense given her Quirk. Much of this frustration stems from Momo not being given any significant focus or development beyond her final exam with Shoto from earlier seasons.

4) Tenya Iida

Iida as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

While Tenya Iida was at least a focal point early on in the series, My Hero Academia season 7 nevertheless leaves him as an afterthought for the most part. While he is involved in Shoto’s own storyline and focus, his role is largely a support one rather than making contributions of any extremely meaningful kind.

Again, while this is more excusable for him than other characters like Momo, it’s nonetheless frustrating to see a war arc in which not every character is given a respectable focus. Although there are some situations where it’s understandable such as Iida, others like Momo’s are much more egregious.

5) Hawks

Hawks as seen in the series' anime (Image via BONES)

Thankfully, Hawks is one such character who is deserving of such treatment and can afford it given his prior focus in the series. Essentially, Hawks will serve as backup to Endeavor, whose main role in the season will be fighting All For One. Although he will get some great moments as a result, he’s far from the focus in this fight, with Endeavor rightfully taking point as the inheritor of the No. 1 Pro Hero role.

Likewise, for Hawks, this will be about both embracing and fulfilling his No. 2 role despite injuries to his Quirk, as well as supporting his personal hero in the best way he can. Naturally, some excellent combat will come as a result of his support role, but it’s not meant to be a focal point in the context of My Hero Academia season 7.

