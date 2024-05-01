Deku's last use of One For All in My Hero Academia should be defeating All For One

My Hero Academia is currently in its final arc, and things are getting interesting with the passing episodes as fans cannot wait to see how it will unfold. It is amazing to see how Izuku Midoriya started his journey as a quirkless boy, but now the outcome of the biggest battle in the series is dependent on him.

The final arc started with Midoriya fighting Shigaraki as All for One fought All Might. The battle progressed with All for One humiliating All Might, who had lost his form, but the sudden return of Katsuki saved All Might and became the reason for the antagonist's demise.

On the other hand, Midoriya manages to invade Shigaraki's consciousness to show him that there is someone who still wants to save him from evil. Midoriya had to risk all of the One for All vestiges for this, but unfortunately, All for One returned as a vestige. If Midoriya could still use any One for All vestige, he should do it to destroy the true evil, All for One, without showing any mercy.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and has the author's opinion.

Why Midoriya should use One for All powers to end All for One in My Hero Academia

All for One as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

All for One was the main antagonist of My Hero Academia and the person who manipulated Shigaraki into becoming a proper vessel for him. He yearned for power and wanted every quirk in the world for himself, as his name implied. His aim in life was to steal One for All, the quirk of his brother, as it was the only power that could oppose him.

All for One and his brother were born to a prostitute before quirks existed, who died while giving birth to them. The antagonist sucked all the nutrients and the quirk from the mother, leaving little for his brother. This quirk was to steal powers from others.

Sometime later, the Lumiscent baby was born, and the era of quirks began. All for One continued to quench his thirst for quirks by stealing them until Yoichi, his brother, opposed him.

All for One would always beat him for opposing him, but Yoichi kept learning from the world. Yoichi eventually awakened One for All by combining his innate quirk and a quirk given to him by All for One.

All for One as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Eventually, All for One killed his brother for not joining his side, and the generational massacre started. The antagonist would kill every wielder of One for All, hoping to absorb their quirk, until he fought All Might and lost. During this time, he also built a group of dangerous villains named the League of Villains.

After being defeated for the first time, he returned and fought All Might again. All Might managed to beat him again, but his One for All quirk was now exhausted, as he had passed his powers to Midoriya. All for One was transferred to Tartarus, and unfortunately, he escaped again. He returned by taking over Shigaraki's body during the Paranormal Liberation Front arc.

Some events followed, and the Final War arc began. During this arc, the original body of All for One fought All Might and humiliated the hero, who had lost his touch. However, Bakugo made a surprising return and burned the existence out of All for One, thus killing the antagonist.

Unfortunately, he returned as a vestige inside Shigaraki's consciousness, where Deku had sacrificed One for All to save the villain. Again, All for One took over Tomura and became TomurAFO, with his new aim to dominate the world, as Yoichi, alongside all the vestiges, had been sacrificed.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia chapter 421, Deku confessed that he was now back to a quirkless person, but his embers hadn't been exhausted yet, indicating that he could still have some of One for All's powers inside him. As the manga reaches its final chapters, Deku should use One for All to end All for One for good.

The theme of the manga series is to save people using quirks, but as compared to normal people (or villains who were manipulated), All for One is pure evil.

If Deku spares All for One, just like he did to Shigaraki, the story of this manga could seem gullible. So, Deku should use the last embers of One for All left inside him to defeat the pure evil antagonist, All for One.

Related Links

My Hero Academia chapter 422: Release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 421's Avengers reference proves once again that Horikoshi is a true Marvel fan

My Hero Academia could be introducing Deku's greatest burden yet

My Hero Academia finally does justice to All For One in chapter 419 as the major antagonist

My Hero Academia chapter 418 sets up final fight that won't feature its main character