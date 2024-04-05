My Hero Academia finally does justice to All For One in chapter 419 as the major antagonist

All for One was the major antagonist of My Hero Academia but unfortunately, he became the shadow of Tomura Shigaraki during some time in the series. But the recent chapter could have given the villain his well-deserved spotlight as the true nemesis of the series.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 is scheduled to be released on April 8, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have already been released. The spotlight of this chapter was the villainous All for One who told his tale about how he manipulated Tomura Shigaraki from his birth.

This could also be the first time since the early days of the series that the major antagonist got the spotlight he was supposed to have from the very start of the series.

Disclaimer: This article has potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and has the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia finally gave All Might the spotlight as the major antagonist

Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers of chapter 419, the chapter started with a conversation between the All for One vestige and Izuku. Unfortunately, Izuku lost his hands in the previous chapter and hadn't gotten them back yet. The vestige revealed that Deku's psychological state forced All for One to surface in Shigaraki's consciousness.

The villain then started sharing his tale of how he was the one who put Shigaraki in such a depressed state, hinting that he had been controlling the latter's life from the very start. The villain started by first stating his hair-close attempt to capture En Tayutai (Hero name: Gaen) and Daigoro Banjo (Hero Name: Lariat) and getting his hands on One for All.

The villain continued to narrate how he captured Tomura and made him the wielder of his Decay quirk. The villain forced Kotaoru Shimura, the father of Shigaraki, to have another child as his first daughter wasn't fit for the villain's plans. After Tomura was born, the villain abducted him, stole his naturally gifted quirk, and transplanted a new quirk titled Disintegration.

The main antagonist of the anime (Image via Bones)

Disintegration was copied by Dr. Garaki and was an experimented quirk. So, the final name of Tomura's experimented quirk came out to be the infamous Decay. As the villain was continuing his grand speech, Tomura's will was seen disintegrating and suddenly, Deku was pushed out of Tomura's consciousness.

The villain emerged as Tomura Shigaraki and declared the latter dead. He followed by planning to fulfill his ultimate goal, world domination. As expected, Deku called him out but was hit with a sudden pain and fell to the ground. His hands had fully disintegrated in reality. Witnessing an agonizing Deku, the villain tried to kill the hero once and for all.

Out of nowhere, Hanta Sero appeared on the battlefield and wrapped the villain in his tape. He was accompanied by Mashirao Ojiro and Rikido Satou. As all of them rushed toward the villain to fight him, Aizawa emerged from a mysterious portal and stated that they could have arrived a little late.

Expand Tweet

After the defeat of All for One in My Hero Academia season 3, the villain lost his spotlight as the major antagonist, and all the attention was shifted toward Tomura Shigaraki. Surprisingly, he has emerged again as the true antagonist of the series and now, with no All Might present to protect everyone, the world could be the villain's playground.

The students who arrived as backup could help a little against the villain, but now that the latter has been given another chance to dominate the world, more than some U.A. High students would be needed to stop him.

Read also:

My Hero Academia chapter 419: Release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers

Does Deku lose his arms in My Hero Academia? Explained

Horikoshi has My Hero Academia fans falling in love again