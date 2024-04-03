Horikoshi has My Hero Academia fans falling in love again (& it's all thanks to the latest chapter)

My Hero Academia chapter 419 is set to be released on Monday, April 8, 2024. The previous chapter revealed something that has created so many outcomes in the minds of fans that there is no clue what Kohei Horikoshi could be planning for the series.

Moreover, chapter 418 showcased such an amazing art style that fans worldwide are in awe of the author's skill and passion for his series. This led to an X user (@DetectiveAry) tweeting about the latest chapter and sharing some of the panels.

People in the comment section agreed with the X user and appreciated every little bit he said. Fans not only admired the author's art style, but they also appreciated various other things, including the English translation of the chapter.

Fans fall in love with the panels in My Hero Academia chapter 418

My Hero Academia chapter 418 started with Deku witnessing the awakening of the villain Tomura Shigaraki as Tenko was about to awaken his Decay quirk. As he reached towards the innocent boy, it was already too late because Tenko had already killed his dog with Decay.

Later, Tenko's sister was seen coming out of the house and noticing a messed up Tenko with a dead dog lying beside him. Tenko jumped towards her, just like he did in the past, but this time, Deku interfered and stopped Tenko from reaching his sister. Deku sacrificed his own body and let it decay.

In a frenzied state, Shigaraki asked why Deku would interfere, to which the hero replied with weeping eyes that he couldn't hold it because he saw him crying. Tenko's feelings echoed through Deku's mind, which kept shouting that this was his destiny.

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Deku realized that Tenko's hatred could be too strong for him to nullify. He saw himself crumble before Tenko until he remembered when Uraraka held his hand during the Dark Deku arc. The chapter then shifted to a flashback of Tenko playing a game with his friends who wanted him to play All Might. This put a bright smile on his face.

But he returned to reality as soon as he started to imagine himself as All Might. However, there was still hope left, as Shigaraki wanted redemption. While he realized this, he was hit with flashbacks of a mysterious person talking to his father, Kotaro Shimura. This mysterious person was strangely interested in Shigaraki and kept inquiring about his quirk manifestation from his father.

Kotarou, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

As the chapter reached its last panel, a large All for One engulfed Shigaraki, who wanted redemption. The colossal being belittled Shigaraki and threw Deku away, thus bringing the protagonist to square one of his journey to save Tenko.

The X user loved the art style of some specific panels from the chapter, which were all unique in their own way. The X user also commended the chapter's last panel, which showed how grand of a villain All for One was.

Fans appreciate different aspects of My Hero Academia chapter 418

As always, fans decided to join in a healthy discussion about how much of this X user's opinion could be true. While some fans agreed with what the X user had to say, some told their tale of how they had left the series a few chapters ago and how catching up to it was what made the chapter amazing.

"Im so glad Deku said the line to Shigaraki, so beautiful"

One fan focused on the dialogue Deku said to Shigaraki. It was when Uraraka reached out to him when he was thinking of taking everything down with himself during the Dark Deku arc. The dialogue ended with Deku uttering, "That's why I am here," which could be an influence of All Might, his idol.

This dialogue holds strong meaning from the start of the series, when Izuku watches All Might's video of him saving some people from an attack and utters, "I am here." The fact that Kohei Horikoshi is still focusing on how he started his manga, even in the final arc, is commendable.

"I took a break from reading manga in general so i was like 10 chapters behind and catching up to this part was really beautiful, i feel the same as i did when i first started mha"

Another fan shared his story of how he left the manga a few chapters ago and decided to catch up to it when chapter 418 was released. The fan explained his experience as beautiful and equivalent to how he started the series, which said a lot about the chapter's storytelling and depiction.

"Same, these past like 25-30 chapters have been so good"

A fan claimed that the last few chapters of My Hero Academia have been a joy to read. The series is in its closing chapters, and what fans would experience right now will be the peak the story has never managed to reach.

"But we ask for two things and that's how we are happy. 1. Shigaraki not killing afo would be a horrible point 2. Dabi, toga, Spinner must stay dead"

All for One, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Lastly, a fan made an interesting suggestion and requested two things. The first was for Shigaraki to kill All for One, as sparing the villain at this point in the story could be horrible. This makes sense because an unkillable story takes the joy away from a hero-villain story, and My Hero Academia could see the death of its biggest villain in the final arc.

The second was to confirm some unconfirmed villains' deaths. This could be hit-or-miss and should be entirely dependent on the author, as villains in My Hero Academia were, at one point, hero candidates who just had to take the rough path in life.

