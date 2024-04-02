My Hero Academia chapter 419: Major spoilers to expect

Following All For One’s unexpected and exciting return in the previous issue, fans are incredibly excited to see how the story continues in My Hero Academia chapter 419 and beyond. Thankfully, the wait for the next installment will not be too long, as author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s series won't be taking a break week before its next issue.

Fans will, however, still need to wait for some time for verifiable spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 419 to be released, assuming they are actually revealed for the issue. However, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have brought into question the long-term viability of spoiler processes for various Weekly Shonen Jump series, including Horikoshi’s.

Thankfully, even if verifiable spoilers aren't offered, there are a few key events that fans can count on unraveling in My Hero Academia chapter 419. These will largely revolve around All For One and his next moves, which should primarily focus on breaking Shigaraki mentally and then taking over his body.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 will likely see All For One begin the groundwork to take over Tomura’s body

Major spoilers to expect

As mentioned above, My Hero Academia chapter 419 should primarily focus on All For One and his recent return. The issue most likely will open with a brief explanation of how he was able to return, likely using the same explanation as the One For All Quirk did with vestiges of its previous users. In turn, this would also suggest that the original All For One Quirk factor does exist and is undamaged within Shigaraki.

Focus will then likely shift to the present, where All For One’s control of the dream world, which he, Tomura Shigaraki, and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya are all in, will be revealed as absolute. Likewise, he will possibly have Deku continue falling through a never ending abyss, with the now armless child having already begun to seemingly fall at the conclusion of the last issue.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 should then focus on an interaction between Shigaraki and All For One, where the former will potentially demand the truth of the memories he saw from the latter. In turn, All For One should explain why he chose Tenko/Tomura specifically to implant with the Decay Quirk and seemingly use the boy in his long-term plans. Most likely, however, the answer will come down to his relationship with Nana Shimura, and the irony such a turn of events creates.

All For One will then likely reveal that several other aspects of Tomura’s life were greatly influenced by him, further elaborating on his claim in chapter 418 that none of Tomura’s choices were ever his own. This should be explained to mean that All For One both literally shaped Tomura’s life via his own actions, and subtly influenced the boy since giving him the All For One Quirk factor.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 should see Tomura finally respond here, denouncing All For One as responsible for the monster he has become. Tomura should also blame All For One for the “hands,” the Decay Quirk, he was given, absolving himself of the cross he’s voluntarily borne for so long. The chapter will likely end with Tomura swearing to defeat All For One, beginning their mental battle for control of the former’s body.

