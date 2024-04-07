My Hero Academia could be introducing Deku's greatest burden yet and chapter 419 sets it up

My Hero Academia chapter 419 is scheduled to be released on April 8, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have already been released, and as per the spoilers, chapter 419 could be setting up one of the biggest tragedies in the series yet.

As shown in chapter 418, Shihgaraki had access to All for One's memories as he saw his father having a conversation with the antagonist. The latest chapter confirmed that All for One was the person who was involved in the birth of Tomura Shigaraki from the very start and gave him the quirk decay.

Chapter 419 also confirmed that All for One picked the quirk Decay from Dr. Garaki's laboratory. Garaki was the person who announced Deku's quirkless faint. Fans have connected the loose strings and speculated that Decay could have been Deku's natural quirk all along and got stolen from him by Garaki and transported to Shigaraki.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 419 and has the author's opinion.

Deku's greatest burden could be the only way to save Shigaraki and the world in My Hero Academia

All for One as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers of chapter 419, the chapter started with a conversation between Deku and All for One as the latter cursed the former for what he had done to his brother Yoichi, as he was no longer there. The villain continued by mocking Tomura for trying to be too smart as he was getting engulfed in the darkness of his consciousness.

All for One then started the tale of how he manipulated Tomura from the very start by revealing his memories to him. He first explained how he learned the trick to get his hands on One for All from his attempt at capturing En and Banjo. The trick was to surpass their willpower, and he achieved this by starting his plan to create Tomura Shigaraki.

He started his plan by forcing Tenko's father to have another child as the latter's sister matured beyond the age of quirk manifestation. After Tenko was born, he kept his eyes on him, struck when the iron was hot, and took a toddler Tomura to his house where the villain stole his natural quirk, which wasn't revealed.

Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

He then translated a certain quirk that had multiple abilities, but All for One modified it so that only its destruction ability remained. He got his hands on this quirk from Dr. Garaki's lab and this quirk was later known as the notorious 'Decay.'

After this, both of them were knocked out of Tomura's consciousness. All for One, now as Tomura tried to move forward with world dominance but was stopped by some backup that arrived to save Deku.

It is interesting to note that Tomura's quirk wasn't 'Decay' from the very beginning as All for One modified it so that only its destruction part remained. The chapter didn't reveal All for One's memories before he started his mission of creating Tomura. So, where did Dr. Garaki get his hands on such a magnificent quirk?

The doctor as seen in episode 1 of the anime (Image via Bones)

In episode 1 of the series, Izuku Midoriya was announced 'quirkless' by a doctor who looked like Dr. Garaki. Fans speculate that the quirk, which later became decay, could have been the original quirk of Izuku Midoriya, who could have been robbed of it by All for One. After All for One robbed it, Garaki stored it for future use and declared Izuku quirkless.

This could be revealed in the upcoming chapters as a part of All for One's memory. Fans speculate that after witnessing such a horrid memory, Deku could shout out to Shigaraki that the former was the one who killed his loved ones and made him a villain, as that would be very Deku-like behavior. He could try to reduce the burden on Shigaraki by taking all the burden on himself and giving the latter hope to live.

Moreover, beyond his self-sacrificing character, Deku as a hero is someone who always wanted to share the burden of others. With his burden being so big, as the bearer of the quirk that became Decay, Deku could sympathize with Shigaraki, who shared a similar feeling after his quirk was manifested.

