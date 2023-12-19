Will Hisashi Midoriya appear before My Hero Academia ends? Explored

My Hero Academia has stood at the forefront of shonen anime for the past decade, captivating audiences with its superhero saga. In keeping with the genre's tradition, protagonist Izuku Midoriya's parental figure has been notably absent, with his father, Hisashi, still remaining a mysterious and elusive character.

While the existence of Hisashi and familial ties has been confirmed, the narrative has yet to grant him a single moment on screen or in a panel. As the series approaches its final arc, a lingering question still persists. Fans want to know if Hisashi Midoriya finally emerges from the shadows, offering the closure and revelation they've eagerly awaited.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia: Hisashi Midoriya might only appear in the end

Izuku Midoriya as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Izuku Midoriya's father, Hisashi Midoriya, has been a figure of intrigue in the fandom despite not appearing on the screen for a single moment or having a dedicated panel throughout the entirety of the My Hero Academia manga and anime. The only mentions of this character have been with offhand dialogues from Inko Midoriya. Also, there has been a lack of major mentions or addresses of Hisashi Midoriya in either the manga or the franchise's movies.

Kohei Horikoshi had somewhat raised fans' expectations by hinting at the revelation of Deku's father in the future during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018. However, as the series nears its conclusion, there has been no concrete information or confirmation regarding the introduction of this character.

Inko and Izuku Midoriya as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Speculations and theories within the fandom have suggested various possibilities. Fans have crafted various narratives around Hisashi Midoriya's mysterious identity and potential role in the overarching story. While rumors circulate about Horikoshi mentioning the character's future appearance, a reliable source backing such statements is yet to be found.

Given the overall tone of My Hero Academia and the storytelling tendencies in similar manga series, there remains a plausible chance that Hisashi Midoriya might make a cameo before the series concludes. Despite the character's lack of centrality to the plot, fans have grown increasingly curious about Deku's father, especially considering the numerous disasters Japan has faced in the storyline.

Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

With the series finale on the horizon, the chances for Hisashi Midoriya to make an appearance have become limited. However, one potential scenario for his introduction lies in the common manga practice of incorporating an epilogue chapter.

Such a chapter, set after the final battle, could provide a glimpse into the characters' lives post-conflict. It would be a fitting moment for Deku's father to return to Japan and discover his son's extraordinary journey to becoming one of the greatest heroes. Currently, the only information known about Hisashi Midoriya is that he is always away on business trips, and that has a fire-breathing quirk.

Final Thoughts

Inko Midoriya as shown in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

With the series currently incorporating movie characters into canon story, the potential for Hisashi's cameo, perhaps during the final confrontation between Izuku and All For One, offers an intriguing prospect and a chance for fans to witness the long-awaited reunion between father and son.