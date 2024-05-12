My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Deku's true power is revealed as he confronts AFO

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of what could possibly be Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s last use of One For All. Likewise, fans were excited to see the issue push Deku even closer towards his goal of defeating All For One, with his friends expected to play key roles in this eventual victory.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 did indeed show Deku’s friends playing key roles in pushing him even closer to All For One, who begins to realize why Deku is a threat in his own right. However, the issue ends before the full results of Deku and co’s efforts are shown, leaving readers in suspense for the subsequent release.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 sees All For One finally realize the difference between All Might and Deku

My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Friends are the foundation

Yuga Aoyama urges Deku on in My Hero Academia Chapter 422's opening pages (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 opened with Yuga Aoyama being separated from Deku by an attack from All For One. Aoyama encouraged him to keep running while Shota Aizawa went to ask Kurogiri, also known as Oboro Shirakumo, to make a portal for him. However, Aizawa realized with one look at Shirakumo that he no longer had the power to make any portals.

Deku was then seen sprinting across the battlefield while using Full Cowling, with All For One’s monstrous new form attacking seemingly everywhere all at once. Several students and Pro Heroes are shown discussing the situation’s apparent futility, while Aizawa tells all of them to open a path which takes them to Tomura Shigaraki’s body (which is being controlled by All For One).

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 then saw All For One explain how his Full Factor Release form isn’t supposed to come from his emotions. He explains that he subdues and controls multiple Quirks simultaneously in the form, and that having an army alone isn’t enough for the win. All For One then launches a laser which Toru Hagakure blocks, while Momo Yaoyorozu and Denki Kaminari fire a railgun the former made with her Quirk.

Class 1-A proves instrumental in My Hero Academia Chapter 422's opening pages (Image via BONES)

Unfortunately, All For One blocks it and responds with a massive attack of his own which Deku attempts to block with All For One. However, Rikido Sato, Hanta Sero, Koji Koda, Mashirao Ojiro, Ibara Shiozaki, Jurota Shishida, and Sen Kaibara block the attacks, telling him to save his strength. Mezo Shoji and Tsuyu Asui then fling Deku towards All For One, as the latter’s family and a girl the former once saved are seen cheering them on.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 then sees Fat Gum, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido blocking another of All For One’s attacks, allowing Deku to move forward. All For One is then seen questioning why these nearly-dead heroes won’t give up, questioning the resolve in their eyes despite their inability to move.

All For One then remembers his words to Deku about how weak and worthless he is, realizing that his weakness is something All Might lacked. As he says this, Gentle Criminal makes a trampoline for Deku, while Death Arms tells him to do his best. On another battlefield, Fumikage Tokoyami is seen also telling Deku to do his best, while All For One realizes that Deku’s weakness creates a strength which allows his allies to get up over and over again.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Weakness becomes strength

As All For One says this, My Hero Academia Chapter 422 sees Tenya Iida grabbing Deku’s hands, while All For One tries to shoot a power out of his hand. However, the hole in his hand starts to bleed, while he realizes that as long as Deku keeps moving, so will they. The issue then shifts focus to All Might, who is being tended to by the US pilots who thank him for adding ejection seats to their jets.

All Might responds that the kids want a perfect victory, adding that the fewer losses the better. They question who he is to say this as All Might reaches his hand up to the sky, thinking about how on the day he met Deku, him rushing out allowed his body to move. He begins to say that since then, Deku has always been something to him, while shots of Melissa Shield and Rody Soul are seen as they tell Deku to do his best.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 sees Iida remind Deku of their first day of school and what Ochaco Uraraka said about the name Deku at the U.A. gate. He says he now understands what she meant by that, as Uraraka is seen seemingly thinking of the same thing while being airlifted to a hospital. She smiles and tells Deku to do his best as this happens.

Deku, meanwhile, is seen preparing to land his final attack, while the United States president is seen ordering all of their Pro Heroes to be sent to Japan immediately despite the risk. Shoto Todoroki is also seen crying out for Deku to do his best here, as Deku himself says he can hear everyone’s voices.

Eri, Tsukauchi, Kota, Gran Torino, and several other characters are seen telling Deku to do his best, while All Might reaches his hand to the sky as he sees an image of Deku running. He reveals that Deku is his own greatest hero as Inko Midoriya is seen watching and also telling her son to do his best. The episode ends with a title reveal of “Izuku Midoriya: Rising” as Deku is seen landing what’s presumably the final blow on All For One.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422: In summation

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 is both one of the most important and one of the most emotionally fulfilling and rewarding installments in the entire series. It’s likewise incredibly fitting as Deku’s own “Rising” chapter, embodying everything about his journey that made him who he is and led him to this point.

The issue also does a fantastic job of showing that Deku has even achieved his own goals, with his own idol All Might going as far as to call the young boy his own idol. It’s likewise incredibly touching that All Might chooses to cite the first, Quirkless step Deku took to start this journey as why he is his own greatest hero, once again emphasizing the heroic spirit within.

