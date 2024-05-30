Who is the Big Red Dot in My Hero Academia? Hero's Identity explained 

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is officially set to be released on Monday, June 3, 2024. However, the alleged spoilers for the same got leaked out days before its release. With that, the manga series revealed a glimpse of its epilogue. While it seemed like the manga was soon ending, there was one hero whose presence confused fans.

The spoilers saw a hero called Big Red Dot help heroes in Japan to rebuild the nation. Fans were left confused as to who is the Big Red Dot in My Hero Academia. They did not know of any such Pro Hero within Japan. So, was he a foreign hero? If so, when did he appear previously in the anime?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Who is the Big Red Dot?

Big Red Dot as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

As seen in My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission movie, Big Red Dot is the top Singaporean Pro Hero. The hero has appeared twice in the manga, however, his character is explored in much detail in the My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission movie.

In the manga, he first appeared as a silhouette in Chapter 303. The scene saw Hawks, Endeavor, and the Todoroki family discussing their situation and how the government had put in requests to other nations, hoping for aid from their heroes. However, given the circumstances, getting any assistance was difficult.

Singapore Task Force as seen in World Heroes' Mission movie (Image via BONES)

Later, in Chapter 328, Big Red Dot was shown properly in the manga for the first time. The hero wanted to respond to All Might's request for help and found it frustrating that his Government was stopping him from helping his friend.

Meanwhile, in My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, Big Red Dot had a huge role to play. After an anti-Quirk terrorist organization called Humarise bombed thousands of people to death, the World Heroes Association organized an international operation to raid all the Humarise branches in the world to defeat the terrorist organization.

Big Red Dot congratulates Momo Yaoyorozu on a job well done (Image via BONES)

In this mission, Singaporean top hero Big Red Dot is joined by Magic Hero: Majestic and his Work-study trainees, Momo Yaoyorozu and Setsuna Tokage. Together, they were termed the Singapore Task Force, which took control of the Humarise branch in Singapore and located the bombs.

Unfortunately, it took some time for Big Red Dot and his team to locate the Trigger Bomb. But given that they had no means to stop it, Big Red Dot used his quirk Tidal Bore to bring the Trigger Bomb high in the sky. With that, he avoided detonating the bomb in the populated area. Meanwhile, other heroes defused all of the Trigger Bombs, defeating Flect Turn and foiling his terrorist plan.

As seen in Chapter 424 spoilers, the Singaporean top hero can be seen in Japan. With that, it can be confirmed that following the war, the Singaporean government must have finally given its top hero the clearance to help Japan rebuild. This might be why the hero appeared in the alleged spoilers.

