Every anime arc longer than the entire My Hero Academia anime

Fans may be surprised to hear this, but there are several anime arcs from other series that are longer than the entire My Hero Academia anime. As anime fans must know, My Hero Academia only recently premiered its seventh season. With that, the series has crossed the 140 episodes threshold.

While 140 episodes is a good number of episodes for an anime, it is often considered less for a Shonen anime series. This is especially evident from the fact that there are several series with arcs having around 140 episodes. Some anime even far surpass the numbers. Hence, here we shall look at every anime arc that is longer than the My Hero Academia anime.

Which anime arcs are longer than the entire My Hero Academia anime?

The Fourth Shinobi World War Arc from Naruto Shippuden

Obito Uchiha as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Shinobi World War Arc from Naruto Shippuden had 160 episodes in total with filler episodes. The story arc began with episode 215 and ended with episode 375.

The Fourth Shinobi World War Arc wasn't entirely derived from the source material, as it did have filler episodes. Had it not been for the filler episodes, the anime arc would have been only 119 episodes long, which is still close to the entire My Hero Academia anime's runtime.

The Fourth Shinobi World War Arc was crucial to the story as it narrated the entire war from start to finish. This included Naruto's training to control Kurama's chakra, the reunion of Sasuke and Itachi, and the battle against Madara and Obito Uchiha.

The Wano Country Arc from One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Wano Country Arc from One Piece had 196 episodes in total with filler episodes. The anime arc began with episode 890 and was stretched all the way to episode 1085, releasing 196 episodes in total.

Surprisingly, unlike The Fourth Shinobi World War Arc, The Wano Country Arc was longer than My Hero Academia anime, even without filler episodes, as the anime only released five filler episodes during the story arc.

The Wano Country Arc expanded upon the alliance between the Straw Hat Pirates and Heart Pirates as they formed the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance alongside the respective leaders to face off against the Beasts Pirates. This arc revealed massive details about the world and its lore and saw protagonist Monkey D. Luffy grow dramatically as he awakened his Gear 5 form.

The Bourbon and Akai Arc from Case Closed: Detective Conan

Rei Furuya, as seen in Case Closed: Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The Bourbon and Akai Arc from Case Closed: Detective Conan is much longer than the entire My Hero Academia anime. The anime arc has a whopping 274 episodes, nearly double the number of all My Hero Academia anime episodes.

The anime arc began with episode 509 and was stretched to episode 783, releasing 274 episodes in total.

As fans of the anime would know, Case Closed: Detective Conan's plot tends to move very slowly as each episode generally focuses on the case introduced in that episode. Hence, each episode only slowly progressed with the story.

With such slow developments, one would start doubting if the episodes are from the same story arc. However, given the story's relevance, all 274 episodes are considered part of the same anime arc.

Related Links: