My Hero Academia: Horikoshi prevented Tomura Shigaraki from becoming the next Obito from Naruto

With the release of My Hero Academia chapter 423, the manga series saw the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, successfully defeat All For One and Shigaraki Tomura. However, before witnessing the end, fans believed that manga creator Kohei Horikoshi would follow a similar pattern to Naruto, in which the antagonist, Obito Uchiha, switched sides and helped the protagonists defeat a stronger antagonist.

Fortunately, despite having a similar story pattern, the My Hero Academia creator did not go through with that and gave fans an original ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga creator prevents Shigaraki from becoming the next Obito Uchiha

As Naruto fans would know, Obito Uchiha was an antagonist in the story. But after becoming the jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails, Naruto managed to talk him out of his path. Naruto eventually convinced him to help them defeat the stronger antagonist, who switched from Madara Uchiha to Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Given how My Hero Academia manga saw Izuku Midoriya trying to reach out to the crying little kid within Tomura Shigaraki, fans believed they were set to witness a similar development to that of Naruto Shippuden anime.

Obito Uchiha and Naruto as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans' suspicion grew even more when they learned that All For One was responsible for making Tenko Shimura's (Tomura Shigaraki) life miserable. He was the person who entrusted him with the Decay quirk, which caused him to annihilate his entire family, get adopted by the villain, and take on the persona of Shigaraki Tomura.

That development was enough reason for Shigaraki to switch sides and support the heroes in defeating All For One. Fortunately, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi refrained from taking that path, preventing Shigaraki Tomura from becoming the next Obito Uchiha from the Naruto anime.

Deku and Shigaraki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the recent My Hero Academia chapters, Deku received help from his fellow heroes in landing a punch on All For One. With that, the hero transferred all of the One For All quirk to All For One. This was a vital blow to the villain as his brother Yoichi perished.

Just then, the vestiges of Shigaraki Tomura and One For All users attacked All For One's vestige within the vestige world. This development saw both Deku and Shiagaraki punch All For One together and defeat him.

Deku and Shigaraki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

During this development, Shigaraki and Deku's fists happened to touch. But despite that, Shigaraki failed to decay Deku. The villain reasoned that he could not decay Deku because, admittedly, he was just a crying little kid, as Deku had observed.

This did not mean that Shigaraki switched sides. Till the bitter end, he remained a villain. The only reason he teamed up with Deku was because he wanted to annihilate All For One, the person who destroyed his life.

Deku and Shigaraki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This was backed up by the fact that Shigaraki wanted to convey to his friend Spinner that he remained a villain desiring to destroy everything till the bitter end. He asked Deku to convey the same Spinner. Even when Deku responded to this, he wasn't happy, as Shigaraki had really destroyed all that he could while being a villain.

Hence, Kohei Horikoshi prevented Shigaraki Tomura from becoming the next Obito. Shigaraki did not change his principles and remained a villain till the end.

