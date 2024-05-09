My Hero Academia's "Izuku Midoriya: Rising" might be the most important chapter yet

Thursday, May 9, 2024 saw the official spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming chapter in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series be released. While these leaks aren’t official, they do come from historically reputable sources, suggesting that they are accurate as always.

Likewise, My Hero Academia fans are excitedly discussing the issue, allegedly titled “Izuku Midoriya: Rising,” and the exciting events it holds in store for fans. The chapter features both exciting action moments and meaningful reveals and character development, blended together masterfully in what’s truly an amazing installment.

Many fans are even going as far as to say that the issue could be My Hero Academia’s most important in serialization history, speaking to how significant these events are. While difficult to call this claim “correct,” there is certainly plenty of evidence which suggests this latest issue to objectively be one of the most important in series’ history, even if it’s not the single-most.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 sees Deku become his idol’s hero

Concisely, My Hero Academia chapter 422 largely focuses on protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya trying to land his final blow on All For One. His friends are seen being of great help to him here, with Deku even getting some significant development moments in these friendships as this happens. These scenes are interspersed with a focus on Deku’s mentor All Might, who calls Deku his own greatest hero thanks to what he did for him the day they met.

It’s an incredibly significant full-circle moment for Deku’s character, with him only wanting to become a hero in the first place due to being infatuated with All Might’s heroics as a child. It also shows that Deku truly has become the new Symbol of Peace, with even the former Symbol of Peace acknowledging him as not only an equal, but someone he looks up to.

While there is an undertone of sadness to this revelation given that Deku has seemingly lost the One For All Quirk he inherited from All Might, it’s nevertheless an incredibly significant scene. Deku’s journey throughout My Hero Academia has essentially culminated into this point, with him about to fulfill his responsibility as a One For All user and simultaneously earning All Might’s idolization.

However, as mentioned above, there are other significant character moments which further emphasize how important this issue is in the series overall. This includes a brief but touching scene with Yuga Aoyama, several of his classmates motivating him or guiding him at different factors, and Deku even finally referring to Tsuyu Asui as “Tsuyu-chan.”

This all culminates in a moment of acknowledgement from All For One, where he effectively says that Deku is in a way stronger than All Might because of his weakness. Whereas All Might made people feel fine with giving up and leaving it all to him, Deku has a weakness which inspires those around him to keep getting back up and help him.

All of this culminates as the climax of Deku’s journey throughout the series, both as a Pro Hero and as a person. Just as the other “Rising” chapters saw key character moments for those characters who were the respective focal points, the same goes for My Hero Academia’s “Izuku Midoriya: Rising” issue. Likewise, Deku’s “Rising” moment is not just the culmination of his own character arc and personal story, but of the series’ core narrative overall.

Thus, it’s undoubtedly one of the most important issues in the entire series for this reason. While fans are uncertain of what to expect next with respect to All For One’s defeat and the status of the One For All Quirk, this chapter will live on as one of the series’ greatest regardless. Furthermore, there is a very palpable argument for it being the single-most important chapter in the series, with it already being one of the several most important beyond any doubt.

