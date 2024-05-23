Anime villains with the "White Curse" are doomed for failure and the latest My Hero Academia chapter further proves it

With the release of My Hero Academia chapter 423, the manga series further proved the existence of the "White Curse" that anime villains are burdened with. Anytime a villain attains their final form that turns their hair white, they are doomed for failure. Moreover, it is rushed.

While fans had observed this years ago with several villains, they could not confirm it. However, with the release of the latest My Hero Academia manga chapter, it seems like even manga creator Kohei Horikoshi approves of the infamous "White Curse."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the different Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia manga and reflects the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia chapter 423 further proves anime villains' "white curse"

Over the last decade, there has been a common pattern that every anime has been following: the "White Curse." An anime fan on X @Noah_sky9 dubbed the term as they observed how anime villains, no matter how strong, failed miserably after they attained their final form.

However, this wasn't common to all anime villains but only to those whose hair turned white in their final form. Hence, the anime fan termed this the "White Curse" to describe characters whose endings were doomed after they attained their final forms featuring white hair.

Muzan Kibutsuji, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Viz Publications)

Some of the most popular anime characters who became victims of White Curse's rushed ending include Muzan Kibutsuji, Madara Uchiha, Zeref Dragneel, and Zamasu.

As fans would remember, after Demon Slayer's Muzan Kibutsuji attained his final form, it seemed like he would be undefeatable. Nevertheless, Tanjiro Kamado and others succeeded in injuring him, forcing him to use his enlarged infant form. Nevertheless, Muzan was defeated by the demon slayers.

Madara Uchiha, as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's Madara Uchiha attained his white hair final form when he became the Jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails. While it seemed like Madara had the upper hand against the Shinobi, Zetsu betrayed him and gravely injured him, helping Kaguya Otsutsuki take over the mission.

As for Zeref Dragneel, many Fairy Tail fans must also think that his ending was poorly rushed. Despite attaining Fairy Heart, he didn't even do anything with it. Natsu was his only opponent, and he burned Zeref in only three chapters. The power could have defeated Acnologia, but it turned out useless.

Zamasu, as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, fans must remember how Zamasu's ending was rushed in Dragon Ball Super after he fused with his other self. Both Zamasu had different colored hair, one white and the other pink. However, they weren't doomed to lose at the time. What caused them to lose was their fusion that saw the two Zamasu turn into one with Super Saiyan hair but in white color. Soon after, Zamasu was defeated by Future Trunks and erased by Zeno.

Similarly, the My Hero Academia manga saw Tomura Shigaraki's ending get rushed. While the anime villain was alive for quite a long time, his ending was rushed with the reintroduction of All For One into the series. The villain could have had a proper fight with Deku until the bitter end, but All For One interrupted it.

With such examples, one can confirm the existence of the "White Curse" for anime villains.

