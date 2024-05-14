Rengoku never left Tanjiro Kamado and Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 proves it

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 premiered on May 12, 2024, and the fans of the series are over the edge as they received a 1-hour special first episode which also included some anime-original anime scenes that made the episode even better.

The first episode showcased the Hashiras trying their best to take time out of their busy schedule to train the demon slayers so that maximum fighters could awaken their demon slayer mark, if possible. Moreover, the episode also revealed that Tanjiro was the first person to awaken his demon slayer mark.

But there was a heartwarming detail in the episode which had some fans in tears. When Tanjiro was lying on his bed, Haganezuka appeared with his replacement sword, which was the one he used in the previous arc to end the life of one of the Upper Moon Demons. This sword was polished by Haganezuka and he attached the hilt of Rengoku's sword to it, making it precious to Tanjiro.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 and has the author's opinion.

The hilt of Rengoku's sword marked the return of Rengoku in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1

The Wind Hashira as seen in Demon Slayer Season 4 episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 started with an anime-original scene where the Wind Hashira and the Serpent Hashira were seen infiltrating an abandoned castle where disappearances were reported. As they were chasing a demon inside the castle, they were met with a portal connected directly to the Infinity Castle. The Wind Hashira tried reaching the castle but it disappeared before he could reach it.

Back to the Demon Slayer Cops, Ubuyashiki's wife, Amane, was seen holding a Hashira meeting. She requested every Hashira to awaken their demon slayer mark as this could be a game changer in the upcoming battle against Kibutsuji Muzan. Amane then requested the Mist Hashira and Love Hashira to give the others a demonstration on how to awaken their marks, as they awakened theirs recently.

The Mist Hashira as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Mist Hashira gave a proper explanation, after which the Amane left and the Stone Hashira offered a plan to the other Hashira to train their apprentices in hopes of getting to awaken as many demon slayer marks as they possibly could. The Water Hashira, however, didn't offer his assistance and preferred to train alone.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 then saw Tanjiro waking up as he was offered food by one of the clean-up brigade officers from the Demon Slayer Corp. While he enjoyed his snacks, Haganezuka appeared. He offered Tanjiro a new sword and sat beside him, urging him to remove its sheath.

Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

As Tanjiro removed the sheath, he admired the sword's beautiful black color and noticed its hilt. The hilt of this sword was the same as the late Rengoku's sword which was impaled during the Infinity Train battle. As soon as Tanjro laid his eyes on the sword, he started crying, thinking that Rengoku was still with him.

Rengoku, or the Flame Hashira, was the main protagonist of the second season, or the movie, of Demon Slayer. He died during the battle with Akaza, the Upper Moon Three of Kibutsuji Muzan's Twelve Kizuki. Due to Rengoku's unwavering resolve, Akaza kept offering him to join the demons, but the Hashira remained persistent in killing Akaza.

Rengoku as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Unfortunately, he was outclassed by the demon who shoved his arm into Rengoku's torso. Even at death's door, Rengoku didn't give up and trapped the demon's hand inside his body so he couldn't escape as the Sun was about to set. Helplessly, the demon removed his hand and fled.

As the Sun rose, Tanjiro and his team gathered around Rengoku, thinking of a way to save him. The Hashira passed his will to the rookies and passed away, leaving everyone with a broken heart, especially Tanjiro. With Tanjiro now having a sword with Rengoku's hilt, he could see Rengoku alongside him in every battle, thus giving him more confidence when slashing demons.

Related Links