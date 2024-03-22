Demon Slayer: Is Haganezuka physically stronger than Tanjiro Kamado? Explained

The Demon Slayer series introduced a variety of characters over the course of its many seasons. Each of these characters varies quite a lot in terms of strength and personality, which is why this show is quite enjoyable. There are a ton of characters that fans adore, and one such character is Hotaru Haganezuka.

The character was introduced in the very first season of the anime series. He is a swordsmith who was responsible for forging Tanjiro’s blade in the series. The latter has developed a reputation for either breaking or losing the blade, which boils Haganezuka’s blood.

However, there seems to be one question in particular that fans want answers to. This question was being raised by many after the release of the Swordsmith Village arc of the series - is Haganezuka stronger than Tanjiro? To answer the same, no, Haganezuka isn’t as strong as Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga chapters of the series.

Comparing Haganezuka and Tanjiro’s strength in the Demon Slayer series

Haganezuka as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

One of the main reasons for this topic of discussion is fan-maintained websites stating otherwise. The Wiki page for this particular series stated that Haganezuka was physically stronger than Tanjiro Kamado in the Demon Slayer series. However, this is simply not true and, in fact, it is hard to even compare the two.

What we do know about Haganezuka is that he disappeared into the mountains to train and become stronger. He returned to the village with bigger arms, which was a clear sign of his training. However, there are little to no feats in the anime series that showcase his physical strength.

Tanjiro awakened the Mark while fighting against the Upper Moon 6 demon, Gyutaro (Image via Ufotable)

Meanwhile, Tanjiro has played an important role in killing some of the toughest demons in the series. He played a crucial role in defeating Gyutaro by developing the Demon Slayer Mark and having access to a red Nichirin blade. Furthermore, in the manga series, Tanjiro goes on to develop the Transparent World as well. He attains some of the most impressive combat abilities in his quest to defeat Muzan.

The very fact that Tanjiro attained the Mark is enough reason to believe that his physical strength is far superior to that of Haganezuka’s. The latter trained to improve his strength in order to forge blades. However, the training intensities and, therefore, the strength developed in both these scenarios are vastly different.

Another reason why people who are new to the series have this doubt is due to certain social media platforms and forums like Reddit. Hardcore fans often joke around and exaggerate certain abilities for comedic reasons. Given that Haganezuka is a rather hilarious person and has happened to put on muscle, fans dubbed him the strongest character in the series.

They also often stated that he could solo the entire verse if he wanted to, which is clearly not the case. This is why many compared the two and wondered if the swordsmith had better physical strength in comparison to Tanjiro.

