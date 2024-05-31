My Hero Academia: Deku's new haircut in chapter 424 lands him in the "Holy Trinity" alongside Naruto and Ichigo

My Hero Academia chapter 424 is officially set to be released on Monday, June 3, 2024. However, days before its release, the alleged spoilers from the manga chapter were leaked online. These spoilers and raw scans revealed Deku's new haircut, following the battle against Shigaraki Tomura and All For One.

The manga chapter revealed the aftermath of the war as Deku and Bakugo's fates had been reversed. Earlier in the series, it was Deku who was deemed incapable of using his hands, but now it was Bakugo. Additionally, the manga hinted at Deku losing the embers of the One For All quirk.

While fans should have focused on that, their attention has been majorly drawn by Deku's new haircut, as seen in one of the final panels of the alleged manga spoilers. This has reminded fans of two other Shonen protagonists, Naruto Uzumaki and Ichigo Kurosaki, both of whom had different hair at the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

How did Deku's new haircut in My Hero Academia land him in the "Holy Trinity"?

It has been quite some time since their respective reveals. However, both Naruto Uzumaki and Ichigo Kurosaki changed their hairstyle when they became adults. While their respective manga creators may have aimed for an adult look with the hairstyles, fans hated their new look and trolled them online.

With that, Shonen animanga fans were convinced that Shonen protagonists were bound to have bad haircuts towards their manga's end. The same has seemingly happened to Izuku Midoriya as his haircut changed close to the series' end.

Evidently, Izuku Midoriya has shaved off the hair from the right side of his head while the rest of his hair has remained intact. This, alongside the fact that Deku has been shown to have a few scars on the right side of the face, suggests that the doctors may have had to shave the hair off to treat his injuries.

Hence, it is unclear if Deku chose his new haircut or was forced to keep the same. Nevertheless, given the circumstances, anime fan @justmeight added My Hero Academia's Deku to the "Holy Trinity" of anime main characters with bad haircuts, alongside Naruto Uzumaki and Ichigo Kurosaki.

How fans reacted to Deku's new haircut joining the "Holy Trinity"

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans mostly got defensive about their main characters. One My Hero Academia defended Deku's new haircut stating that his hair only looked that way due to a possible surgery. Hence, that this was not his final hair, but something he possibly needed to put up with for a while.

"You know MHA is not over? Also, did you really expect doctor to do surgery with is hair ?," one fan said.

"Ichigo cut looking good why you hating ???," another fan said.

"SP did Naruto wrong," another added.

Another fan defended Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki. While it is true that his hairstyle looked better when he was a teenager, his new hairstyle wasn't necessarily bad. In fact, it made him look like a responsible adult.

Naruto as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, another fan agreed that Naruto's hairstyle in the Boruto anime looked bad. However, they blamed it on Studio Pierrot as the former protagonist's hair looked reasonably good in manga art, but looked miserable in the anime.

"Streets saying they have same barbers," other fan said.

Unfortunately, defending their favorite anime characters' hairstyles did not help as other fans kept trolling it. One anime fan even joked that three anime characters may have had the same barber who ruined their hairstyles.

