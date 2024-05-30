10 best anime characters like Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki, the main protagonist of the popular anime series Bleach, is a relatable and powerful character, beloved by many fans. With his fiery orange hair, massive sword, and unwavering loyalty towards his friends and family, Ichigo has cemented himself as one of the most iconic anime characters of all time.

Fans looking for other anime characters that bring similar courage, complex personality, and character growth may have trouble deciding where to look next. To help, here is a list of 10 of the best anime characters like Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach in terms of personality, character design, abilities, and heroism.

Naruto Uzumaki, Edward Elric, and 8 anime characters like Ichigo Kurosaki

1. Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There are many parallels between Ichigo Kurosaki and Naruto Uzumaki, the titular ninja hero of the popular series Naruto. Both start off as underdogs who grow in strength and character, through intense training and battling powerful enemies that threaten their homes.

Like Ichigo, Naruto has immense stamina and vitality, never giving up in the face of impossible odds. He is extremely loyal, doing whatever it takes to rescue friends and gain acknowledgment after a lonely childhood. Naruto’s unwavering drive mirrors Ichigo’s determination.

As the series progresses, Naruto gains immense powers from his Tailed Beast, similar to how Ichigo gains incredible combat abilities from his inner Hollow. Both possess unique powers connected to their souls.

2. Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

The Fullmetal Alchemist himself, Edward Elric is a prodigious young hero marked by fiery personality and advanced combat skills akin to Ichigo Kurosaki.

Like Ichigo, Edward cares deeply for friends and family, with much of his characterization defined by guilt over his brother Alphonse’s predicament. This leads him to take great risks to achieve the power to make things right, similar to Ichigo’s Hollow transformation journey.

In battle, Edward transmutes his automail arm into a blade to take on physically stronger foes, using his wits to outmaneuver the enemy. This versatile fighting style mirrors Ichigo’s combat tactics against physically superior foes.

Overall, Edward Elric mirrors Ichigo’s balance of intelligence, skill, and determination.

3. Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter

Killua Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

With his spiky white hair and incredible combat reflexes, Killua Zoldyck brings plenty of Ichigo energy. Hunter x Hunter fans are quick to see the parallels between these two intense fighting prodigies.

Both Ichigo and Killua show great instincts and natural talent in battle from a very young age due to their unique upbringings that set them apart from normal humans. They display unflinching loyalty and self-sacrifice to protect their circle of comrades and family members.

As they mature, Killua and Ichigo evolve to carry themselves with more restraint and wisdom, while unlocking incredible powers. But they never lose touch with their basic drive to fight for their precious people when called to action.

4. Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer

Kyojuro Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

As a high-ranking and greatly skilled Demon Slayer in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Kyojuro Rengoku shows many parallels with Ichigo Kurosaki as a powerful warrior on a dangerous mission.

Like Ichigo, Kyojuro has natural talent honed through intense training. He gives everything to fighting monsters that threaten humanity. Kyojuro also shares Ichigo’s sense of duty and desire to master his skills to protect the innocent.

In battle, Kyojuro unleashes blazing sword combos that evoke Ichigo’s flaming Getsuga Tensho attacks. And while less prone to anger than Ichigo, Kyojuro shares a simmering inner intensity that energizes those around him.

5. Himura Kenshin from Rurouni Kenshin

Himura Kenshin (Image via Gallop/Studio Deen)

The story of Himura Kenshin features a number of strong parallels with Ichigo Kurosaki’s character arc.

Ichigo and Kenshin are both incredibly powerful swordsmen, willing to risk their lives to defend the innocent. While Kenshin’s sword style evokes a different visual aesthetic from Ichigo’s massive cleaver blade, the blinding sword speed and precision they wield in battle give them a similar indomitable warrior energy.

On the inside, Kenshin and Ichigo share a strong sense of duty and desire to atone for past sins by using their power only for justice. Like Ichigo struggling with his inner Hollow, Kenshin wrestles with his former Battosai persona while maintaining his vow to never kill again.

6. Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins

Meliodas (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the Dragon Sin of Wrath, Meliodas brings plenty of similarities with Bleach’s hot-headed hero, Ichigo Kurosaki.

Both take the role of leaders who recruit powerful team members from unlikely places, inspiring greatness in fighters around them. Despite occasional laidback demeanors, Meliodas and Ichigo both unleash their full battle fury when friends are threatened by evil forces.

In terms of design and abilities, Meliodas’ enormous strength, despite his appearance, evokes Ichigo’s surprising power. And his Demon powers give him rapid healing abilities, much like Ichigo’s Hollow-accelerated vitality.

Overall, The Seven Deadly Sins fans will find plenty to love about Meliodas for those missing Ichigo’s intensity.

7. Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho

Yusuke Urameshi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Long before Ichigo Kurosaki, Yusuke Urameshi set the standard for spiritual punk heroes in anime. Many fans see the Bleach protagonist as a spiritual successor to Yusuke from the classic series Yu Yu Hakusho.

Yusuke and Ichigo share the burden of supernatural duties they didn’t ask for, but readily accept in order to protect loved ones. They have similar snarky punk attitudes and a willingness to risk it all, unleashing their full power when innocents are threatened by monsters.

In terms of design, Yusuke’s green school uniform and lean muscular build evoke images of Ichigo in early Bleach episodes. His blazing blue Spirit Gun attack feels like a precursor to Ichigo’s Getsuga Tensho.

8. Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

Among the Survey Corps heroes in the dark fantasy series Attack on Titan, Captain Levi Ackerman brings plenty of the skill intensity that Bleach fans love in Ichigo Kurosaki.

Like Ichigo, Levi displays incredible fighting instincts and agility, taking on enemies many times his size. His courage and loyalty in fighting alongside comrades mirrors Ichigo’s drive. Levi’s Ackerman lineage also evokes similarities with Ichigo’s slowly revealed spiritual heritage.

While more hardened than Ichigo from years battling the harsh world of Titans, Levi shares the Bleach hero’s inner intensity, leadership, and willingness to explore his own grim powers to gain strength to protect innocents.

9. Izuku “Deku” Midoriya from My Hero Academia

Izuku “Deku” Midoriya (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia’s protagonist Deku grows over his journey into a hero that many Ichigo Kurosaki fans may relate to and enjoy.

Izuku Midoriya starts off Quirkless but gains an incredible power reminiscent of Ichigo’s inner Hollow transformation. This grants him access to new superhuman abilities, but forces him to grow in experience and skill to master these for heroic purposes rather than destruction.

Like Ichigo, Deku shows creativity by applying new techniques in battle. He displays tremendous courage in facing villains ahead of his skill level to protect friends. Despite his rising fame, Deku maintains a grounded personality, loyal to those who supported him on his early journey.

10. Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Like Ichigo Kurosaki, Tanjiro Kamado is forced to take on great responsibility and power at a young age in order to battle demonic threats. He displays tremendous courage and loyalty, willing to sacrifice himself to protect the innocent.

Additionally, Tanjiro's quest to transform his sister Nezuko back into a human mirrors Ichigo's strong family connections. He also gains strange new abilities that assist him in demon slaying, reminiscent of Ichigo's inner Hollow powers.

Both protagonists balance ferocity in combat with compassion towards comrades, allies, and even enemies. Overall, Tanjiro evokes the classic Ichigo style, making him another great recommendation for Bleach fans.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ichigo Kurosaki stands as one of anime’s most memorable supernatural protector heroes.

For Bleach fans missing Ichigo’s determination, soul-powered combat, and loyalty towards friends in battle, characters like Naruto Uzumaki, Edward Elric, Killua Zoldyck, Kyojuro Rengoku, Yusuke Urameshi, Levi Ackerman and more can help fill the void.

Which other anime heroes live up to the Ichigo Kurosaki legacy? The debate rages on among fans.

