10 anime characters like Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter

Killua Zoldyck is one of the most popular characters in the anime series Hunter x Hunter. As the best friend of protagonist Gon Freecss, Killua goes through immense character development throughout the series as he learns to build friendships and defy his family's wishes to become an elite assassin.

With his shocking white hair, blue eyes, and deadly electricity-based abilities, Killua Zoldyck stands out as a unique and complex character. His cold assassin upbringing contrasts with his more childish interests, like video games and candy. This duality makes him both intriguing and relatable for many fans.

If you're a fan of Killua Zoldyck and looking for other anime characters that share some of his key traits, here are 10 multidimensional characters from diverse anime series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Ken Kaneki and 9 other anime characters like Killua Zoldyck

1. Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

Similarly to Killua Zoldyck, Levi Ackerman possesses elite combat skills honed from a young age to become an incredibly dangerous fighter.

Despite his short stature, Levi is widely considered to be the strongest soldier within the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan. He takes down Titans with graceful precision, using vertical maneuvering equipment and razor-sharp blades.

Much like Killua, Levi generally maintains a cold, calm, and collected demeanor and remains unfazed in the midst of bloody battles against the Titans. However, he places immense trust in his loyal friends and allies.

2. Karma Akabane from Assassination Classroom

Karma Akabane (Image via Lerche)

Red-haired Karma Akabane is a talented fighter known for his sharp intellect and a penchant for mischief at Kunugigaoka Junior High School. Despite his challenging behavior, Karma becomes a key member of Class 3-E, known for its unique curriculum aimed at assassination.

Like Killua Zoldyck, Karma is extremely cunning and mischievous. He frequently wears a sardonic grin during confrontations and is known for his strategic thinking in academic and physical challenges.

However, Karma also shows a caring side towards his classmates, demonstrating loyalty and a protective streak in his own unique way.

3. Accelerator from A Certain Magical Index

Accelerator (Image via J.C.Staff)

With snow white hair and light pink eyes, Accelerator bears a resemblance to Killua in terms of unusual features. Personality-wise, both characters start off as antagonists with sinister reputations. Accelerator possesses the incredible power to control all vectors around him, making him an incredibly deadly fighter.

However, after meeting certain characters, both Accelerator and Killua Zoldyck go through redemptive character arcs. They learn to use their combat abilities to protect the people they care about rather than resort to mindless violence.

4. Izuku "Deku" Midoriya from My Hero Academia

Izuku "Deku" Midoriya (Image via Bones)

As the inheritor of the incredible "One For All" Quirk, green-haired protagonist Deku develops into an enormously powerful hero over the course of My Hero Academia. Despite his newfound strengths, Deku maintains a caring personality and fights to protect citizens from evil villains.

In this way, Deku mirrors Killua's journey away from the darkness of his assassin family towards using his Nen abilities to help Gon and other characters he bonds with. Both characters struggle with confidence issues despite their prodigious talents.

5. Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

The adopted sister of Eren Yeager, Mikasa is an extremely skilled fighter who relentlessly protects the former and other comrades. After her parents were murdered, Mikasa was taken in by the Yeager family.

This backstory of overcoming trauma has similarities to Killua being controlled by his domineering assassin parents and older brother.

With her black hair and red scarf, Mikasa charges into battles against the Titans with amazing swordsmanship and physical capabilities. Though often reserved, her actions consistently reflect deep loyalty and a complex response to her past traumas.

6. Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho

Hiei (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With his intense dark eyes and spiky black hair highlighted by white strands, Hiei has an iconic appearance that makes him stand out. Like Killua Zoldyck, Hiei had a tragic childhood and grew up as a dangerous fighter.

However, the Spirit Detective Yusuke Urameshi shows him kindness, gradually leading Hiei to change his ways. Despite becoming an ally, Hiei maintains his stoic loner tendencies.

But he forms aclose bond with Yusuke and the other main characters thanks to their persistent efforts to befriend the intimidating swordsman.

7. Tatsumi from Akame Ga Kill!

Tatsumi (Image via White Fox)

As the newest member of the assassin group Night Raid, protagonist Tatsumi undergoes intense combat training to fight against the corrupt empire they oppose. This mirrors Killua Zoldyck being raised as an elite assassin by his parents from a very young age.

Despite his lethal abilities, Tatsumi maintains his morality and kindness towards his friends and citizens suffering under tyranny. He forges close bonds with fellow assassins Akame, Mine, and others while they embark on perilous missions together.

8. Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter

Kurapika (Image via Madhouse)

As one of the main four protagonists in Hunter x Hunter, Kurapika shares a lot of screen time with Killua Zoldyck. After his entire Kurta clan was massacred, Kurapika vowed revenge against the Phantom Troupe.

This motivation leads Kurapika to become a very skilled and intelligent fighter, similar to Killua's assassin training. However, despite his cold rage towards the Troupe, Kurapika displays loyalty and kindness towards his friends.

His character arc bears similarities to Killua in terms of them both learning to open their hearts to others. Their contrasting personalities also complement each other well.

9. Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul

Ken Kaneki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After becoming half-Ghoul unexpectedly, the shy bookworm Kaneki is forced to adapt in order to survive. As he learns to control his monstrous abilities, Kaneki transforms from a helpless victim to someone capable of defending those he cares about from other dangerous Ghouls.

In the anime, Kaneki reflects aspects of Killua overcoming the darkness instilled by his family and using his powers deliberately to protect his friend Gon during perilous battles. Both characters struggle to suppress their dangerous instinctual urges, but eventually earn redemption through camaraderie.

10. Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh!

Seto Kaiba (Image via Gallop)

With his trademark long blue trenchcoat and cold, arrogant attitude, Seto Kaiba makes an imposing figure similar to Killua Zoldyck. As president of the Kaiba Corporation, Seto is intensely competitive and always strives for victory, especially against his rival, Yugi.

However, Seto does express care towards his younger brother, Mokuba, who looks up to him. Over the course of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Seto undergoes subtle character development from a cruel antagonist to a proud antihero willing to occasionally help Yugi and his friends when it suits his interests.

Seto mirrors aspects of Killua Zoldyck in terms of them both being child prodigies with intense competitive natures and high proficiency in their respective fields, though Killua's journey emphasizes emotional growth and friendship more deeply.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Killua Zoldyck stands out as one of Hunter x Hunter's most well-loved characters thanks to his complex backstory and relationships.

His character development from a lone wolf assassin to a caring friend is an iconic part of the series. There are certainly quite a few other excellent anime characters similar to Killua in various ways.

With similar personalities, fighting abilities and character arcs involving friendship guiding them towards redemption, the characters highlighted here should especially appeal to Killua Zoldyck fans hungry for more great anime to enjoy!

