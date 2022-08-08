Hunter x Hunter: 5 characters whom Kurapika can defeat (and 5 who can give him a run for his money)

Kurapika is a part of Hunter x Hunter's main cast and one of the series' most beloved characters. Due to his calm demeanor and cognitive skills, he is often shown as the group's voice of reason. Despite this, he is currently on a crusade to kill every member of the Phantom Troupe to recover all of the Kurta Clan's Scarlet Eyes.

As the manga continues, Kurapika keeps on getting stronger with every chapter. While not enjoying the same fame as Gon and Killua, this character's strength is not to be taken lightly. Keeping that in mind, today, this list will go over five characters from different animes that Kurapika can easily defeat on his own and five that would absolutely demolish him in a fight.

Note: This article contains spoilers for each series listed. It is also subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Which 5 characters can Kurapika beat with his eyes closed?

1) All Might (My Hero Academia)

While being Izuku Midoriya's mentor, All Might was the previous person to hold the Number One Hero rank in My Hero Academia. He utilized the super strength he gained from One For All to its fullest potential and became one of the greatest Pro Heroes imaginable. He would use his fists to clear a path to safety during any emergency and protect both heroes and non-heroes alike.

During his time as a Pro Hero, All Might had fought some incredibly powerful characters. However, Kurapika could easily be the strongest character he will ever face. This is mostly due to Nen being invisible to All Might, which would allow Kurapika to easily pull off sneaky attacks.

2) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi is popularly referred to as humanity's greatest soldier, and rightly so. He is the most formidable captain that the Survey Corps has ever seen. He is a master of the Omni-Directional Maneuver Gear and holds the title for the highest number of titan kills in the series. His Ackerman blood, which grants him the strength of titans while still being human, is one of the main reasons for this.

Levi will definitely catch Kurapika off guard with his speed and agility in the beginning. However, Levi has no way of countering Kurapika's Nen abilities, especially when his Scarlet Eyes appear. The Captain will not last long against the latter's efficient method of fighting.

3) Kazuto Kirigaya (Sword Art Online)

When he has powers, Kazuto Kirigaya, also known as Kirito in various VRMMORPGs, is the strongest character in Sword Art Online series. Throughout the show, he has displayed a mastery of swordsmanship and special abilities. He has even hacked various databases to give himself the abilities required to defeat various bosses in dangerous virtual reality games.

Despite all of these amazing abilities, Kazuto is just a regular guy in real life. Although he has some background in swordsmanship, specifically Kendo and his own Aincrad Style, he would not last a second against Kurapika. The Nen user's bloodlust alone would be enough to bring Kazuto to his knees.

4) Shiroe (Log Horizon)

As the leader of Log Horizon, Shiroe is one of the smartest and most well-respected characters in the anime. He is also an influential member of the Round Table Alliance whose greatest achievement is leading the Debauchery Tea Party towards victory against many of Elder Tale's strongest enemies.

Shiroe would prove to be a challenge for Kurapika. His immense intellect and strategic mindset will allow him to constantly catch Kurapika by surprise, but none of this will be completely effective. Kurapika can counter anything Shiroe throws his way. Now, if Shiroe was fighting with the full force of Log Horizon, Kurapika would be in big trouble.

5) Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Kyojuro Rengoku was the current Flame Hashira in the Demon Slayer anime before he was killed. He was also the son of the former Flame Hashira, Shinjuro Rengoku. Although not the strongest character, Kyojuro was an incredibly skilled fighter and a powerful Demon Slayer. Due to the difficulty associated with Flame Breathing, Kyojuro put his body through hours of tortuous training each day.

With his solid and determined attitude, Kyojuro was able to defeat various opponents that should have been much stronger than himself. However, against Kurapika, this will not work. As a Nen user, Kurapika can simply let out his bloodlust and instantly overwhelm Kyojuro.

5 characters that can easily take down Kurapika

1) Isaac Netero (Hunter x Hunter)

Isaac Netero was the 12th Chairman of the Hunter Association and the strongest human in the world. Years before the beginning of the Hunter x Hunter series, Netero isolated himself atop a mountain to train and pray. By doing this, he gained the ability to kick and punch at the speed of sound.

Against Kurapika, Netero will not even need to use his Nen ability 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva at all. He would be able to easily keep up with Kurapika as well as attack him faster than the latter can dodge. Even decades after his prime, Netero would have destroyed Kurapika in a fight if the two had ever decided to battle.

2) Krillin (Dragon Ball)

Krillin is one of the strongest humans in the Dragon Ball Francise and also has been Goku's best friend since childhood. The two trained with Master Roshi, the Turtle Hermit, and mastered both martial arts and the Kamehameha. Since their time training with Master Roshi, Krillin has gone on to fight some of the strongest enemies in the series.

From what powers Krillin has shown throughout in the anime, he could easily defeat Kurapika in a fight. His razor-sharp signature move, the Destructo Disc, effortlessly penetrates any defense Kurapika can conjure up with his Nen. It would then cut him the latter in half, killing him instantly.

3) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Due to his battle with Garou, Saitama is now considered one of the most popular anime protagonists. His immense strength is currently being put to its limits as he tries to take down Garou, his strongest opponent yet. Although Saitama is no longer the unmatched fighter he once was, he would definitely be able to defeat Kurapika.

Kurapika will have an offensive advantage against Saitama since the latter cannot see Nen, allowing him to perform sneak attacks much easier. However, this advantage is not really useful due to Saitama's speed and strength. Before Kurapika could even conjure his Chains, Saitama would have already taken him out. Moreover, if the Caped Baldy's sneeze can destroy the core of Jupiter, in that case, how would Kurapika survive such an impact?

4) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo is currently one of the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen. What makes him so powerful are his two abilities: the Six Eyes and Infinity. Individually, these abilities are immensely powerful, but together, they create a jujutsu sorcerer that is almost unbeatable.

Against Kurapika, Gojo will have no trouble winning in a fight. Even if Gojo cannot see Nen, Infinity can block all of Kurapika's attacks, protecting him from any damage. Gojo can then blitz Kurapika and strike him down or obliterate him using the devastating power of Hollow Purple. Either way, Kurapika is going down in a fight against Satoru Gojo.

5) Utsuro (Gintama)

Utsuro, Gintama's immortal samurai, is like an insurmountable obstacle. He has fought many battles in the series, and each time, he is able to take out all of his enemies with the help of his immortality. Nobody has been able to inflict such lasting damage on Utsuro's body yet, which allows him to fight for as long as he needs.

Kurapika lacks the ability to do anything to overcome Utsuro's immortality. None of his Nen abilities can harm him too badly. However, even if Kurapika could figure out a way to incapacitate Utsuro during the fight, we won't bet our money on that. But some fans can be assured that this could probably be the only chance Kurapika will have to win a fight against Utsuro.

Kurapika is undoubtedly a formidable opponent, but not the strongest character in the anime universe. While this list has many names that could take him down, we also believe that the other five have the potential to put up an intense fight against this character. Only our creative imagination can aid us in this scenario. But do let us know which character from this list you think can defeat Kuarapika in the comments section!

