Dragon Ball fans disintegrate the One Piece fandom for hailing Red Roc as more iconic than Kamehameha

There has always been a huge rivalry between Dragon Ball and One Piece's communities, something that the anime world is reminded of very often. Both are iconic franchises with dedicated fans who wish to prove their show reigns above all.

A few hours ago, this rivalry sparked yet another conflict on Twitter, when fans began debating which show possesses the most iconic technique. The candidates for this position are the signature move of Dragon Ball’s Goku, the Kamehameha, and One Piece Luffy's iconic Red Roc.

The war between the two fandoms is still raging on, so let’s find out what fans on Twitter have to say about this debate.

Dragon Ball’s Kamehameha or One Piece’s Red Roc: Which one trumps the other?

How do both techniques work?

Goku has been using this move since he was a small child (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

To begin with, it would be wise of us to learn about our two competitors, this way we can understand why the debate started in the first place, We will begin with Dragon Ball’s Kamehameha since it requires a simpler explanation.

The Kamehameha is one of Muten Roshi’s creations and the technique he teaches all of his students. It consists of concentrating one’s Ki between the palms of their hands, which results in a concentrated ball of pure energy the user can fire at any moment they desire.

Since the beginning of Dragon Ball, no technique has been used more than this one, as it is not only one of the franchise’s signature moves, but it is also a very common attack. While it may not be one of Goku’s original moves, it is his most popular one — given that he uses it constantly throughout the show.

On the other hand, One Piece’s Red Roc is a fairly recent but incredibly iconic move that Luffy used against Kaido to damage him for the first time. This technique is a combination of two others in the Strawhat’s arsenal, the Red Hawk and the Elephant Gun.

With the help of his Gear Second and Third, Luffy is able to power up his already mighty fists with additional aid from his Busoshoku Haki to create a strong, fast, and visually stunning attack that fans of the series loved from the first time it was shown.

DoffyGlasses @doffyglasses Luffy's Red roc is now definitely more iconic than Kamehameha and has surpassed the goku legacy Luffy's Red roc is now definitely more iconic than Kamehameha and has surpassed the goku legacy https://t.co/G6xAfKAukQ

The debate was sparked by comparing two iconic scenes in Dragon Ball and One Piece, respectively. These particular scenes being the Ultra Instinct Kamehameha against Kefla and the previously mentioned attack against the Yonko.

What is Twitter saying about this debate?

One Piece fans began the battle by claiming that this amazing attack performed by Luffy was already more iconic and significant that Goku’s most prominent technique in Dragon Ball. This obviously did not sit well with fans of the Saiyan, who were quick to retaliate.

The CEO @TheCEO_OfficiaI I know lifelong shonen fans who I know for a fact couldn’t list off 3 of Luffy’s moves by name. Meanwhile my dad knows what the kamehameha is. I know lifelong shonen fans who I know for a fact couldn’t list off 3 of Luffy’s moves by name. Meanwhile my dad knows what the kamehameha is.

The main argument we hear from Dragon Ball fans is the fact that only One Piece fans know about Red Roc. While the scene it appears in is amazing and has beautifully drawn visuals, the number of people who do not follow the show and are familiar with it is limited.

AER| KuroRaiden #PlaySMS @NC_KuroRaiden @doffyglasses What did Red Roc inspire? For Something to be ICONIC is has to have imitators or be referenced. Because of this post itself, you only proved that Red Roc need to be compared to Kamehameha, making it again THE MOST iconic special move from shounen history. @doffyglasses What did Red Roc inspire? For Something to be ICONIC is has to have imitators or be referenced. Because of this post itself, you only proved that Red Roc need to be compared to Kamehameha, making it again THE MOST iconic special move from shounen history. https://t.co/inYNWYYvSU

However, everyone and their grandparents have heard about the iconic Kamehameha at least once in their lifetime. As much as it pains One Piece fans to admit it, the Kamehameha has a lot more relevance in today’s culture than Red Roc.

mub @muhbucket @doffyglasses Is it better displayed? Yes. Is it more iconic? Absolutely not, and I'm literally an account that follows only one piece accounts @doffyglasses Is it better displayed? Yes. Is it more iconic? Absolutely not, and I'm literally an account that follows only one piece accounts

But things did not end there, as many other fandoms started taking swings at One Piece’s after their attack towards Dragon Ball. Communities like the Bleach fandom were quick to reply to the allegations by claiming that Ichigo’s techniques are better than Luffy’s.

MysticOne @TheMysticOne_ Ichigo’s bankai is definitley more iconic than red roc and surpasses the Luffy legacy. Ichigo’s bankai is definitley more iconic than red roc and surpasses the Luffy legacy. https://t.co/uM5NPedFpv

Many Dragon Ball fans noticed that some One Piece followers were claiming that the Red Roc scene was far superior in quality to Kamehameha's. A few fans of both series commented that the quality of the iconic moments is not what gives it an iconic status.

Jeff @Jeff87842332



But Kamehame is still more iconic, when growing up all kids and hell even adults used to try doing a kamehameha and no one can doubt it, red rock is amazing, but it's just that @doffyglasses I watch both one piece and Db/dbz/dbs, and I'd even say One piece is betterBut Kamehame is still more iconic, when growing up all kids and hell even adults used to try doing a kamehameha and no one can doubt it, red rock is amazing, but it's just that @doffyglasses I watch both one piece and Db/dbz/dbs, and I'd even say One piece is betterBut Kamehame is still more iconic, when growing up all kids and hell even adults used to try doing a kamehameha and no one can doubt it, red rock is amazing, but it's just that

Nonetheless, fans need to remember that these two amazing series are iconic in their own way. Both have engrossed fans with their stories and amazing characters for decades, so it would be best to enjoy our favorite series while coexisting peacefully with those who prefer the other.

