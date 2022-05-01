One Piece: How powerful is Luffy’s Red Roc?

One Piece fans were completely shaken when Luffy unleashed his Red Roc technique on Kaido in Episode 1015.

The episode certainly lived up to its hype. The Supernovas are finally getting a chance to showcase themselves against the Emperors. Of course, Luffy got to throw the first punch at Kaido himself. The world's strongest creature took a very nasty hit to his face.

Gomu Gomu no Red Roc is a newly developed technique. Using a combination of Gears, Luffy can power up his fist with his flames. This powerful attack was enough for the Emperors to heed caution.

Luffy is a force to be reckoned with in One Piece, especially when he uses Red Roc

One Piece fans are likely wondering just how powerful Luffy's punch can be. Red Roc is a ridiculously strong technique, but it requires some training beforehand.

Here's a quick look at why fans went crazy over this attack.

It's powerful enough to put Kaido in his place

Red Roc combines two techniques, Red Hawk and Elephant Gun. Luffy also uses both Gear Second and Gear Third for this attack, which is powered up by his Busoshoku Haki. Without a doubt, this may be the Straw Hat's most visually appealing move in the One Piece series.

After infalting his fist and lighting it with fire, Luffy can launch an explosive punch that burns his target. Portgas D. Ace would be very impressed by it.

Red Roc has the strength to physically injure Kaido and set him ablaze. Luffy was even fast enough to catch the Emperor off guard, which is unbelievable.

The future Pirate King also happens to be highly motivated. In a series of flashbacks, Luffy remembered everybody that Kaido had wronged in the past. Red Roc was a very personal move in this case.

Luffy couldn't land effective hits before

In their previous encounter, Luffy wasn't able to damage Kaido in the slightest. The Straw Hat used Gear Third to land powerful attacks, only for Kaido to get back up like nothing happened.

That wasn't the case for Red Roc, which sent Kaido reeling backward. Luffy is far stronger now than he was before.

It's very telling that Luffy used this technique rather than his previous ones. He was saving it for this very moment in the One Piece series.

Luffy's training in Udon has paid off

The Luffy in the Onigashima Raid is very different than the one back in the Udon prison mines. He underwent some very brutal training, both unintentionally by Queen and intentionally by Hyogoro.

Luffy had to master the advanced techniques of Busoshoku Haki. This would allow him to hit targets without touching them.

Luffy also strengthened his punches with these powerful techniques. He knew that he couldn't fight Kaido the same way as before. The Straw Hat needed to try something different.

Red Roc is the culmination of his very hard work. One Piece fans were excited to see it pay off during the Onigashima Raid. The rematch between Luffy and Kaido will go down much differently now.

At the very least, Luffy is finally ready to face the Emperor. Red Roc is simply the first step in that process.

