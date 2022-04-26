Twitter breaks as One Piece Episode 1015 wows viewers with start of Roof Piece, stellar animation, and more

One Piece episode 1015 was finally released the previous weekend, and with it came a wave of excitement and hype for the fanbase. One Piece episode 1015 firmly established itself as one of, if not the best, episodes of the series yet, with many fans agreeing to the claim.

One Piece episode 1015’s major highlights included the beginning of the highly-anticipated anime version of Roof Piece, as well as the overall stellar animation. Fans are praising director Megumi Ishitani, as well as lead animators Masami Mori and Hirotaka Ito for their incredible production.

Follow along as this article breaks down the episode's major highlights, as well as the community’s reactions and takes.

One Piece Episode 1015 absolutely breaks Twitter, causes multi-day trend for the series

One Piece Episode 1015 highlights and community reaction

The artistic virtuosity of the young prodigy director Megumi Ishitani has reached its peak with this monument of an episode. Her ability to create captivating storyboarding and direction is simply UN-PARALLELED.



#OnePiece1015 One Piece episode 1015. An all-time anime classic!The artistic virtuosity of the young prodigy director Megumi Ishitani has reached its peak with this monument of an episode. Her ability to create captivating storyboarding and direction is simply UN-PARALLELED.

As mentioned above, One Piece episode 1015 has made an incredibly strong case for being the best episode of the series thus far. Despite the 1000th episode being so recent, the 1015th installment in the series undoubtedly tops it.

Ashita @AshitanoGin One Piece #1015 was such an incredible episode. The best episode directed by Ishitani, therefore the best One Piece episode ever One Piece #1015 was such an incredible episode. The best episode directed by Ishitani, therefore the best One Piece episode ever https://t.co/v8o5xZYjgw

As also discussed above, fans are primarily praising the production staff behind the episode. This includes, but is certainly not limited to, director Megumi Ishitani and lead animators Masami Mori and Hirotaka Ito.

The three, along with the rest of the team, have put together one of the most memorable episodes in all of anime, let alone One Piece.

ANIMATION OF ONE PIECE  @OnePiece_Sakuga ワンピース 第1015 麦わらのルフィ 海賊王になる男



Key Animator : Masami Mori (森匡三)



Source : One Piece Episode #1015 ワンピース 第1015 麦わらのルフィ 海賊王になる男Key Animator : Masami Mori (森匡三)Source : One Piece Episode #1015 https://t.co/2a1PD1HBAj

Toei Animation has often been criticized for its overall lack of animation quality relative to other studios, such as ufotable. However, in the wake of One Piece episode 1015, people are drawing comparisons to ufotable’s beautifully animated smash-hit, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer.

Fans are also praising the overall adaptation of the corresponding manga chapter, which is the series' 1000th. Some fans have even put together edits of the manga chapter, which goes panel-by-panel showing the corresponding scenes adapted in the anime.

Maks 🦋 @Elawn_ • Mix One Piece Episode 1015 & Chapitre 1000 • • Mix One Piece Episode 1015 & Chapitre 1000 • https://t.co/e3KlfsfPaq

As for the content, episode 1015 primarily focused its first half on finishing Yamato’s flashback with Ace. Some anime-only scenes were present here, though all served great purpose and were beautifully done, leading to their inclusion being universally praised.

Vansh 👑 @im_soul_reaper Me after rewatching episode 1015 of one piece for 5th time Me after rewatching episode 1015 of one piece for 5th time https://t.co/i23VXM1Q50

The second half of the episode focused on the colloquially called Roof Piece, which Crunchyroll seems to have adapted based on their YouTube channel uploads. Fans often call this section of the story by this name as it sees the rooftop fight involving the Yonkos - Big Mom and Kaido - and the Worst Generation members.

The final stretch of One Piece episode 1015 is undoubtedly its highlight, showcasing touching moments and flashbacks for Luffy’s adventure with the Kozuki clan sympathizers. Despite being put in the middle of an attack, the flashback scenes were beautifully handled, and in no way detracted from the skirmish at hand.

While fans will have to wait one extra week for the next episode, One Piece episode 1015 offers more than enough rewatchability until then. Fans are universally praising the episode's depth, with many saying they discover something new to love upon each viewing.

In summation

Episode 1015 of the One Piece anime has more than proved itself to be one of, if not the best, installments in the series thus far. Its masterful direction reaches top to bottom, from every frame of animation to every note of each soundtrack used in the episode.

Anime-only scenes have been a constant addition throughout the Wano arc, and episode 1015 is no different. However, these scenes serve to enrich the episode and build upon what the manga delivered, rather than detract from it and lessen the overall quality.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, live-action, and video game news as 2022 progresses.

