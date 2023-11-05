Why does Mikasa kill Eren in Attack on Titan? Explained

The shocking moment when Mikasa Ackerman kills Eren Yeager stands as one of the most debated and emotionally charged events in the Attack on Titan series. This climactic act, which saw a beloved character take the life of another, left fans worldwide grappling with a mix of disbelief, sorrow, and a desperate need for understanding.

The profound bond between Mikasa and Eren, which had been nurtured from childhood and had weathered countless trials, makes this act all the more heartbreaking and perplexing. Delving into this pivotal event of Attack on Titan requires an exploration of the intricate dynamics of their relationship, the evolving narrative of the series, and the larger moral dilemmas faced by the characters.

This article aims to shed light on the reasons behind Mikasa's heartbreaking decision to end Eren's life, contextualizing it within the broader themes and events of the Attack on Titan series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack On Titan manga.

The deep bond between Mikasa and Eren in Attack on Titan

From the outset, Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Yeager's relationship was special. After a traumatic incident where Mikasa's parents were brutally murdered, she was taken in by the Yeager family. This act of kindness solidified a bond between the two children, with Mikasa often playing the role of Eren's protector. Whether it was shielding him from local bullies or, later, the titanic threats that loomed over humanity, Mikasa was often Eren's guardian angel.

However, as they grew older, the dynamics of their relationship began to shift. Mikasa's feelings for Eren deepened into something more than just friendship. Her protective nature, while stemming from genuine concern and love, was sometimes perceived by Eren as overbearing. His comments about her protective nature, attributing it to the Ackerman lineage's instincts, further strained their bond.

Eren's descent into darkness in Attack on Titan

Eren's journey in Attack on Titan is one of transformation. From a young boy with dreams of exploring the world beyond the walls to a key player in the fate of humanity, his character undergoes significant development. However, with power comes responsibility, and as Eren gains the abilities of Ymir's Founding Titan, his perspective shifts dramatically. He unveils a plan that threatens the very fabric of their world: to activate the Rumbling and unleash the titans within the Walls of Eldia.

This decision to essentially flatten the world, starting with the nation of Marley, creates a rift among the characters. While some, like the Yeagerists, support and even idolize Eren's radical actions, others, including Mikasa, see the broader, devastating implications of his plan. An alliance forms, consisting of former friends and foes, with the singular goal of stopping Eren's cataclysmic path.

Historically, the Rumbling was used as a deterrent, but Eren's motivations were multifaceted. He aimed to end the Eldians' continuous suffering and believed that wiping out the world beyond Paradis Island would grant the Eldians true freedom. This drastic course of action, while seen by some as a path to freedom, was viewed by many as a descent into darkness.

Mikasa's heartbreaking choice

Despite her profound love and unwavering loyalty to Eren, Mikasa finds herself at a moral crossroads. The weight of Eren's actions, the lives lost, and the impending doom he poses to humanity force her to introspect. Her moral compass, combined with her understanding of the broader stakes at play, pushes her towards a painful decision.

In a moment charged with emotion, Mikasa musters the courage to confront Eren, leading to the tragic act of severing his head, thereby ending his life and his potential reign of terror. This decision was not made lightly. It showcased Mikasa's growth as a character, her ability to prioritize the greater good over personal feelings, and her immense inner strength. The act of killing Eren was a testament to her love for him, a love that allowed her to see beyond her personal loss to the salvation of humanity.

However, this ending of Attack on Titan stirred a whirlwind of reactions among its vast fanbase. While the series was lauded for its intricate storytelling, the finale, which saw Eren Yeager's transformation into a full-blown antagonist, polarized fans. Some criticized the seemingly bleak resolution and Eren's portrayal as an irredeemable figure, while others believed the ending remained true to the series' core themes.

In conclusion, Attack on Titan has masterfully woven a narrative that delves deep into the complexities of human nature, morality, and the cyclical patterns of violence. The series' ending, particularly Mikasa's heartbreaking decision and the divisive portrayal of Eren, encapsulates these themes, prompting introspection and debate among fans.

While the ending may have left some with a myriad of emotions, it stands as a testament to the narrative's power to challenge, provoke thought, and remain etched in the annals of anime and manga history.

