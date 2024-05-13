10 best anime characters like Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the most iconic and influential anime protagonists of all time. As the hyperactive, trouble-making ninja who eventually becomes Hokage of Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto displays inspirational determination, unwavering optimism, and incredible growth across his journey.

Alongside his outlets for comic relief, Naruto develops into a pillar of strength committed to friendships that support others in need. Several popular anime characters across the series, both old and new, share similar sensibilities and values with Naruto Uzumaki.

These characters exhibit fighting spirit when facing long odds, loyalty when protecting friends, impressive personal growth, and quirky but charming personalities.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Goku, Luffy, and 8 other anime characters like Naruto Uzumaki

1) Goku from Dragon Ball

Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

As one of anime’s most iconic and influential characters, Goku from Dragon Ball serves as the blueprint for many determined heroes that come after him, including aspects of Naruto Uzumaki.

Goku displays the same cheery, goofy demeanor mixed with clueless curiosity and love of competition. But when battles commence, his skilled techniques and refuse-to-lose attitude no matter how strong the opponent may appear, inspire allies to keep fighting.

Like Naruto balances his shadow clone jutsu and Rasengan finishing move, Goku masters signature moves like the Kamehameha and super saiyan transformations to overwhelm fearsome foes. Their shared charm and genuine desire to uplift others reflect the best traits of underdog characters.

2) Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail

Natsu Dragneel (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As a dragon slayer wizard from the Fairy Tail guild, Natsu Dragneel mirrors Naruto’s rambunctious personality and fierce fighting spirit when carrying out missions. He playfully competes with allies but unleashes powerful fiery attacks against those who threaten his friends and innocents.

Natsu never shies from a dangerous quest or backs down when his guild needs him most. Like Naruto Uzumaki, Natsu spent part of his childhood feeling isolated as an orphan raised by a dragon away from society.

But over time, as Naruto bonds closely with squadmates from Hidden Leaf Village, Natsu finds a family in the guild Fairy Tail. The dragon slayer protects his friends and family at all costs, the same way Naruto treats long-time friends.

3) Deku from My Hero Academia

Deku (Image via Bones)

Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya, an aspiring hero in the My Hero Academia series, parallels Naruto’s underdog narrative. Initially quirkless in a society filled with superheroes, Deku receives the powerful “One For All” quirk from All Might.

He enhances his physical capabilities through grueling training to master this inherited quirk for defeating villains. Like Naruto combining signature jutsu, Deku creates devastating attacks by channeling power through his body.

Their journeys both involve setbacks on the path toward eventually becoming the greatest hero among their peers. Deku also shares Naruto Uzumaki’s compassion and strategic creativity for solving problems that confound more seasoned heroes when lives hang in the balance against fearsome villains.

4) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki enters the world of Bleach already bearing immense latent power as a Soul Reaper tasked with purifying corrupt spirits and protecting innocents.

Similar to Naruto’s own hidden Nine Tails Fox spirit energy, Ichigo undergoes intense training to control his strength and master Zanpakutō sword capabilities for cutting down enemies. Ichigo matches Naruto’s headstrong personality and disregards his own safety when friends need saving from peril.

This leads to several growth opportunities where Ichigo unlocks new levels of speed, endurance, and techniques for defeating increasingly dangerous spiritual foes. The two protagonists share an irrepressible resolve when staring down superior enemies.

5) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

Displaying prodigious talent from a young age for alchemical transmutation in Fullmetal Alchemist, Edward Elric mirrors Naruto’s preternatural gift for massive shadow clone generation during ninja training.

After suffering tragic losses, Ed pursues dangerous magical endeavors, similar to Naruto Uzumaki taking high-stakes ninja missions, on a quest to recover what he lost years ago.

They both start as immature loudmouths who grow into respected leaders. And despite lacking physical size, like Naruto surprising foes with advanced skills, Ed's adaptive melds uniquely devastating alchemical attacks using his metal arm and leg prosthetics when battling much larger alchemical foes.

6) Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho

Yusuke Urameshi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Spirit detective Yusuke Urameshi shares several core attributes with Naruto Uzumaki. After being revived from death, Yusuke's journey as a spirit detective begins, during which he undergoes intense training to control his spirit energy and develop devastating signature moves like the Spirit Gun blast.

This mirrors Naruto Uzumaki’s progression with the Rasengan technique and sage mode transformations. Both Yusuke and Naruto are brash and headstrong, traits that drive their character growth and unlock their full potential.

They both reveal hidden depths behind their standoffish exteriors and show genuine affection in supporting friends in need. While facing dire battles, Yusuke and Naruto tap into deep wells of determination, inspiring comebacks that defeat their villains.

7) Vash the Stampede from Trigun

Vash the Stampede (Image via Madhouse)

Though certainly more silly by design, legendary outlaw Vash the Stampede from Trigun matches several signature attributes familiar among maverick anime heroes like Naruto Uzumaki. With spiky blonde hair under a red coat and dark jumpsuit, Vash even replicates the stylistic look.

And his overwhelmingly friendly demeanor pairs with unparalleled gunslinger skills for thwarting overwhelming hordes when protecting innocents. Like Naruto surprising elite ninjas, Vash overcomes impossible odds using unique supernatural revolvers to disarm swarms of bounty hunters seeking his steep reward.

These feats along with his caring motivations for those mistreated make Vash an excellent analogue.

8) Inuyasha from Inuyasha

Inuyasha (Image via Sunrise)

As a half-demon, half-human hybrid warrior within the Inuyasha fantasy world, Inuyasha mirrors important foundational underdog hero’s journey aspects defining Naruto Uzumaki’s overall appeal and development.

Inuyasha repeatedly contends with powerful adversarial demons and oversight from full-blooded demon rivals questioning his strength as an outcast. This parallels the early persecution Naruto receives from Leaf Village members for hosting the Nine-Tailed Fox spirit within his body.

Over time, Inuyasha masters inherited talents grooming his signature Tessaiga sword attacks for slaying mighty foes. Similar to Naruto’s ninja growth, Inuyasha unlocks new combat capabilities and proves himself through courageous feats while defending his companions.

9) Himura Kenshin from Rurouni Kenshin

Himura Kenshin (Image via Studio Gallop and Studio Deen)

The story of skilled samurai Himura Kenshin seeking atonement for past deeds by vowing never to kill again mirrors defining themes surrounding Naruto’s ninja way principles for pursuing justice in defense of Hidden Leaf Village. Their fight scenes brim with tense displays of mercy and restraint held against lethal force.

Beyond amazing combat capabilities with a sword, Kenshin provides levity with goofy lighthearted moments like Naruto Uzumaki frequently does among peers. They share crucial development balancing deadly talents with compassion gained through past tribulations on their warrior paths ultimately building inner strength.

10) Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

As captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and lead protagonist of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy mirrors Naruto Uzumaki's unrelenting dedication towards becoming the King of the Pirates similar to Naruto striving to become Hokage and lead the Hidden Leaf Village.

Luffy shares the same goofy, carefree personality that masks lethal fighting talents unlocked from mastering his Gum-Gum devil fruit stretching powers akin to Naruto harnessing Nine-Tails fox spirit chakra energy.

They overcome long odds facing powerful enemies through sheer determination and creativity overwhelming dangerous foes that underestimate their capabilities. Like Naruto forming unbreakable bonds with squadmates from Hidden Leaf, Luffy inspires incredible loyalty among crewmates who become like family.

Conclusion

In conclusion, certain universal heroic attributes repeatedly surface across many iconic anime protagonists that help cement empathetic connections with viewers through their underdog journeys.

Naruto Uzumaki strongly embodies these qualities, his unrelenting spirit, boisterous charm, loyalty towards friends, and impressive growth allow him to reshape ninja society.

The characters examined here spotlight signature Naruto Uzumaki characteristics. These range from similar combat styles and abilities to ninja/magical quest parallels, humorous sensibilities lightening tense situations, and selfless bonds shared among close-knit adventuring groups.

