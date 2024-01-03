The most powerful Naruto characters, final ranking

Even though Naruto officially concluded several years ago, fans are still fond of Masashi Kishimoto's original series. The story featured a rich narrative and an array of characters, each with their own distinct qualities, abilities, and idiosyncrasies. This thread will gather the mightiest among all characters featured in the franchise, ranking them from weakest to strongest.

Fighters in the series change their strength depending on different power-ups. Thus, the ranking will only include the single most powerful version of each character as seen in the Naruto manga. Feats and abilities from Boruto will not be considered.

From Hanzo to Kaguya Otsutsuki, the 40 most powerful Naruto characters, ranked weakest to strongest

40) Hanzo

Hanzo "Of the Salamander" (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A deadly and renowned poison user, Hanzo led the Hidden Rain before the arrival of the Six Paths of Pain. At his peak, Hanzo single-handedly defeated Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade, whom he spared and declared "Three Legendary Ninjas" for having survived his initial attack.

39) Zetsu

Zetsu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Zetsu consisted of two halves: White, who was infused with Hashirama Senju's DNA by Madara, and Black, the physical manifestation of Kaguya's will. Although not a flashy fighter, Zetsu had very particular abilities, which made him a swift and nearly unkillable foe.

38) Sasori

"Red Sand" Sasori (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Sasori beat and killed the Third Kazekage, who, at that point, was considered the strongest ninja in the Sand Village's history. By turning the Kazekage's body into a puppet, Sasori could use Iron Sand, which he made even more lethal by adding poison.

A master puppeteer, Sasori, could control a hundred puppets at once. He even turned his own body into a living puppet, making himself nearly impossible to kill, with his core being his only vital point. Sasori lost to Chiyo and Sakura, but only because he allowed them to beat him.

37) Kakuzu

Kakuzu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

An S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki, Kakuzu used the Earth Grudge Fear to turn his body into tendrils. This not only allowed him to separate his body parts at will and sew up injuries but granted him five hearts, enabling him to use various chakra natures simultaneously.

36) Deidara

Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The dangerous Akatsuki member Deidara could use Explosion Release to obliterate entire villages or generate lethal microscopic bombs. He was able to beat Gaara despite fighting him in the desert, the Kazekage's most favorable environment. He put significant pressure on Cursed Seal-enhanced Sasuke despite having a very disadvantageous matchup against him.

35) Danzo Shimura

Danzo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Exploiting his schemes, Danzo managed to be appointed as the Sixth Hokage candidate. An expert user of Wind Release, he implanted himself with Hashirama Senju's DNA and several Sharingan eyes, becoming able to use the Wood Release and even the forbidden technique Izanagi.

Despite holding back the usage of Shisui's Kotoamatsukami, which he had at his disposal, Danzo fought evenly with Mangekyo Sharingan Sasuke, even dealing him a potentially fatal wound.

34) A the Fourth

The Fourth Raikage (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A powerful ninja whose signature fighting style combines ninjutsu and taijutsu, the Fourth Raikage can empower himself with the Lightning Release Chakra Mode, which grants him might comparable to a Tailed Beast. With this boost, the Raikage obtains notable speed, durability, and physical strength.

33) Onoki

"Fence-sitter" Onoki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Even at more than 80 years old, the Third Tsuchikage Onoki was a mighty shinobi, whom Madara acknowledged as the main threat among the Five Kage. An expert Earth Release user, Onoki could use the very rare Dust Release, which allowed him to pulverize targets into dust.

32) Gaara (Fourth Ninja War)

Gaara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Fifth Kazekage Gaara managed to grow stronger even when the One Tail was removed from his body, to the point where his sand-manipulating ability was directly compared to that of the Tailed Beast itself.

Using his sand, Gaara was able to block Sasuke's Amaterasu flames. During the fight against Kabuto's revenants, Gaara beat his father, the Fourth Kazekage, and assisted Onoki in defeating the dangerous Mu.

31) Gengetsu Hozuki

Gengetsu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The Second Mizukage Gengetsu was an expert user of genjutsu and Water Release. His best technique was the Steaming Danger Tyranny, a water clone surrounded by a thin outer layer of oil which allowed him to generate a never-ending series of violent explosions.

30) Mu

Mu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Mu was the Second Tsuchikage. He was a major user of Earth Release and Dust Release. He could also split himself into two duplicates to escape a lethal blow but at the cost of halving his power. A testament to Mu's might, he was able to kill the Second Mizukage, although at the cost of his own life.

29) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Hailed as "Tailed Beast without a Tail" for his insane chakra reserves, Kisame was a major member of Akatsuki. Using his sword, Samehada, and his powerful Water Release techniques, he easily beat and captured Roshi, the jinchuriki of the Four Tails. Kisame even overwhelmed Killer B but ended up defeated by Might Guy.

28) Orochimaru

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

One of the Three Legendary Ninjas and a former member of Akatsuki, Orochimaru aims to be immortal. Exploiting his ninjutsu prowess, he modified his body and learned a plethora of highly dangerous techniques. A testament to his hazardous nature, his actions directly led to the Third Hokage's death.

27) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

One of the Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas, Jiraiya was the main protagonist's personal teacher. A great ninja, who was offered the position of Hokage several times, Jiraiya could use plenty of jutsu, including Rasengan, Summoning: Toad Mouth Bind, Wild Lion's Mane, Fire Release: Flame Bullet, and Earth Release: Swamp of the Underworld.

He could also employ Sage Mode to further enhance his techniques and physical abilities, although his mastery of this skill was only partial.

26) A the Third

The Third Raikage (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Combining an immensely durable body with the Lightning Release Chakra Mode and the devastating Hell Stab technique, the Third Raikage was insanely powerful. He single-handedly fended off an army of ten thousand ninjas. He was even able to fight Gyuki, the Eight Tails, to a standstill.

25) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Praised as "Of the Body Flicker" for his speed, Shisui was a genjutsu master and Sharingan user from the Uchiha clan. Shisui could use his Mangekyo Sharingan to cast Kotoamatsukami, a technique that allowed him to fully control the minds of his targets without them realizing anything.

24) Izuna Uchiha

Izuna (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Izuna was a mighty member of the Uchiha clan. Although his ocular techniques are unknown, he was able to use Mangekyo Sharingan. During their youth, Izuna's overall capabilities were comparable to those of his brother Madara.

23) Sakumo Hatake

"Konoha's White Fang" Sakumo (Image via Studio Perrot, Naruto)

Hailed across the world as "Konoha's White Fang," Sakumo was an incredibly powerful ninja. He was the father of Kakashi, who idolized him, desiring to become a ninja as great as him. It was stated that Sakumo's power and fame significantly surpassed those of the Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas.

22) Hiruzen Sarutobi (prime)

Hiruzen in his prime days (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

An exceptionally talented shinobi who became the Third Hokage, even as an old man, Hiruzen could fend off Orochimaru, who declared that Hiruzen would have beaten him had he been just ten years younger. With age, Hiruzen's skills deteriorated, but in his prime days, he was very powerful.

Renowned as "The Professor," he was able to use countless techniques, including proficient taijutsu and shurikenjutsu moves, all five elements, and the Dead Demon Consuming Seal.

21) Killer B

Killer B (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The jinchuriki of the Eight Tails Gyuki, Killer B can use his Tailed Beast's powers to the fullest. Exploiting the partnership with Gyuki, B becomes immune to most genjutsu and can unleash the devastating might of the Eight Tails through various transformations.

In his strongest form, B can rely on Gyuki's powers to generate tornadoes, fire Tailed Beasts Bombs, and produce ink to seal his targets. Even without using Gyuki's chakra, B is a skilled fighter. He can wield seven blades simultaneously and can even enhance them with Lightning Release.

20) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A prominent Mangekyo Sharingan user, Itachi could perform Amaterasu and Tsukuyomi, as well as Susanoo, which he could enhance with the Sword of Totsuka and the Yamata Mirror.

Itachi was stronger than most of his fellow Akatsuki comrades. Unfortunately, a fatal illness struck him and reduced his effectiveness. Still, he fended off a Cursed Seal-enhanced Sasuke and would have killed him had he wanted to.

Once brought back to life, Itachi was able to fight Sage Mode Kabuto, although he needed Sasuke's crucial help to do that. He also exploited the advantage of his reincarnated state, which gifted him with an immortal body and unlimited chakra.

19) The Six Paths of Pain

The Six Paths of Pain (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Nagato could use his Rinnegan powers through six bodies that he remotely controlled. Exploiting the shared vision of the six bodies to coordinate them, he made them a fearsome force. Among the Six Paths, the Deva Path stands out as the most devastating fighter.

18) Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode)

Kabuto (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Orochimaru's former right-hand man, the talented medical ninja Kabuto became a major fighter after learning to use the White Snake Sage Mode. This enhancement enabled him to put significant pressure on Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan Sasuke and the reincarnated Itachi, despite fighting them in 1v2.

Kabuto was able to use Orochimaru's techniques and body modifications, as well as Suigetsu, Karin, Jugo, and the Sound Five's various peculiar abilities. Using the Impure World Reincarnation, he could potentially summon some of the strongest dead ninjas to fight at his disposal.

17) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Second Hokage Tobirama was a deadly fighter. He created the Flying Thunder God, which he employed to fatally strike Izuna Uchiha. He was also a major Water Release user. Combining the Impure World Reincarnation and the Mutually Multiplying Explosive Tags, Tobirama could summon corpses to use them in kamikaze-like attacks with tremendous destructive power.

16) Kurama, the Nine Tails

Kurama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The Nine Tails was the strongest of all the Tailed Beasts. Even at half of its overall might, it remained strong enough to brutally overpower the joint effort of five other Tailed Beasts. At its full power, Kurama could flatten mountains and raise tsunamis with a single swipe of one of its tails.

15) Minato Namikaze

"Konoha's Yellow Flash" Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Using the Flying Thunder God, which enabled him to instantly warp everywhere he put his mark, "Yellow Flash" Minato easily outspeeded the Raikage. After single-handedly beating Obito and fending off the Nine-Tails, Minato sacrificed his life to seal half of the beast into his newborn son.

Minato created Rasengan and was also able to use Jiraiya's toad summonings, as well as barrier techniques, sensing techniques, and sealing techniques, including the Dead Demon Consuming Seal.

He could use Sage Mode, but, by his own admission, had very limited mastery of it. Before dying, the heroic Fourth Hokage became the jinchuriki of half of the Nine Tails, but he couldn't use this power until his reincarnation.

14) Nagato

Nagato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The creator and outward leader of Akatsuki, as well as its strongest member right after Obito, Nagato could use Rinnegan on a much higher level than the Six Paths of Pain. Of all the characters reincarnated by Kabuto, Nagato was second only to Madara Uchiha.

13) Hashirama Senju

"God of Shinobi" Hashirama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Hailed as the "God of Shinobi" for his unmatched prowess, Hashirama was the original user of the all-powerful Wood Release. A major ninjutsu and taijutsu user with incredible chakra and life force, he stood out for his immense stamina and regenerative powers.

Before the Fourth Ninja War, only Madara could fight with Hashirama, and the legenday Uchiha still paled in comparison to him. Using Sage Mode, Hashirama overpowered the incredible combination of Madara's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and the Nine Tails.

12) The Ten Tails

The Ten Tails (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Even Kurama, the strongest of the Tailed Beasts, admitted that it alone wouldn't stand a chance against the Ten Tails, given the latter's immeasurable power, created by the combination of Kaguya's chakra and the God Tree.

Amassing its chakra, the Ten Tails can wreak havoc across an entire continent by spanning natural disasters. With a single shot, its Tailed Beast Bombs destroy several mountains and even entire cities.

11) Indra Otsutsuki

Indra (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki's eldest son, Indra was the progenitor of the Uchiha clan. He possessed a dreadful visual prowess, having inherited his father's eyes, which granted him access to Hagoromo's chakra and spiritual energy.

10) Ashura Otsutsuki

Ashura (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The younger son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Ashura was the progenitor of Senju and Uzumaki clans. After inheriting his father's life force and physical energy, Ashura obtained access to the Six Paths Sage Mode and overcame his elder brother, Indra.

9) Hamura Otsutsuki

Hamura (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The son of Kaguya and the brother of Hagoromo, Hamura was the progenitor of the Hyuga clan. As a Six Paths Sage mode user, Hamura possessed immense powers, which allowed him to help Hagoromo in sealing Kaguya.

8) Obito Uchiha (Ten Tails jinchuriki)

Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Using Kamui to warp his body into another dimension, Obito could phase through every attack as if he were intangible. The same Mangekyo Sharingan technique also allowed him to travel instantly and capture his foes.

Having implanted himself with the Rinnegan, Obito could summon Gedo Mazo. He enhanced himself with Hashirama Senjut's DNA, which granted him enhanced physical traits, as well as the usage of Wood Release and a prolonged Izanagi,

Obito's prowess with Kamui allowed him to simultaneously hold his own against Naruto, Kakashi, Might Guy, and Killer B. After becoming the Ten Tails jinchuriki, Obito's might skyrocketed, surpassing even Hashirama's.

7) Might Guy (Eighth Gate)

"Konoha's Sublime Green Beast" Might Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

With his incredible speed, stamina, and physical strength, Might Guy is the strongest taijutsu fighter in the series. Even without using the boost of the Eighth Gates, he successfully defended himself from Obito's Kamui. Using the Sixth Gate, Guy destroyed Kisame's 30% clone and fended off the Six Tails.

Upon using the Seventh Gate, he annihilated Kisame, despite facing the latter in his favorable environment and not fighting with the intent to kill. Unleashing the Eighth Gate, Guy's powers rose to godly levels. He rag-dolled Ten Tails jinchuriki Madara and almost killed him with a space-bending strike.

6) Sasuke Uchiha (Six Paths Rinnegan)

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Throughout the series, Sasuke has obtained several power-ups, including the Cursed Seal, the Mangekyo, and the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. After receiving a special Rinnegan directly from Hagoromo, Sasuke gained the various techniques of the Six Paths.

Sasuke's Rinnegan also gifted him with Amenotejikara, a space-time technique that allows him to instantly swap any target with himself or another target. After evolving his Susanoo into the Perfect Form, Sasuke could combine it with Chidori. His most devastating attack was called Indra's Arrow.

5) Naruto Uzumaki (Six Paths Sage Mode)

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

At the end of the series, Naruto finally realizes his dream of becoming Hokage. Unpredictable and tenacious, he managed to obtain the full powers of the Nine Tails, which he had sealed in his body since he was born.

As the jinchuriki of the Nine Tails, he has immense reserves of chakra, allowing him to perform mighty techniques such as Rasengan, Rasenshuriken, and Tailed Beast Bomb.

Upon unlocking the all-powerful Six Paths Sage Mode, Naruto's capabilities were enormously enhanced. He was also gifted with new moves, including Truth Seeking Balls, Multiple Tailed Beast Bomb Rasenshuriken, and the ability to fly.

4) Kakashi Hatake (Six Paths Double Mangekyo Sharingan)

Kakashi "Of the Sharingan" (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

After being considered for the position several times, "Copy Ninja" Kakashi became the Sixth Hokage. Excelling in tactical skills, speed, and taijutsu, Kakashi is a master of ninjutsu, especially with regards to Lightning Release.

Owing to Obito's left eye, Kakashi could use Kamui to warp away any target into another dimension by focusing his glance on it. Over time, he learned to use his Mangekyo Sharingan nearly instantly, earning praise even from Madara.

Despite not being a Uchiha, Kakashi surpassed any other Sharingan user. Upon obtaining Obito's eyes and Six Paths chakra, Kakashi's combat effectiveness eclipsed even Naruto and Sasuke's. He developed a Perfect Susanoo imbued with Kamui powers and could use a Six Paths-enhanced Raikiri to attack while keeping himself intangible.

Showcasing flawless defense and unstoppable offense, Kakashi fended off Kaguya in style, directly triggering her defeat. Even the Sage of Six Paths hailed his feats as godly.

3) Madara Uchiha (Ten Tails jinchuriki)

Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The only ninja who, at least to a certain extent, could compete with the First Hokage, during the Fourth Ninja War, Madara was resurrected in his physical prime but with the abilities he only had in his old age, including the Wood Release, which he stole from Hashirama, and the Rinnegan.

A testament to Madara's tremendous power, his Perfect Susanoo could destroy entire mountains. Even while significantly holding himself back, Madara easily annihilated the Five Kage in a 1v5 battle.

After becoming the Ten Tails jinchuriki, Madara was able to perform country-sized Chibaku Tensei, and use Linbo to project invisible copies of himself. Upon obtaining the Rinne Sharingan, Madara casted the Infinite Tsukuyomi all over the world.

2) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Born with the same powerful chakra as his mother, Kaguya, Hagoromo managed to defeat her after teaming up with his brother Hamura. He later sealed the Ten Tails within himself, becoming its jinchuriki.

Hailed as the "Sage of the Six Paths" for his godlike deeds, Hagoromo's immense powers transcended time itself, allowing him to continue observing the world and interact with it even long after his death. The outstanding abilities that Naruto and Sasuke obtained in the Fourth Ninja War's final moments are nothing but a portion of Hagoromo's abilities.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The final villain and strongest character in the series, Kaguya, was an immortal being. As the first person to possess chakra on Earth, she had unparalleled powers, far surpassing even those of Madara as the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails.

The only way to permanently beat Kaguya was by locking her down with the Six Paths Chibaku Tensei. Her Rinne Sharingan allowed her to teleport herself by opening space-time rifts and performing Amenominaka, instantly rewriting reality to replace the world around her with one of her personal dimensions.

With simple chakra fists, Kaguya crushed Sasuke's Perfect Susanoo. Performing All-Killing Ash Bones, she could disintegrate any target into piles of ash. Her strongest attack, the Expansive Truth-Seeking Ball, was enough to reduce the world to nothingness.

Naruto's powerscaling, explained

The strongest characters in Masashi Kishimoto's original series (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Most of the franchise's strongest individuals use eye powers, such as Rinnegan and Mangekyo Sharingan, but there are also outstanding martial arts masters, as well as flashy fighters amped by the chakra of Tailed Beasts. In the story's final part, some new characters were introduced, while the main protagonists greatly increased their strength via special power-ups.

Kaguya, Hagoromo, and their relatives are part of the Otsutsuki clan, a group of individuals even mightier than the dreadful Madara. Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Might Guy, and Obito are the few ninjas who can compete with the dangerous Otsutsuki. Among them, the "Copy Ninja" has the most effective techniques.

Without godly powers, the strongest shinobi is Hashirama Senju. Below him are other prominent ninjas such as Tobirama, Minato, Nagato, The Six Paths of Pain, Kabuto, and Itachi. The remaining Kage and Akatsuki members also possess interesting abilities, but their overall might doesn't come close.