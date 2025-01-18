On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the official staff unveiled a key visual and announced the title of the new Lycoris Recoil movie. According to the latest information, the movie is titled Lycoris Recoil: Friends Are Thieves of Time. The short film will be made up of six episodes, following the daily lives of Takina and Chisato at the LycoReco Cafe.

Information regarding the main staff for each episode has arrived. Notably, the production of the new Lycoris Recoil movie was announced in July 2024. However, the official staff hasn't announced the short film's release date yet.

New Lycoris Recoil Movie "Friends Are Thieves of Time" will feature six episodes

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the official held a special livestream event called "Licorico Productions Okinawa Event Commemorative Stream." During the event, the staff shared a key visual to reveal the title, Lycoris Recoil: Friends Are Thieves of Time, for the new Lycoris Recoil movie.

According to the latest information, Lycoris Recoil: Friends Are Thieves of Time will be a short film featuring six episodes, showcasing the daily lives of Chisato, Takina, and other members at the LycoReco cafe. More information about the short film's synopsis will be revealed later.

The key visual released for the new Lycoris Recoil movie features Chisato, Takina, Kurumi, and Mizuki, near the cafe's front door. A new website has been created to share details regarding the main staff for the six episodes.

Takashi Sakuma, who has previously directed the sixth episode of the original series, returns to direct and storyboard the short film's first episode, with Shingo Adachi, the original anime's main director, in charge of the screenplay. Tsuyoshi Tobita directs the second episode, with Shingo Adachi handling the storyboards and Imigimuru working on the scripts.

Kota Mori is credited as the director for the short film's third episode, with Shu Mori as the screenplay artist. The fourth episode's direction is handled by Takayuki Kikuchi, while Yoshikazu Tominaga writes the scripts.

Nakanishi Motoki directs the new Lycoris Recoil movie's fifth episode, with Ken Yamamoto assisting him with the scripts. Lastly, Masayuki Sakoi is at the helm of affairs for the sixth and final episode, with Shingo Adachi handling the screenplay.

Unfortunately, the official staff hasn't revealed any details concerning the cast members. However, the previous cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the short film. The original anime featured Chika Anzai as Chisato, Shion Wakayama as Takina, Misaki Kuno as Kurumi, Ami Koshimizu as Mizuki, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Majima, and others.

About the Lycoris Recoil anime

Chisato and Takina in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Under the production of A1 Pictures, the original anime was created by Spider Lily and Asaura. The anime ran for 13 episodes from July 2022 to September 2022 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The series follows Chisao Nishikigi and Takina Inoue, two orphaned girls, who carry out assassinations under the Direct Attack organization. They keep their disguise by working at a local cafe, called LycoReco.

