The Too-Perfect Saint anime announces April 2025 premiere with visual

On Friday, January 17, 2025, the official website and X account for The Too-Perfect Saint anime unveiled a key visual and announced the show's April 2025 release window. Additionally, the details regarding the anime's advance screening have been revealed.

Fully titled The Too-Perfect Saint: Toss Aside by My Fiance and Sold To Another Kingdom, the anime serves as an adaptation of author Koki Fuyutsuki and illustrator Masami's eponymous romance fantasy light novel series. Overlap has been serializing the novels since April 2021, with seven tankobon volumes released thus far. The series also has a manga adaptation with Mago Ayakita's illustrations.

The Too-Perfect Saint anime debuts in April 2025

According to the latest information shared by the anime's official staff on Friday, January 17, 2025, The Too-Perfect Saint anime will air its episodes every week on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, BS Asahi, and other channels in Japan starting April 2025, i.e., from Spring 2025.

An exact release date will be revealed in the future. In addition to the release information, the official staff has unveiled the first key visual for The Too-Perfect Saint anime. The key visual features the main heroine, Philia Adenauer, and her younger sister, Mia Adanauer, who was behind in her homeland, Ziltonia.

Interestingly, the illustration features a sun behind Philia, based on the motif of Parnacorta, while Mia has a moon behind her, representing Ziltonia. Undoubtedly, the visual is enriched with symbolism, implying the destiny of the Adenauer sisters.

Additionally, the official staff has announced an advanced screening of the anime's first two episodes on February 8, 2025, at TOHO Cinemas Ueno in Tokyo, Japan. The staff will hold a talk show event with the voice actors of Mia (Kaede Hondo) and Julius, the second prince of the Ziltonia Kingdom (Kohei Amasaki).

Cast and staff for The Too-Perfect Saint anime

Philia, as seen in the anime's teaser PV (Image via TROYCA)

The romance fantasy anime stars Kaede Hondo as Mia Adanauer, Yui Ishikawa as Philia Adanauer, Kohei Amasaki as Julius Ziltonia, Takuya Sato as Oswald Parnacorta, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Reichert Parnacorta, Ken Narita as Leonard, Sora Tokui as Riina, and Kanna Nakamura as Himari.

Shuu Watanabe directs the anime at TROYCA, with Keiichiro Ochi supervising the series scripts and composition. Takayo Ikami and Sayaka Harada are aiding Ochi-san in writing the scripts. Shuhei Yamamoto has joined the staff as the character designer, while Takaaki Nakahashi is composing the show's music.

Based on Koki Fuyutsuki's light novel series, The Too-Perfect Saint anime follows the story of Philia Adanauer, a girl who never smiles. As the greatest saint of all time, Philia is betrothed to Julius, the second prince of Ziltonia. However, Julius calls off the engagement because he finds her unlikable.

Philia is then sold to the neighboring kingdom of Parnacorta in exchange for gold and other luxuries. Even though she leaves her homeland, Philia finds warmth of affection in Parnacorta and begins to smile.

