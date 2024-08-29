10 royal anime characters who rule the screen

The anime world is full of royal anime characters who exude authority, power, and grace. From warrior princes and magical princesses to demon kings and alien queens, royal anime characters capture the viewers' imagination.

Their supreme status, larger-than-life personas, high-stakes adventures, and epic tales of conquest or redemption make these royal anime characters stand out in their fictional worlds.

From proud princes to warrior princesses, these royal anime characters govern realms of the imagination. They remind viewers that true power lies not in brute force, but in courage, compassion, and vision. This article will look at 10 of the most iconic royal anime characters who rule the screens.

10 iconic royal anime characters who command the screen

1) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

As the hot-headed Prince of the mighty Saiyan warrior race, Vegeta commands attention with his elite fighting skills and proud, uncompromising spirit. Among royal anime characters, Vegeta stands out for his complex development.

Though initially an antagonist who seeks to use the wish-granting Dragon Balls for intergalactic domination, Vegeta evolves into an ally and protector of Earth while upholding his royal Saiyan lineage. His royal heritage contributes to Vegeta's obsession to surpass Goku and reclaim his status as the mightiest warrior alive.

With his fiery temper, immense pride, and cutthroat ambition, the Prince of all Saiyans remains one of Dragon Ball's most complex and popular characters decades after his introduction. His regal Saiyan armor and contempt for weaklings cement his status as anime royalty.

2) Sailor Moon (Sailor Moon Crystal)

Sailor Moon/Princess Serenity (Image via Toei Animation)

Princess Serenity, who is known better by her magical girl alter ego, Sailor Moon, has to be on the list of the most iconic royal anime characters.

As the protagonist of the classic manga and '90s anime series, as well as Sailor Moon Crystal, Usagi Tsukino discovers her destiny as the reincarnation of Princess Serenity, heir to the ancient Silver Millennium.

Though initially presented as a ditzy, crybaby middle school student, Sailor Moon grows into the mythical Moon Princess and Messiah destined to protect the Earth from annihilation. Her gorgeous flowing gowns, tiaras, and magical items in her various forms channel majesty and grace befitting true anime royalty.

3) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Lelouch vi Britannia (Image via Sunrise)

In Code Geass, Lelouch vi Britannia utilizes his genius-level intellect and supernatural Geass power to destroy the Holy Britannian Empire that abandoned him and oppressed Japan. Among royal anime characters, the brilliant strategist, Lelouch, is known for his strategic brilliance.

What fuels his vengeful crusade against his father, the Britannian Emperor, and his homeland is his royal heritage and claim to the throne denied from childhood.

As an exiled prince of the Britannian Imperial Family, Lelouch seizes his destiny by constructing his own paramilitary resistance force. He eventually proclaims himself Emperor, determined to realize his vision of tomorrow by any means necessary with ruthlessness and authority befitting anime royalty.

4) Boa Hancock (One Piece)

Boa Hancock (Image via Toei Animation)

Considered the most beautiful woman alive with heavenly good looks that enchant anyone, Pirate Empress Boa Hancock rules the isolated Amazon Lily island. She has the serpentine grace as captain of the all-female Kuja Pirates crew and is a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea before the system was abolished.

As one of the most captivating royal anime characters, Hancock's beauty is matched only by her strength. Despite her cold and arrogant veneer that earns her the title of "Snake Princess," Hancock falls desperately in love with Monkey D. Luffy, tolerating the male gender to help him given his past chivalry.

Hancock's supreme standing among the world's strongest female pirates, coupled with her Kuja subordinates' worship, affirms her royal status in One Piece's diverse cast.

5) Ashitaka (Princess Mononoke)

Ashitaka (Image via Studio Ghibli)

In the Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke, Prince Ashitaka becomes embroiled in the escalating conflict between an angry spirit god and the iron-mining settlement of Irontown. This is something that threatens the forest and its supernatural inhabitants.

Among royal anime characters, Ashitaka stands out for his role as a mediator between humans and nature. A boar-demon god has cursed him, and he is forced to leave his Emishi village. However, Ashitaka's odyssey leads him towards new alliances and understanding between humankind and the natural world.

With his superior skills in archery and horseback riding befitting tribal royalty, Ashitaka attempts diplomacy using his wisdom and patience. However, he can be forced into violence when necessary. His noble efforts to break the cycle of destruction make Ashitaka one of anime's most globetrotting royals.

6) King (The Seven Deadly Sins)

King (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Grizzly Sin of Sloth of the Seven Deadly Sins, the fairy known as King serves as the ruler of the Fairy King's Forest. As one of the more unique royal anime characters, King's youthful appearance belies his true power and status.

Despite his youthful appearance and pacifist nature, King maintains a gentle spirit who loves reading romance novels and tending to his loyal pet, a black hound-like creature named Oslo.

However, when his comrades or citizens are threatened, King unleashes his full might as one of the Seven Deadly Sins.

7) Princess Euphemia li Britannia (Code Geass)

Princess Euphemia li Britannia (Image via Sunrise)

Another iconic Code Geass royal who left her mark was the compassionate Princess Euphemia li Britannia. She was the sub-viceroy of Area 11 tasked with administering occupied Japan. Among royal anime characters, Euphemia is renowned for her kindness and tragic fate.

Although Britannian by blood, Euphemia wins Japanese hearts through her open empathy towards Elevens. She proposes the Special Administrative Zone of Japan that grants unprecedented freedoms and revokes discrimination before the program faces a tragic end due to her half-brother Lelouch's accidental use of Geass.

Euphemia's pure spirit, intent on ushering peace and equality to Area 11 regardless of her father's genocidal policies, remains, though her noble legacy is cut tragically short.

8) Chibiusa (Sailor Moon Crystal)

Chibiusa/Princess Usagi Serenity (Image via Toei Animation)

Sailor Chibi Moon serves as Sailor Moon's pint-sized sidekick, eventually revealed as Princess Usagi "Small Lady" Serenity of the future 30th-century kingdom of Crystal Tokyo. As one of the youngest royal anime characters on this list, Chibiusa brings a unique perspective to the series.

As the heir to Neo Queen Serenity and King Endymion's advanced kingdom, Chibiusa struggles with self-confidence despite her inheritance of magnificent power from her mother. Throughout Sailor Moon Crystal, Chibiusa comes into her own as a Sailor Guardian.

She develops the grace and nobility expected of royalty once she overcomes her childish jealousy towards the present-day Usagi. Wielding the magical Pink Moon Stick, Chibiusa may be young royalty beside Usagi, but still channels charm befitting anime's noble bloodlines.

9) Fuegoleon Vermillion (Black Clover)

Fuegoleon Vermillion (Image via Pierrot)

In the magic-driven anime Black Clover, skilled Pyrokinetic Mage Fuegoleon Vermillion upholds his royal obligations as a son of House Vermillion, one of the Clover Kingdom's Noble Families. Among royal anime characters, Fuegoleon is notable for his steadfast dedication to duty and honor.

Respectfully called Captain Fuegoleon, he leads the Crimson Lion Kings with fiery valor until severely injured in battle while defending his kingdom from terrorists. Despite the career-threatening injuries, he encourages his sister to carry on the Vermillion name while reconsidering how to serve his country going forward.

Fuegoleon's development from a proud, by-the-books commander into a more enlightened mentor who puts full faith in the Magic Knights he once frowned upon augments his noble background.

10) Queen Serenity (Sailor Moon)

Queen Serenity (Image via Toei Animation)

The matriarch of the Ancient Moon Kingdom and Sailor Moon Crystal's mythos lies its creator, Queen Serenity. The mother of protagonist Princess Serenity watches her beloved home's destruction helplessly until using the Legendary Silver Crystal to ensure her daughter and court's rebirth on Earth in the future.

As one of the most influential royal anime characters, Queen Serenity's actions set the stage for the entire series. As the figure who ensures Sailor Moon and her allies are reborn on Earth, Queen Serenity's wisdom and powers, channeled through the Legendary Silver Crystal, make her a pivotal magical royal matriarch.

All major characters and story arcs across Sailor Moon trace back to the Moon Queen's fateful decision, affirming her royal influence.

Conclusion

Whether proud warrior royalty or magical monarchies, anime never lacks supreme aristocrats ready to boldly lead causes with courage, wisdom, integrity, or any means they deem necessary for purpose and duty.

Their extravagant titles perfectly complement larger-than-life personas. Who stands above the rest as anime's "King" or "Queen" comes down to personal taste. These 10 royal anime characters undeniably conquered television screens and audiences' hearts over the decades through their memorable adventures.

Their noble status makes them integral in their anime worlds' power structures and conflicts.

