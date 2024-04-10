10 best anime of the last decade (2010-2020)

The best anime of the last decade have contributed to the tremendous growth and evolution of the industry. The 2010s produced groundbreaking films and binge-worthy series, making it a period that saw the emergence of some of the most critically acclaimed and popular anime ever made.

Creators brought innovative stories and production values to the table that pushed the medium to new heights. The last decade witnessed notable trends including the rising prominence of late-night anime aimed at adult fans and a wide array of shows adapted from popular manga series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

10 best anime of the last decade you must watch

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Few anime series have captured the public imagination like Attack on Titan. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity hides behind walls to escape man-eating giants called Titans, this dark fantasy epic captivates viewers with its intense action, complex characters, and intricate plots.

Premiering in 2013, Attack on Titan took the anime industry by storm with its jaw-dropping animation and ability to constantly surprise fans. Its protagonists including Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman have become some of the best anime characters of all time.

2) Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While action and fantasy dominate anime, this decade also produced unforgettable drama series like Your Lie in April, making it one of the best anime in its genre.

A coming-of-age story centered on two teenagers bound by trauma and their shared love of music. It tugs at the heartstrings with its emotional depth and classical score.

It focuses on protagonist Kousei Arima, a former piano prodigy, who is unable to play after his abusive mother’s death. However, meeting the free-spirited violinist Kaori Miyazono reignites his passion for music and helps him heal. Their tender yet tragic romance showcases the power of anime as a dramatic medium. Your Lie in April demonstrates that anime can make viewers feel joy, sorrow, and everything in between.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

In an oversaturated superhero market, My Hero Academia managed to reinvigorate the genre with clever worldbuilding and an endearing protagonist.

Set in a world where 80% of people have superpowers called 'Quirks,' this action series focuses on Izuku 'Deku' Midoriya, an aspiring hero born without any abilities. After inheriting the world’s greatest superpower, Deku enrolls in U.A. High School to learn what it takes to become a pro hero.

With its diverse cast of lovable characters, thrilling battles, and emotional storytelling, My Hero Academia demonstrates why anime and manga make such great vehicles for superhero stories. Its optimistic themes of heroism and friendship resonate deeply with fans.

4) A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Many critics consider 2016's A Silent Voice one of the best anime films ever made. An emotional drama about bullying and redemption, this movie follows Shoya Ishida as he tries to make amends with Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl he tormented in elementary school.

With top-notch animation and great acting, A Silent Voice explores the lasting effects of childhood trauma. It also highlights the social isolation deaf people often experience in communities that fail to accommodate them.

The film balances heavy subject matter with humor and heart, touching viewers with its storyline.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

This dark supernatural action series took the anime community by storm when it premiered in 2020. Set in a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, a kindhearted teen who joins a school of jujutsu sorcerers after ingesting a powerful cursed object.

Now possessed by the legendary curse Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji helps his fellow jujutsu sorcerers exorcise deadly curses while struggling to contain the evil spirits dwelling within him.

Jujutsu Kaisen captured viewers with its stylish animation from studio MAPPA and impressive fight sequences as Yuji and his allies battled powerful curses.

6) Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Time travel stories often struggle with convoluted plots full of paradoxes. However, Steins;Gate perfects the formula by centering its thrilling narrative on the endearing Okabe Rintarou. An eccentric 'mad scientist,' Okabe accidentally invents time travel and must grapple with its dangerous consequences.

Blending sci-fi suspense with comedy and romance, Okabe is seen trying over and over to alter the past and save his friends. The title explores the ethics of changing history and also tackles the concepts of fate and free will.

With clever writing and lovable characters, Steins;Gate is one of the best anime of the last decade.

7) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Haikyuu!!, an anime about high school volleyball, has become a remarkable phenomenon. With its incredible animation, a team of lovable characters, and nail-biting sports drama, the series serves up excitement both on and off the court.

Protagonist Shoyo Hinata develops an obsession with volleyball after witnessing a championship game on TV. Hinata makes up for his stature with explosive leaping power that lets him pull off amazing spikes.

The title follows his journey to become a pro volleyball player alongside his friend and rival Tobio Kageyama. With its captivating plot, Haikyuu!! raises the bar for the best sports anime in the industry.

8) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Image via Shaft)

Beneath its conventional 'magical girl' exterior, this series ranks as one of the decade's most groundbreaking and influential works.

What begins as a lighthearted adventure following Madoka Kaname and her magical girl friends, slowly morphs into a dark, Faustian nightmare. Puella Magi Madoka Magica subverts nearly every trope associated with its cute aesthetic.

It lures viewers in with its whimsical appearance before delving into themes of despair, sacrifice, and the corrupting nature of good intentions. The title's mind-bending story still sparks debate years later.

9) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

From acclaimed creator ONE, who also made One Punch Man, this story focuses on Shigeo 'Mob' Kageyama, an absurdly powerful psychic trying to live a normal life. Despite possessing incredible telekinetic abilities, Mob prioritizes improving himself as a person over using his powers.

However, keeping his emotions bottled up proves difficult when battling evil spirits threatening his community. With fluid animation, stylized art, and hilarious slapstick comedy, Mob Psycho 100 balances spectacle with subtle life lessons.

The anime’s emphasis on compassion over violence sets it apart from many action-packed shonen series. Mob Psycho 100 proves that the best anime can blend eye-popping visuals with genuine heart.

10) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

This dark fantasy action series took the anime fandom by storm when it premiered in 2019. Set during Japan’s Taisho era, Demon Slayer follows a kindhearted teenager, Tanjiro Kamado, whose family gets slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. After his sister Nezuko survives the attack but becomes a demon herself, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps to find a cure and avenge his loved ones.

Demon Slayer enthralled viewers with its beautiful animation from studio Ufotable and thrilling fight sequences as Tanjiro battles more powerful demons on his quest.

With its breakneck pacing, flashy visuals, and lovable characters, Demon Slayer is one of the best anime ever made.

Conclusion

The 2010s marked an unprecedented decade for anime creativity. Series like Attack on Titan and films like A Silent Voice broke sales records and introduced countless new fans to the medium.

The best anime titles of the last decade also tackled complex themes ranging from trauma and redemption to morality and the human spirit, catering to varied preferences.

