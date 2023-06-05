A Silent Voice manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Yoshitoki Oima's A Silent Voice manga series is one of Kodansha's most popular offerings. The movie adaptation of A Silent Voice helped the series to gain popularity in addition to the manga. Today still, A silent voice movie remains one of the most well-known romance anime films among anime fans worldwide more than seven years after its initial release.

Because there is a manga version of A Silent Voice, there are those who want to keep up with the manga and know where they can read it, as it offers in-depth character development and background stories. The manga has been collected into seven tankobon volumes, totaling 62 chapters, the last of which was released on November 19, 2014. For readers outside of Japan who want to read A Silent Voice manga, there is a legal way to do so.

Fans can read A Silent Voice manga on official websites such as INKR and others

A Silent Voice is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima. The series was first released as a one-shot issue in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, and it was subsequently serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine from August 2013 to November 2014, resulting in a total of seven volumes.

The manga was first published by Kodansha, and later digitally released in English by Crunchyroll Manga in North America under license from Kodansha USA. Thankfully, it is available for those who want to read it. Anyone interested in reading the manga in its original form can do so by going to the official websites of Manga Planet Library, Mangamo, INKR, Inky Pen, or through ComiXology. Users of Manga Planet can read the majority of manga's first chapters for free.

However, in order to read all of the chapters of A Silent Voice manga, users must subscribe to Manga Planet. The one-time fee ranges from $1.99 per week to $47.99 per year. Meanwhile, fans can also read A Silent Voice manga on Mangamo for $4.99 per month, which grants them unlimited access to all of the website's manga.

Additionally, the official Kondana website for A Silent Voice suggests INKR, which is also mentioned above, as another possible website from which readers can access the manga. Aside from that, fans can get physical copies of A Silent Voice manga from Crunchyroll's RightStufAnime, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.

What to expect from A Silent Voice manga?

Yoshitoki Oima's manga series A Silent Voice was inspired by her mother, a sign language interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing who grew up in Japan's deaf community. This had a profound impact on Yoshitoki, who authored A Silent Voice at the age of 19.

The manga focuses on Shoko Nishimiya and Shoya Ishida. Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf elementary school student, meets Shoya Ishida in her new class after transferring schools. However, Shoya, who is not deaf, leads the class in bullying Shoko because of her deafness. However, as Shoya's bullying continues, the class retaliates and bullies in support of Shoko.

Later, it was revealed that Shoya, who was haunted by his past as a result of his behavior towards Shoko, wanted to make amends and be friends with Shoko. Yoshitoki's superb use of body language and facial expressions transmit emotions, dragging readers even further into Shoko and Shoya's deep psychological journey than the text alone.

Furthermore, A Silent Voice manga provides readers with more detailed backstories and flashbacks, as well as character development for the main character and others as the story progresses. Besides, the manga intelligently addresses issues like mental health, bullying, and disabilities in young people.

A Silent Voice manga synopsis

As Crunchyroll digitally releases A Silent Voice manga in English, here is how it describes it:

"When a deaf elementary school girl named Shoko is forced to transfer to a new school after a boy named Shôya constantly bullies her, Shôya suffers over the consequences of his guilt for years. Upon entering high school, Shôya finally decides he must find Shoko, to make amends for what he did in elementary school and to become her friend."

