Mono anime announces April 2025 release and more

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Mono anime unveiled a new character promotional video and visual for Kako Komada and announced the show's April 2025 release window.

Mono anime serves as an adaptation of Laid-Back Camp creator Afro's four-panel manga series of the same name. The series was launched in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Miracle! magazine in May 2017.

Later, the manga was transferred to Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine of the same company in December 2017. The series has published four Tankobon volumes thus far. Soigne is in charge of the production of the anime.

Mono anime is set to premiere in April 2025

According to the latest information shared by the official staff, Mono anime, based on Afro's four-panel manga, will begin its broadcast in April 2025, i.e., in Spring 2025. Along with this announcement, the staff unveiled a character promotional video for Kako Komada, a free-spirited girl who has quit her company job to ride her motorcycle, and posted videos on motor blogs.

Maki Kawase has joined the voice cast as Kako Komada. Regarding voicing the character, Kawase-san mentions how she was able to portray the cheerfulness and freedom of Kako Komada. She adds that Kako shows a variety of expressions.

Notably, fans can hear Maki Kawase's voice as Kako Komada in the latest character promotional video. Besides the PV, the official staff has shared an illustration of Kako Komada. The visual shows Kako sitting on a motorcycle.

Mono anime stars Haruna Mikawa as Satsuki Amamiya, Aoi Koga as An Kiriyama, Reina Ueda as Haruno Akiyama, and Hikaru Tohno as Sakurako Shikishima. More cast members will be announced in the future.

Ryota Aikei, who has previously worked as the assistant director for Jujutsu Kaisen, directs the series at Soigne Studios, with Yoko Yonaiyama as the scriptwriter. Takuya Miyahara has joined the staff as the character designer. Aniplex is producing the anime.

About the Mono anime

Satsuki, Sakurako, and others, as seen in a PV (Image via Soigne)

Based on the Laid-Back Camp creator, Afro's four-panel manga series, Mono anime shall depict the lives of high school girls who belong to the Cinephoto club, an intriguing blend of photography club and video studies club.

According to the manga, the series demonstrates the skillful use of various photography techniques, such as shooting with a 360° panoramic camera, using pseudo-drones with a camera attached to a kite, etc.

In this way, the members of the Cinephoto Club capture captivating sceneries, mainly of Kofu City and the Yamanashi Prefecture. Thus, the anime will explore Satsuki, An, Sakurako, and other photographers' daily lives.

