10 photographer anime characters, ranked by popularity

Photographer anime characters are a rare and distinct breed. While the fandom might possess vast knowledge on several topics related to anime/manga, only a few will be able to provide on anime characters who are photographers.

Photography in anime is depicted quite close to real life, from what a photographer himself/herself would feel when behind the lens. It allows them to express themselves in an artistic and unrestrained manner. What cannot be put into words can be showcased in a single shot or array of shots.

It also likely helps them find solace in their work, away from the hustle and bustle of the world. To delve into that very feeling and topic, this article features a list of photographer anime characters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

Popular photographer anime characters

10) Mamimi Samejima (FLCL)

Kicking off this list of photographer anime characters is Mamimi Samejima. She features in the FLCL series and is the ex-girlfriend of Tasuku Nandaba. She appears as a lonely and depressed chain smoker and pyromaniac. Mamimi is seen adopting a number of pets, naming them all "Ta-Kun".

Her love for photography earns a spot on this list. She is almost always spotted with a camera, photography being her main hobby and greatest talent, and constantly smokes cigarettes.

9) Tomoyo Daidouji (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Tomoyo Daidouji in Cardcaptor Sakura (Image via Madhouse)

Ranking #9 on the list of photographer anime characters is Cardcaptor Sakura's Tomoyo Daidouji. She stands as a major supporting character in the series and the best friend of the protagonist, Sakura Kinomoto. Tomoyo faithfully keeps Sakura's new identity secret and often covers for her in times of need.

She features on this list as more often than not, she is seen roaming around with a camera. Tomoyo loves and takes pride in putting together costumes for Sakura to wear and filming her all the time.

8) Tsutako Takeshima (Maria-sama ga Miteru)

A likely lesser-known character on this list of photographer anime characters is Tsutako Takeshima from Maria-sama ga Miteru. A supporting character in the series, she is part of the Photography Club at Lillian. Thanks to her knack for being at the right place at the right time, she has captured some of the school's more intimate moments on film.

Tsutako also helps out with the school newspaper at times. However, she has proved to be careful in this aspect, thinking and considering the consequences of her actions before supplying them with her photos.

7) Tatsumi Saiga (Heroes)

Tatsumi Saiga in Speed Grapher (Image via Gonzo)

Ranking #7 on the list of photographer anime characters is Speed Grapher's Tatsumi Saiga. He serves as the series' protagonist and is a photojournalist who discovers the elements and clues relating to wars.

A fateful encounter with a "goddess" teenager named Kagura Tennouzou grants him the ability to destroy anything he takes a photo of. Despite being jaded and cynical, Tatsumi does his job passionately and works for a regular magazine.

6) Kazuya Maeda (Photokano)

Kazuya Maeda in Photokano (Image via Madhouse)

A face to feature on this list of photographer anime characters is Kazuya Maeda from Photokano. He is the protagonist of the series who goes to many lengths to impress girls but always ends up stopping in the middle. However, his fortunes do flip when he is given his father's DSLR.

With a new and budding interest in photography, he takes the camera to school and is soon scouted by two photography clubs. Thus begins his journey as a photographer.

5) Kensuke Aida (Evangelion)

Kensuke Aida in Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

Coming in at #5 on the list of photographer anime characters is Kensuke Aida from Evangelion. Kensuke is a military Otaku and one of the "other children". He is also close friends with Shinji and Toji.

While not exactly a photographer, he is seen quite often with a camera, either capturing pictures or recording everything he sees excitedly. These things include airplanes, other battleships, and the intense battle between Unit-02 and the sea Angel Gaghiel.

4) Fu Sawatari (Tamayura)

Fu Sawatari in Tamayura (Image via TYO Animations)

Likely a familiar face among fans who might know photographer anime characters is Fu Sawatari. She is the main character in the Tamayura series and has a deep love for photography. She is seen equipped with her beloved Rollei 35S camera that was passed on to her by her late father.

Fu is particularly interested in searching for pictures containing specks of lights which she calls 'Tamayura'. Another of her subjects is the cat in the neighborhood, Momoneko, whom she loves to photograph.

3) Stoner (Eureka Seven)

Stoner in Eureka Seven (Image via Studio Bones)

Ranking #3 on the list of photographer anime characters is Stoner from Eureka Seven. Likely more popular than others on this list, Stoner is the photographer and group member of the Gekkostate. Specifically, he is the photographer and journalist for ray=out, an underground lifter-culture periodical magazine.

A staunch pacifist, he absolutely dislikes weapons and lives by the mantra of "whatever happens, happens". Other than documenting Gekkostate's adventures, he is also a philosopher who gauges the complex ties between humans, trapar, and the Scub Coral.

2) Mitsuyoshi Tada (Tada-kun Never Falls in Love)

Mitsuyoshi Tada in Tada-kun Never Falls in Love (Image via Doga Kobo)

A more heard-of name on this list of photographer anime characters is Mitsuyoshi Tada. Serving as the protagonist of Tada-kin Never Falls in Love, he is thoughtful and introspective and has a passion for photography. He possesses a keen eye for photography.

This is demonstrated when he captures the beauty of everyday moments through the lens of his camera. His talent for photography enables him to express himself artistically and find solace in the art of visual storytelling.

1) Ena Komiya (Just Because!)

Ena Komiya in Just Because! (Image via Pine Jam)

Topping this list of photographer anime characters is Just Because!'s Ena Komiya. She is one of the main characters of the show and a member of the photography club that is on the verge of being disbanded. It is up to her to save her beloved club and to do so, she decides to participate in a photography competition.

By a complete coincidence, she stands a witness to the reunion of Haruto and Eita. Thinking on her feet, she plans to make use of the event and utilize it as a good photo submission for her competition.