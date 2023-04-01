Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card anime announces a conclusive sequel

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the Sakura Fes event announced that the anime adaptation of CLAMP’s Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga is getting a sequel. Fans are excited since the sequel is now set to be conclusive, adapting the rest of the story until its ultimate conclusion.

The Cardcaptor Sakura franchise is one of the most popular anime, releasing multiple spinoff series and additional projects. The Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga was first launched in Kodansha’s Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016 with the final volume of the manga series set to ship on October 13, 2023.

As mentioned earier, the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card anime series is set to receive a sequel that will adapt the final stages of the story. The original anime ran from January 2018 to June of the same year, totaling 22 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, with Funimation streaming an English dub and releasing the series on home video in later years.

Regarding the upcoming sequel anime series, there has been no additional information apart from the announcement. That being said, it is presumed that Madhouse Studios will return to animate and produce the series, with Crunchyroll likely to stream it internationally as it airs in Japan.

This fact holds more conviction since Crunchyroll is currently releasing the manga digitally as a simulpub in English via the manga section of their website platform. With a working partnership for international distribution already in place for both the manga and anime adaptations, it can be assumed that the upcoming sequel anime will also be distributed by Crunchyroll.

The Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card anime series is a sequel to the original manga series of the same name. While the original series focused on the eponymous protagonist in elementary school, the Clear Card sequel follows her in junior high school. The series begins with Sakura having a prophetic dream about a mysterious cloaked figure.

This eventually leads to the the Sakura Cards turning blank, rendering them completely powerless and likewise starting her quest to find out what’s wrong. In doing so, Sakura, her friends, and others continue transparent cards using a new and much stronger mystical dream key in an effort to unravel the mystery surrounding them.

