5 anime fandoms that are disliked by the community (& 5 that are universally loved)

Anime fandoms can be found practically anywhere on the internet. Each time a series becomes popular and starts gaining traction, there is the emergence of a new fanbase. The congregation of fans spread love and positivity as they indulge in their favorite series as a community. Sharing their favorite moments, creating fanart, and writing fanfics are just a few of the ways a fandom comes together in the anime world.

However, fandoms mcan also be controversial. There has been several instances of anime fandoms acting in shameful, reproachable ways. While some are just a little more annoying than they should be, others get into frequent arguments with other fandoms. Some fans have truly done horrible things, using their love for the series as an excuse.

Follow along as we list the 5 anime fandoms that are disliked by almost every other community, and 5 that are loved unconditionally.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion. The intention is not to generalize any particular fanbase.

AOT and 4 other anime fandoms that have the most toxic fans

1) Dragon Ball

The Dragon Ball fanbase is a little more toxic than it should be (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Big anime fandoms automatically include highly toxic fans. While the Dragon Ball fanbase has a vast number of incredible fans who just want to have a good time, a particular segment of the community can be very vocal and toxic at times.

These fans have a need to remind everyone about the strength of Goku and his friends. No other anime character can be more powerful than their favorite member on the Dragon Ball roster. This toxicity and narcissicism can make the fandom seem mean and unpleasant, driving newcomers away.

2) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

The show has an amazing plot and interesting characters, but a lot of people are driven away by the fandom (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)

Jojo’s is one of the most iconic anime shows in the last few decades. Unique and brilliant, it has captured the hearts of fans all over the world with its style and power system. JoJo fans are usually not grouped into a toxic anime fandom, but there are certain groups inside the community who can drive other people away.

These fans are overly excited for the show and they want to force people to watch it. They end up being too insistent, discouraging people from ever watching the show. There is also another section of the fanbase who love to spot JoJo references everywhere which can get a little tiresome.

3) Naruto

Naruto has an anime fandom that could learn to be more accepting, like the main character (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Like Dragon Ball, Naruto has a fanbase that is too big for its own good. Naruto’s fandom boasts many people who simply want to have a good time with everyone. However, a particular segment of fans have proven to be harmful to the franchise time and again.

There are fans who treat their favorite characters like gods, worshipping them and never accepting any criticism about them. They love comparing their favorite character with others' in an effort to prove that their choice is better. There are also the aggressive shippers who disrespect other people’s pairings, always trying to prove that their ship is supreme.

4) My Hero Academia

For a recent show, My Hero Academia has an alarming number of toxic fans (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia)

Compared to the last three entries, My Hero Academia is a fairly recent show. Nonetheless, it has acquired a massive anime fandom over the years. My Hero Academia boasts one of the biggest anime fandoms among recent shows, which is both a boon and a bane.

Like all other fandoms, most fans just want to enjoy the story and celebrate the well-written characters in the show. Yet many fans choose to problematize the discussions by s*xualizing minor cast members or refusing to accept valid criticism about their favorite characters.

There is also a major problem with shipping inside the fandom which causes the followers of the series to get into frequent fights.

5) Attack on Titan

Even if fans did not like the ending, they had no right to do what they did (Image via Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Attack on Titan is a surprising entry for this list. Most fans are not toxic and they simply want to learn more about the world and its character. However, this anime fandom has shown toxic traits since the beginning, with the reactions to the series finale further proving the point.

A group of fans were alarmingly displeased with the way the series ended and they clamored for a rewrite. While that is not problematic in general since many shows have had disappointing endings that prompted fans to complain, there were several death threats involved in this case.

In fact, people involved with the franchise continue to receive threats. People who resort to online bullying should be ashamed of themselves.

FMAB and 4 other anime fandoms that have earned everyone's love and respect

1) Gintama

Gintama's fanbase is just here for a good time (Image via Hideaki Sorachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Gintama)

Gintama is a parody of the most popular anime tropes. This means that the series rarely takes itself seriously, and that is a quality also adopted by its fans. Gintama has one of the most relaxed anime fandoms in the community. Fans are usually just enjoying the show and its meta humor, rarely ever fighting amongst themselves.

Newcomers are usually welcomed with open arms and shown a lot of kindness, which would not be case with more mainstream series.

2) One Piece

Everyone in the One Piece fanbase could eat together like a family (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Considering the massive anime fandom One Piece has created over its long, successful run, one has to admit that most fans are actually just wholesome. There is a toxic minority but they are drowned out by the positivity, which is not the case for fandoms of Dragon Ball or My Hero Academia.

One Piece fans just want to be inspired, and have fun dissecting the series. They want to discuss their favorite characters, create amazing theories, share fanart, and have civil debates. It is great to see a show as popular as One Piece having a healthy and kind fanbase over so many years.

3) Konosuba

The memes can get a little repetitive, but they are never mean-spirited (Image credit: Natsume Akatsuki, Konosuba)

Like Gintama, Konosuba is a show that does not take itself seriously most of the time. Konosuba's charm lies in that the series is a parody of isekai anime. All the popular tropes of this genre are turned upside down, which makes the series hilarious to watch.

The show was created to lighten up the mood so everyone could share a laught over the seriousness of isekai anime. Fans of the series know that there is no point in getting heated. Hence, the Konosuba fandom is usually always positive and open to sharing a joke or two.

4) Sakura Card Captor

Such a cute show deserves a loving fanbase (Image via CLAMP, Sakura Cardcaptor: Clear Card Hen)

This wholesome anime was an integral part of our childhoods, and we have many fond memories of Sakura’s adventures. The show always did a good job of highlighting the importance of friends and family, something most of the fanbase internalized.

Hence, it is no surprise that Sakura Cardcaptor has one of the most dedicated and wholesome anime fandoms in the industry. While you will still find a small share of ship wars and toxic members as you explore the community, they usually get lost among the millions of incredible fans of the series.

5) Haikyuu

This fanbase has several ships for each character (Image via Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha, Viz Media, Haikyuu)

Most sports anime tend to have a smaller audience than other genres like Shonen or Shojo. Haikyuu, however, has a huge anime fandom in comparison to other sports anime that boasts amazing fans who enjoy watching the intense volleyball matches played by the protagonists.

This anime fandom does have the occasional ship war, but usually most people just respect each other's opinions because there are too many ships to consider. The toxic fans occasionally make an appearance but they are nowhere as common.

