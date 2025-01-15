Teogonia anime confirms April 2025 release window

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 saw the staff for the television Teogonia anime series officially announce the anime’s April 2025 release window alongside the release of promotional material. In addition, a message from original light novel author Tsukasa Tanimai was shared alongside the release of this information, which saw Tanimai express his gratitude for the adaptation.

While no other new information on the Teogonia anime was revealed here, celebratory artwork by light novel illustrator Koichiro Kawano commemorating the adaptation was shared. Kawano is also serving as the character designer on the upcoming anime adaptation, with several other key staff and cast members already confirmed.

Teogonia anime confirms Japanese premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels

In addition to confirming its April 2025 release window, staff for the Teogonia anime also confirmed that the series will premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will stream the television anime series once it begins airing in Japan. While no other new information is available as of this article’s writing, this batch of news at least suggests fans can expect to see plenty of promotional material in the coming weeks.

As mentioned above, original light novel illustrator Kawano is serving as the anime’s character designer. Kawano also shared an illustration featuring the series’ central characters to celebrate the anime news. Tanimai’s message on the anime news is as follows:

“The words I carefully typed out on my keyboard have been transformed into illustrations, a comic, and now, an anime that moves and speaks. This feels like an incredible stroke of luck, akin to a tale of fortune beyond imagination.

To everyone involved in bringing this project to life, I extend my deepest gratitude. And to the readers who have supported the series, I offer my heartfelt thanks.

Please look forward to the Teogonia anime! I am confident it will become a truly outstanding adaptation thanks to the efforts of an exceptional team.”

Kunihiro Mori is directing the series at Asahi Production, with Tomoyasu Okubo in charge of series scripts, and Kenji Fujisawa composing the music. WOWMAX is producing the project, with STU48 performing the ending theme song “Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun,” or “The Moon, Me, and My New Self.”

The Teogonia anime will star Mutsumi Tammura as Kai, and Kana Hanazawa as Jose. The series originally began in August 2017 as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website by Tanimai, with the light novel beginning in March 2018. Both are still ongoing today, as is a manga adaptation of the series which also began in March 2018. The light novels currently have 3 volumes released and translated into English, while the manga’s 12 volumes have yet to be translated.

