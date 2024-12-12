5 best anime openings of 2024 (& the 5 best ending theme songs)

The best anime openings of 2024 set the tone for an excellent year in animation, fusing gorgeous visuals and unforgettable soundtracks. At the same time, the ending theme songs also made impressions, encapsulating the perfect essence of the series.

From high-energy intros getting fans hyped to emotionally charged outros that provide the perfect closing note, 2024 has delivered a range of musical masterpieces. These are themes that complement their shows and also stand out in all brilliance as standalone compositions full of the immense talent an artist or creator has. These are the 5 best anime openings and 5 best ending theme songs of 2024.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion.

Otonoke and four other best anime openings of 2024

1) Bling-Bang-Bang-Born (Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born, the opening theme for Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2, performed by Creepy Nuts, is a stylish and energetic track. Combining upbeat rap with catchy rhythms, it complements the show's humor and high-energy action perfectly. The synchronized dynamic visuals enhance the song's appeal, keeping viewers captivated from start to finish. Praised for its originality, this opening has earned a spot among the top anime openings of 2024.

Readers can view the opening theme here.

2) LEvel (Solo Leveling)

Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

LEvel with electrifying energy and powerful visual effects, perfectly capturing the nature of the series. The opening's dynamic animation showcases Jinwoo's journey from weakness to strength; it blends intense action scenes with the symbolic imagery of his growth.

Along with a pulsating beat and strong vocals, this drags the viewers into the excitement of the story. Its perfect blend of visuals is unforgettable, setting up a script for an epic. This makes it one of the best anime openings.

Readers can view the opening theme here.

3) Otonoke (Dandadan)

Dandadan (Image via Science SARU)

Performed by Creepy Nuts, Dandadan's Otonoke is one of the best anime openings in 2024. The song offers hauntingly blended beats and flows with a reflection of the series' supernatural chaos while visuals that mix together vibrant otherworldly animation along with rapid sequences capture the eccentric energy of Dandadan.

The lyrics give a deeper touch to the song, mentioning Japanese folklore, occult mantras, and horror legends, all in perfect harmony with the story.

Readers can view the opening theme here.

4) Mugen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)

Demon Slayer (Image via ufotable)

Mugen, the opening theme for the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, combines powerful rock elements and haunting vocals by MY FIRST STORY and HYDE. Its emotionally charged melody reflects the arc's themes of resilience and growth. The stunning animation sequences of the Hashira in action, perfectly synced with the music, enhance the viewer's anticipation and excitement for the storyline.

Readers can view the opening theme here.

5) Fatale (Oshi No Ko Season 2)

Oshi No Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Fatale, the opening song of Oshi No Ko Season 2 by GEMN, is hauntingly beautiful for its visuals. The track perfectly reflects the darker themes of fame, betrayal, and identity that the series gives off, drawing viewers into an emotional depth.

The animation accompanying this track blends symbolic imagery and aesthetics, enhancing the story's tone and highlighting its struggles. Its haunting melody and poignant lyrics resonate with fans and never fade away. Fatale is among the best anime openings in 2024.

Readers can view the opening theme here.

Muteki, and four other best anime ending theme songs

1) Hitohira (Date a Live V)

Date a Live V (Image via Geek Toys)

Performed by sweet ARMS, Hitohira from Date a Live V is one of the best anime, providing poignant lyrics and soothing melodies. The song itself has a poignant rendering of ephemeral happiness, sadness, and longing, complementing the emotional tones of the series.

The gentle rhythm with poetic visuals brings in emotional comfort while concluding on a reflective note for every episode. The lyrics touch on things that endure pain and hope, making the song resonate deep within the viewers as the season goes by, making Hitohira one of the best ending theme songs for 2024.

Readers can view the ending theme here.

2) Nobody (Kaiju No. 8)

Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G)

Nobody, performed by the American rock band OneRepublic, is one of the best anime ending themes for Kaiju No. 8. The track captures the balance between intensity and hope in the anime with its upbeat rhythm and emotionally charged lyrics.

Ryan Tedder drew inspiration from Japanese culture, and it is very well reflected in the series's themes, as the track feels modern and connected. The energetic vibe of the song makes sure the episode ends on a high note.

Readers can view the ending theme here.

3) Muteki (Wind Breaker)

Muteki (Image via CloverWorks)

Muteki, the theme song for Wind Breaker for its ending, is a great listen with young Kee's bittersweet delivery and storytelling. The harmony of J-Pop/Western influence and rich emotional depth make it a perfect fit for the anime's themes of resilience and camaraderie.

Its soothing but powerful melody leaves a lasting impression that creates an excellent contrast to the high-energy show narrative. This places Muteki among the best anime endings released in 2024.

Readers can view the ending theme here.

4) Dear Sunrise (One Piece)

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Dear Sunrise, composed by Maki Otsuki is a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of One Piece. On its 25th anniversary, the anime celebrated not just with nostalgia but with depth. Its gentle melody and meaningful lyrics resonate deep down.

The song refers to the hidden dream of Luffy and his role in bringing joy to other characters as Sun God Nika. This makes the song one of the best anime endings of 2024.

Readers can view the ending theme here.

5) Tokoshie (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc (Image via ufotable)

Tokoshie, performed by MY FIRST STORY featuring HYDE, stands out as one of the best anime ending themes of 2024. The soulful vocals and somber instrumentation encapsulate the themes of sacrifice and struggle faced by the Demon Slayers. Combined with emotionally charged visuals, the song leaves a lasting impression, resonating deeply with viewers and cementing its place among top anime endings.

Readers can listen to the ending theme here.

Final thoughts

The best anime openings and endings of 2024 illustrate the artistry and passion that define this year's standalone series.

Tracks such as Bling-Bang-Bang-Born from Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Fatale from Oshi No Ko Season 2 exhibit fantastic energy and emotional influence in their deliveries, and the endings such as Tokoshie from Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc and Dear Sunrise from One Piece are the things of memories, touching the heart with themes and stuff.

