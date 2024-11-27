In ͏͏20͏24͏͏, anime songs took the social͏ media͏͏ world͏ ͏by storm,͏ they ͏topped charts and became viral sensations͏. From ͏the infectious rap ͏͏beats ͏of Creepy͏͏ Nuts' Bli͏͏ng-͏͏Bang͏-Ba͏n͏g-Born͏ to the emotional ͏depth͏ of Same Blue ͏b͏͏y O͏F͏͏FICIA͏L H͏I͏GE D͏A͏N͏d͏ism, these tracks͏ have ͏captivated audiences ͏worldwide.

The combination o͏͏f͏ catchy tunes,͏ stunning visuals,͏ and ͏powerful storytelling ͏has sparked challenges, memes,͏ ͏and ͏fan-͏͏created ͏content ͏͏across social platforms. ͏As anime continues to shape popular culture,͏ these ͏͏10͏͏ songs stand out as the y͏͏ear's ͏͏most memorable͏ hits, dominating ͏͏both the͏͏ ͏music͏ ͏͏͏͏scene͏ and ͏social media conversations alike͏.͏͏

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born and 9 other anime songs that took the social media world by storm

1) Bling-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

Trending

Creepy Nuts' Bling-Bang-Bang-Born, the opening theme for Mashle: Magic and Muscles, stands out as one of 2024's top anime songs. It achieved impressive chart success, including #8 on the Billboard Global 200, reflecting its widespread appeal. The track sparked the viral #BBBBdance, turning it into a cultural phenomenon beyond anime.

Creepy Nuts' fusion of rap and catchy melodies further solidified their global recognition. The song's vibrant synergy with the anime's striking visuals amplifies its impact, enhancing the viewing experience. Competing with hits like Mrs. GREEN APPLE's Lilac, it continues to dominate discussions about the best anime music of 2024.

2) Lilac by Mrs. GREEN APPLE (Oblivion Battery)

Lilac by Mrs. GREEN APPLE is one of 2024's most popular anime songs, featured as the opening theme for Oblivion Battery. It marks the band's exciting comeback after a break and has topped Japanese music charts with its lively energy and inspiring message of hope.

The upbeat tune matches the anime's sports theme, making it more enjoyable. Fans love the song, sharing covers and remixes online, while critics praise its stunning visuals in the anime's opening. This combination of great music and visuals has made Lilac a favorite in the anime world this year.

3) Otonoke by Creepy Nuts (Dandadan)

Creepy Nuts' Otonoke, the opening theme for Dandadan, is one of 2024's most popular anime songs. Its catchy tune, energetic beats, and fun lyrics have won over fans, showing Creepy Nuts' unique style. The song quickly climbed the music charts, boosted by excitement for the anime and early buzz before its release.

More than just an opening, Otonoke adds to the anime's story and characters, making it unforgettable. Fans love it so much that they've created content inspired by the song, helping it become a big part of anime culture this year.

4) Fatale by GEMN (Oshi no Ko)

Fatale by GEMN is one of the best anime songs of 2024, loved for its catchy tune and energy. It ranks high on fan charts and adds to the success of Oshi no Ko, following the hit song Idol. With its upbeat J-pop style and powerful choruses, the track is popular inside and outside the anime.

Performed by Tatsuya Kitani and Kento Nakajima, GEMN creates a song that fits the show perfectly. The opening animation with the music is visually stunning, making Fatale a memorable and well-loved theme among anime fans.

5) Mugen by MY FIRST STORY × HYDE (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Mugen by MY FIRST STORY × HYDE, from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc, is one of 2024's top anime songs, ranking third in Spring's anime polls with 8.42% of votes. The song combines powerful rock with emotional melodies, matching the show's themes of perseverance and strength.

Its stunning opening animation with exciting visuals and HYDE's strong vocals make it even more memorable. Loved both in Japan and internationally, Mugen has helped Demon Slayer reach more fans worldwide and competes closely with other popular songs like Paradoxes from Date a Live V and Abyss from Kaiju No. 8.

6) Absolute Zero by Natori (WINDBREAKER)

Absolute Zero by Natori, the opening song for WINDBREAKER, is one of the top anime songs of 2024. It ranked 4th in the Spring 2024 anime season, earning 7.01% of votes. The song is popular for its catchy tune and mix of pop and rock, matching the anime's themes of friendship and determination. The lyrics are all about resilience, which fits the show's story.

Fans have made covers and remixes, and the song is widely shared on social media. It's also doing well on music streaming platforms, showing its appeal beyond just anime fans.

7) Abyss by YUNGBLUD (Kaiju No. 8)

YUNGBLUD's Abyss, from Kaiju No. 8, is one of the top anime songs of 2024. It ranked second in a poll for the best Spring anime openings, with 8.6% of the votes. The song's energetic mix of rock and pop fits the show's intense battles.

Its lyrics and tone match the themes of Kaiju No. 8, adding to the excitement. The opening animation, paired with Abyss, creates a strong impact. Fans have also made covers and remixes, helping to make Abyss a standout hit and boosting the popularity of the anime.

8) Curtain Call by Yuuri (My Hero Academia)

Yuuri's Curtain Call from My Hero Academia has become one of the top anime songs of 2024. The song is praised for its emotional lyrics and powerful melody, which connect deeply with viewers. It has done well on music charts, showing its popularity among anime fans.

The song has also inspired many fan covers and remixes, proving its wide appeal. Curtain Call helps enhance the emotional story of My Hero Academia and has earned its place as one of the most memorable anime songs of the year.

9) Shikairo Days by Shika Club (My Deer Friend Nokota)

Shikairo Days by Shika Club from My Deer Friend Nokotan has become one of the top anime songs in 2024. Its catchy tune and funny lyrics have made it a hit on social media, with many memes and trending short videos created around it. The opening animation, full of bright and funny moments, adds to the song's appeal.

It also charted on music platforms, reaching more than just anime fans. Sung by voice actors Megumi Han and Saki Fujita, the song's charm and realness have made it a favorite, contributing to its popularity in anime culture this year.

10) Same Blue by Higedan (Blue Box)

Same Blue by OFFICIAL HIGE DANdism (Higedan), the opening song for Blue Box, is one of the top anime songs of 2024. Its catchy tune and emotional lyrics about dreams and connections have connected with many listeners. The song is popular on music charts and often played on streaming platforms.

Its strong link to Blue Box's story and beautiful animation has helped it stand out. Fans have shared covers and remixes, increasing its reach. Critics also love it for its art and ability to capture the spirit of the anime, making it a standout song of the year.

Final thoughts

In 2024, these 10 anime songs have dominated social media, captivating fans worldwide with their infectious melodies, powerful visuals, and emotional connections. From Creepy Nuts' viral hits to Higedan's resonant tunes, these tracks have become cultural phenomena, elevating the anime experience and leaving a lasting impact on global audiences.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback