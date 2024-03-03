Crunchyroll Anime awards 2024: Yoasobi's Idol wins Best Anime song of 2024

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 officially concluded and dubbed Idol by Yoasobi as the winner of the Best Anime Song of 2024 soon after it lost the Best Opening Sequence award to Jujutsu Kaisen's "Where Our Blue Is."

Idol by Yoasobi was the opening song of the Oshi No Ko series season 1 that started airing in April 2023 and the song soon became more popular than the anime itself and once again topped the 2023 Billboard Japan.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Oshi No Ko series.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 Best Anime Song of 2024 Winner: Idol by Yoasobi

Idol by Yoasobi the opening song of Oshi No Ko won the Best Anime Song 2024 in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 and was announced by Filipino actress Liza Soberano. The anime premiered in April 2023 with a captivating 50-minute first episode, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Even though the popularity of Oshi No Ko diminished throughout its run, the opening song, Idol continued to grow popular. The song swiftly ascended to the ranks of the top 100 most globally played songs on YouTube and continues to dominate Spotify charts.

Nominations for Best Anime Song of 2024

The opening song of Oshi No Ko faced stiff competition against the other nominations under the Best Anime Song category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. However, it ended up beating the immensely popular series Jujutsu Kaisen which had previously won against Idol in the Best Opening Sequence category. The nominations for Best Anime Song of 2024 were:

Idol - YOASOBI - Oshi No Ko KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu - Chainsaw Man Seisyun Complex- Kessoku Band- BOCCHI THE ROCK! Suzume- RADWIMPS- Suzume Where Our Blue Is - Tatsuya Kitani - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Everything to know about Oshi No Ko

Aqua and Ruby as shown in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Obstetrician-gynecologist Gorou Amamiya finds himself reincarnated as Aquamarine "Aqua" Hoshino, the son of famous pop idol Ai Hoshino. Tragically, Gorou is murdered by an obsessive fan on the night of Ai's delivery. Years later, Ai is killed by the same fan, sparking Aqua's determination to uncover the truth, suspecting his own father's involvement.

Aqua and his twin sister Ruby, who is the reincarnation of Gorou's patient Sarina Tendōji, are adopted by Ichigo and Miyako Saito, owners of Ai's talent agency. Ruby aspires to be an idol singer, forming the group "B-Komachi" with Kana Arima and Mem-cho. Meanwhile, Aqua pursues acting, forming a bond with actress Akane Kurokawa to uncover his father's identity.

Oshi No Ko season 2 got its green light in June 2023 and is set for release in Fall 2024. The ongoing manga spans 142 chapters, with chapter 143 scheduled for March 13, 2024, adhering to a weekly release pattern.

