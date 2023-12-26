Oshi no Ko rumored to get a Live-Action movie in an Amazon Prime Collaboration

Oshi No Ko has dominated discussions in the anime fandom ever since its debut in early 2023. This gripping series delves into the darker realms of the Idol industry, following Aqua and Ruby's quest to uncover the truth behind their mother's tragic fate.

Amidst speculations about a live-action adaptation, recent revelations hint at a collaboration between Toei and Amazon Prime. Although many fans have already shared their opinions and excitement for this series, the news still hasn't been confirmed, and the news about the anime getting a live-action version still stands as a rumor.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Oshi No Ko series.

Oshi No Ko's live-action movie might just be a rumor

Expand Tweet

Oshi No Ko commenced airing on April 12, 2023, featuring a special 1-hour-long first episode. The narrative predominantly revolves around the journey of Aqua and Ruby within the Idol industry, aiming to unravel the mysteries surrounding their mother, Ai Hoshino, whose tragic demise resulted from a stalking incident.

Intriguingly, it is revealed that the actual murder was orchestrated by Aqua and Ruby's father. The series comprises a total of 11 episodes and has emerged as one of the most popular and relevant anime of 2023, apart from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Expand Tweet

Recent disclosures from Shukan Josei Prime News suggest that the Oshi no Ko manga series is slated for adaptation into a live-action movie and drama, marking a collaboration between Toei Animation and Amazon Prime. Notably, Kaito Sakurai has been observed filming in a cafe, purportedly cast in the role of Aqua.

Expand Tweet

However, the veracity of this information remains speculative, lacking an official confirmation from Toei or Amazon Prime. Consequently, the reception to the news of the live-action adaptation has been varied.

While numerous fans express reservations, deeming a live-action adaptation potentially challenging, others contend that this series stands as one of the prime candidates for a successful transition to live-action, given its grounded portrayal of the entertainment industry.

Final Thoughts

This anime became one of the most successful anime of 2023, and as a result, it has already been renewed for a second season.

Even though only a teaser for the second season has been released, Oshi No Ko season 2 has already become one of the most anticipated animes of 2024. The revelation of a live-action adaptation, with Kaito Sakurai potentially portraying Aqua, appears to be a natural progression driven by the overwhelming popularity and fervent fanbase that the series has garnered since its inception.