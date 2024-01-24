Oshi no Ko live action series announces Winter 2024 premiere and more

The Oshi no Ko live action series has been confirmed to premiere in winter of this year, with the main cast and details of the project revealed as well. The franchise had a massive amount of success in 2023 due to the first season of the anime adaptation by Doga Kobo studio, quickly becoming one of the most popular series of that year.

Furthermore, the Oshi no Ko live-action is also a response to the overwhelming success of the series' soundtrack, which gained several accolades and even charted in the United States. It is very fitting considering that this is a story that focuses on a Japanese idol, which is something that could translate well to a liveaction setting.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Oshi no Ko live action series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

The Oshi no Ko live action series has been confirmed for the winter of 2024

Expand Tweet

An Oshi no Ko live action adaptation of Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka's manga has begun as a joint project between Amazon and Toei. The series is bound to come out in the winter of 2024 and will be exclusively distributed worldwide on Prime Video, and there will be a movie released in theaters distributed by Toei.

Furthermore, the cast includes Umion Sakurai, who plays the lead role, Asuka Saito, Nagisa Saito, Nanoka Hara, Mizuki Kayashima, and Ano. The aforementioned cast has already done promotional photos for the live action project, mirroring several images of the manga and the anime adaptation by Doga Kobo.

Kayashima, who gained a lot of relevance for her role in The Best Teacher: One Year Later, plays the role of Akane Kurokawa, a talented young actress who is in love with Aqua. Anon, who is widely active as an artist, talent, and actor, and also appeared on the NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen late last year, will play the role of MEM Cho, a popular YouTuber and idol group along with Ruby and Kana.

The premise and appeal of the series

The Oshi no Ko live action series could be considered a direct reaction to the success of the manga and, particularly, the anime adaptation, which has become a tremendous hit all over the world. The story of Aqua trying to find the murderer of his "mother" is something that has become quite memorable to a lot of people, especially contrasted with the bright colors and overtones of the series at first glance.

The opening theme song, Yoasobi's "Idol" track, has also become a worldwide hit, with more than 100 million worldwide streams and video views on Spotify and YouTube, respectively. The success of the opening song was so notorious that it even charted on the American market, surpassing artists like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.