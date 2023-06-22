Oshi no Ko mangaka hints at the end of the series in latest interview

The anime adaptation of the widely popular manga, Oshi no Ko, caused a sensation in the anime community upon its premiere. Despite being an underdog at first, the anime emerged as one of the best releases of the year, even outperforming several major titles.

The twisted and dark plot of the series has captivated fans and created a massive following. However, in a recent interview with Spur Magazine, Aka Akasaka, the mangaka behind Oshi no Ko, subtly indicated that the series might be approaching its conclusion.

News of the potential end of Oshi no Ko has taken the internet by storm, with a flood of mixed reactions from countless fans. Many theories, expectations, and intense discussions flooded social media platforms, particularly Twitter. As anime is renowned for holding the true essence of the original manga, its future largely depends on the trajectory of the manga itself.

Fan theories run wild as Aka Akasaka declares that Oshi no Ko's ending has been decided

"The end is in sight, or perhaps I should say, the ending has been decided." Oshi no Ko author Aka Akasaka via interview:"The end is in sight, or perhaps I should say, the ending has been decided." https://t.co/VqwBte9Duj

In a recent interview with Spur Magazine, Aka Akasaka, the author behind Oshi no Ko, a series renowned for its visually stunning presentation of an equally complex and dark storyline, discussed his work and provided hints about the conclusion. During the interaction, Akasaka suggested that the conclusion of the series may be drawing near or that he has already made a definitive decision regarding its ending.

"The end is in sight, or perhaps I should say, the ending has been decided." - Aka Akasaka

After the news was received by the public, the internet erupted, and thousands of fans sprang into action. Fueled by anticipation, enthusiasts began crafting their own ideal endings, and in the extensive discussion, one could see the craze for the series among the new generation. As much as the news gave chills of excitement, it also made a lot of the fans anxious about the possible twist they might receive at the conclusion.

Certain fans are adamant about witnessing an unforgettable revenge scene, visualizing Aqua taking revenge on his biological father. Many believe that in order for the narrative to come full circle and attain a sense of closure, Aqua and Ruby should die at the end of Oshi no Ko after completing their objective.

the closest we can get to aquruby @sneakyonk ngl, I could imagine Aqua and Ruby dying in the end, but not in vain. Like they were reincarnated for a specific reason, and then they fullfill that reason while dying.I can count that as a romantic ending igthe closest we can get to aquruby @sneakyonk ngl, I could imagine Aqua and Ruby dying in the end, but not in vain. Like they were reincarnated for a specific reason, and then they fullfill that reason while dying.I can count that as a romantic ending ig 💀the closest we can get to aquruby

Marco | Sunset Mood @MarcoAngelo1017 @sneakyonk If the manga ends by Aqua saying "I'm sorry father but this is my Oshi no Ko!" Before putting an end to Hikaru Kamiki's life i would remember this as one of the mangas i've read till i grow old @sneakyonk If the manga ends by Aqua saying "I'm sorry father but this is my Oshi no Ko!" Before putting an end to Hikaru Kamiki's life i would remember this as one of the mangas i've read till i grow old

There is also a large group of fans who wish to see Ai Hoshino return so that everything concludes with the person from whom the story started unfolding. It shows how Ai's character has dominated the story even while not being an active participant in it. Fans feel it will complete the story, giving it a fitting conclusion.

GrimAzazel @AsherSufiyan @sneakyonk This is going to be either traumatizing or a memorable for life one. @sneakyonk This is going to be either traumatizing or a memorable for life one.

Fans continue to have faith in Aka Akasaka's ability to produce a conclusion that is both impactful and emotionally gripping, despite the uncertainties surrounding the series. Fans believe that the creator will craft an unexpected ending, one that has the potential to enchant and amaze the entire world once again.

Ending thoughts

Ruby from Oshi no Ko. (Image via Doga Kobo)

Fan speculation has flooded the internet in response to Aka Akasaka's declaration that the ending of Oshi no Ko has been determined. The big news has sparked a frenzy of excitement and curiosity among the fan base. All fans can do now is wait and see if their theory proves right and if they get their ideal ending.

With his complex creations and unexpected twists, Aka Akasaka has proven to captivate audiences. Therefore, fans can be optimistic that the chosen conclusion will be nothing short of extraordinary, with the potential to once again dominate the anime community on its own, creating an unforgettable narrative in the history of anime.

