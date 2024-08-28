10 strongest characters in Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle: Magic and Muscles was among the most highly anticipated series to release in 2024. True to the first season, the new set of episodes did not disappoint. Further, the opening theme for season 2, "Bling Bang Bang Born" by Creepy Nuts went viral upon release.

Anime and manga combined, Mashle: Magic and Muscles gave us several memorable and quirky characters. Each one was unique in the magic they possessed and the usual traits that came with them. Comedy aside, some of the characters are extremely powerful and are forces to be reckoned with.

On that note, here's a list of the most powerful characters in Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinions and has been listed in no particular order.

The most powerful characters in Mashle: Magic and Muscles

1) Mash Burnedead

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Mash Burnedead (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Much like Saitama, Mash Burnedead is an individual born without magic into a world that functions on magic. But that was in no way going to stop from anything. As seen in the series, he outclasses his fellow magician peers through sheer physical prowess. Known to love cream puffs, Mash is a kind-hearted student who decides to become a Divine Visionary so he can lead a peaceful life with his adoptive father.

Such is Mash’s incredible control over his body that he can achieve superhuman feats capable of tearing through castles. He has an Unlimited Physical Mode (unleashes his full physical capabilities) and a Lethargic Weakness Mode (makes him flimsy like paper). However, unknown to him, he is the youngest child of Innocent Zero and possesses the self-proclaimed Muscles Magic that uses the full strength of his body without any magic power.

2) Lance Crown

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Lance Crown (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lance Crown stands as the deuteragonist of the series and one of the characters who was a double-liner from the beginning. This means that he started out pretty powerful. As per the anime, he isn't all that powerful now. But as the series progresses, he becomes a major force to be reckoned with.

His signature magic, Graviole which is gravity magic, grows to become impressively powerful and alongside, he gains a number of strong spells. He is also able to summon a God with his wand. This doesn't happen properly the first time he attempts it (due to his imperfect power). However, he does manage to do so and calls forth the God of Stars.

3) Dot Barrett

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Dot Barrett (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The aspiring protagonist, Dot Barrett is hot-blooded and obnoxious, stating that he is the main character, loathing "hot guys", and constantly attempting to one-up others. But all this aside, he is a nice guy who will apologize when wrong about something and has been shown to fall in love easily. He is also quite sensitive about things, especially about getting rejected.

Despite being a single-liner, Dot holds some incredible power. It is later revealed in the series that Dot possesses the legendary Ira Kreuz, a warding cross that transforms him into a “battle demon” when provoked. Ira Kreuz’s power once acted as his third line when he and Lance fought Epidem, allowing him to summon Vulcanus, the God of Explosion. Instead of a physical form, Vulcanus appeared as massive cross-shaped guns attached to both his arms.

4) Orter Madl

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Orter Madl (Image via A-1 Pictures)

One of the Divine Visionaries, Orter Madl possesses likely the most flexible form of spellcasting in the series, Sands. His mastery and understanding of it can be compared to Gaara from Naruto. Moreover, being a three-liner, he possesses an immense ability to make full use of such spellcasting.

He is capable of condensing his sand enough to cut through steel and block Mash's considerably powerful physical attacks easily. Though he isn't all that old, Orter is among the rare of the rare three-liners to access Thirds, allowing him to summon the unnamed God of Sand from within his wand. The full extent of this Third hasn't been revealed yet, implying Orter's true power is still unknown.

5) Ryoh Grantz

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Ryoh Grantz (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Captain of the Magic Security Force, Ryoh Grantz is an egoist who views the world as his stage. His personality seems to fit perfectly with his magic, Lights. Ryoh's magical prowess enables him to manipulate light in various forms, usually through rays of light that can pierce through buildings. In regular combat, Ryoh uses Lights to teleport, shield his comrades/civilians and blind his opponents.

Another one of the Divine Visionaries, Ryoh also has access to Thirds and can summon Hyperion, the God of Light. One of Ryoh's most remarkable feats was his Lights’ ability to counteract Dark Magic. He was able to resist the destructive power of Adam’s Darkness, compel Doom to unleash about 80% of his power and go toe-to-toe with Innocent Zero.

6) Wahlberg Baigan

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Wahlberg Baigan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Headmaster of Easton Magic Academy, Wahlberg Baigan gave off Albus Dumbledore vibes. This also implies that like Dumbledore, he too was immensely powerful. An apprentice of Adam Jobs, he uses Space Magic, capable of manipulating space itself. Upon unleashing his summon, Wahlberg can warp space in different areas simultaneously.

Moreover, through his Thirds, he manifests his wand's inner god, Uranus Inclination who can erase the existence of everything in a particular area. Innocent Zero eventually steals Wahlberg’s magic, but even so, the headmaster is impressively powerful. Space Magic aside, Wahlberg also knows Fire Magic and even an Ancient Soul Spell that can totally erase a person’s soul.

7) Innocent Zero

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Innocent Zero (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Also under the care of Adam Jobs was Innocent Zero. Shown to be an absolute villain, Innocent Zero possesses Timez, magic which can manipulate time itself, allowing him to accelerate and rewind time on himself and the people around him. Timez has been acknowledged by Wahlberg to be one of the most powerful forms of magic.

Innocent Zero can age people, through a single touch, by a hundred years or even restore someone to life with just a fragment of their flesh. Moreover, through his summoning, Zero can call upon the God of Time, Chronos, to add a further massive boost to his power. Barring Timez, Zero can create entire wands and can even steal magic, as seen with Wahlberg’s Space and Adam Jobs’s Darkness.

8) Adam Jobs

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Adam Jobs (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The founder of the Bureau of Magic and the backbone of magical society, Adam Jobs stands as one of the most skilled spellcasters in Mashle: Magic and Muscles. Though he started the Bureau to help people without magic, his legacy was twisted following his demise and resulted in discrimination against those very individuals. Adam Jobs was the one who mentored 3 of the strongest spellcasters in Wahlberg Baiganm, Mistress Meliadoul Amy and Innocent Zero.

A three-liner, Adam possessed the magic prowess of a divine standard. His magic, Darkness, was unmatched by anyone in his time. His access to the void allowed his attacks to “erase” targets completely. The full extent of his abilities is yet unknown, but it has been disclosed that he could transform his wand into a skeletal scythe, and his Third could summon Lucifer, the God of Darkness.

9) Rayne Ames

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Rayne Ames (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Another face among the Divine Visionaries, Rayne Ames is the present Sword Cane of the esteemed group, the prefect of the Adler Dorm and the older brother of Finn Ames. His screen time and accolades justify his position in the venerated council protecting the kingdom. Rayne's magic, Partisan, allows him to conjure up swords and control them as he wishes. These swords display extreme speed and highly destructive power.

Their maximum range is unknown or if there is a limit on the number of swords he can summon. He uses them to bombard the enemy with nearly unblockable projectiles. He has the power to summon Ares, the God of War. By summoning Ares, Rayne's magic becomes darker and much more powerful and his regular spells become as strong as Secondth Magic spells.

10) Margarette Macaron

Mashle: Magic and Muscles character: Margarette Macaron (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Prefect of the Orca Dorm, Margarette Macaron serves as a major antagonist of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc. They an eccentric yet firm believer in "Might makes right" who enjoys battle and seek strong opponents to "satisfy" them. Margarette's magic, Sounds, creates music notes of various properties, like explosions or shields.

Additionally, Margarette can also summon various musical instruments. Margarette also possesses a spell called Nalcos that they use to test their opponents. Nelcos shoots a magic bullet at a target, being way more powerful than the average wizard. Mash described them as being "heavy as bowling balls".

