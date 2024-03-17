Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 10 review - Wahlberg vs Innocent Zero reaches its climax as Mash keeps his promise

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 was an episode that heavily dealt with Wahlberg's ideology. Despite facing Innocent Zero's near-invincible magic, Wahlberg refused to back down, prepared to sacrifice himself. However, the fight took an unpredictable turn.

The previous episode saw Wahlberg fighting his late mentor Adam Jobs as Innocent Zero reanimated him using his Timez Magic. While Adam Jobs' magic was known to be the strongest, Wahlberg managed to defeat him. Elsewhere, Mash defeated Cell War.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10: Innocent Zero foils Wahlberg's plan

Innocent Zero as seen in Mashle Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10, titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Greatest Danger, revealed Wahlberg's past and how he was weak and unsocial. However, his mentor Adam Jobs did not give up on him and kept him company, asking Wahlberg to come to school. Given how Wahlberg himself was weak before, he adhered to his master's ideology, "Noblesse Oblige," the strong must protect the weak.

While Wahlberg tried to defeat Innocent Zero with his Spatial Magic, the antagonist's Time Magic was strong enough to counter him. That's when Wahlberg used his Thirds, Uranus Inclination to erase the space enclosing himself and Innocent Zero. He was ready to sacrifice himself as long as he took out Innocent Zero with him. Unfortunately, Innocent Zero countered his magic, foiling his plan.

Mash keeps his promise to Wahlberg

Mash as seen in Mashle Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 opened with Ryoh Grantz and Nerey Shawn reaching Easton Magic Academy. Unfortunately, Nerey got trapped in Innocent Zero's time magic, forcing Ryoh to leave him back. Ryoh then joined with Kaldo and Orter and understood the situation at hand. Meanwhile, Mash Burnedead decided to go look for Wahlberg to assist him in his fight against Innocent Zero.

Given that the two magicians were fighting in the sky, it seemed very unlikely for Mash to reach them. Surprisingly, Mash reached them and attacked Innocent Zero with his knee to stop the chaos he was ensuing. With that, Mash kept his promise to Wahlberg of how he would take down enemies stronger than him using his muscles.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10

Wahlberg as seen in Mashle Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 was an amazing watch as the anime managed to create enough tension during the scenes. While it was too soon for Innocent Zero to be taken down, the anime's pacing made fans believe that Wahlberg's self-sacrifice plan was about to work. In addition, the anime made use of Mash's scenes wisely as it made the developments near-impossible to predict.

Final thoughts

Adam Jobs as seen in Mashle Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The end of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 saw Mash Burnedead joining Wahlberg Baigan in fighting Innocent Zero. With that, fans can expect to witness a 2-on-1 fight in the upcoming episode. Otherwise, the upcoming episode might majorly focus on Innocent Zero interacting with his son. With that, the anime episode could feature a flashback.

Related Links

Mashle Season 2 opening theme trend

Is Mashle over? Status of manga and anime explained

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 9 review